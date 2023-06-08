There’s nothing like unwinding at the end of the day, planting yourself on the couch, and basking in the fresh scent of your favorite candle (or candles). However, if during one of your recent trips to Trader Joe’s you gave into curiosity and purchased a Tomato Leaf Scented candle, you'll want to avoid burning that one. The company announced on June 6 that it's recalling the garden-scented candle (SKU# 75090), as the jars have a potential risk for overheating and cracking.

If you have a Tomato Leaf Scented Candle currently sitting on your desk or coffee table, Trader Joe’s urges you not to use it. A post about the recall from the grocer advises customers to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

The candle, which made its debut in April, is no stranger to being the center of controversy. Last spring, it sparked a hot debate among Trader Joe’s fans over whether the scent of the candle was dreamy or disastrous.

“You mean to tell me they discontinued the lemon cookie candle only to bring THIS to the shelves?!? That’s criminal," one user commented on an Instagram post announcing the release of the candle.

Other shoppers were charmed by the candle’s earthy fragrance: “I got this today and love it,” one wrote. “It has a botanical smell—earthy and yes, like tomato plants. However, there are undertones (IMO) that offset the sharpness. Very fresh and summery.”

Trader Joe's

What to Burn Instead

Other Trader Joe’s candles are not affected by the recall and are safe to use. If you can find it in your local store, the Eucalyptus Scented Candle makes a good substitute for the vegetal, herbal notes the Tomato Leaf candle provides. The seasonal candle won their Scent-sational Candle Contest in March, receiving the most votes from the public over a selection of other options (Warm Vanilla, Gardenia, Rhubarb, and White Tea).

The newest fragrance to join the Trader Joe’s family is the Salted Caramel + Pistachio Scented Candle, which features a warm, beachy fragrance. Like their other limited-edition candles, this one comes in a lidded tin, but this time it's Barbie-pink. It also pairs perfectly with their much-coveted (and recently re-released) Brazil Nut Body Wash, Body Scrub, and Body Butter.

Customers with questions or concerns about the Tomato Leaf Scented Candle recall can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm or send an email.