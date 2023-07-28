From trying cottage cheese ice cream to adding protein powder and bananas to morning coffee, the internet is ablaze with protein hacks lately—but Trader Joe’s just announced a bit of extra protein in its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup that you may not want to try.

The fan-favorite grocery store had to recall its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup in seven states because the item’s frozen broccoli florets contain insects, according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration. More than 10,000 cases of the soup were distributed in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The soups have 15 lot numbers with multiple use-by dates, including July 18 through 20, July 25 through 27, August 1 through 2, August 9 through 10, August 29 through 30, September 4, September 6, and September 15, according to the FDA. Anyone who has purchased the soup with SKU# 68470 after July 10 should dispose of the product or return it to the store.

Trader Joe's

Fortunately, the store said in a statement on Thursday that there have not been any reports of illness as a result of the soup recall.

Customers should not eat the products that have been recalled, but those who have any questions about any of the recalls can reach out to Trader Joe’s by calling the Customer Relations phone number or sending them an email. You can also return the recalled goods to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

Earlier this week, Trader Joe’s also had to recall two of its most popular packaged cookies—the Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and the Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies—because they might have contained rocks. And on July 28, the company issued a recall of its frozen Fully Cooked Falafel product, also for the potential presence of rocks.

Earlier this year, the grocery chain also had to recall its frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend because of a possible hepatitis A contamination and a tomato leaf-scented candle because the product showed risk of overheating.