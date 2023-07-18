True, long-time Trader Joe's enthusiasts know that seasonal items come and go, and some wait all year for when their favorite products to hit the shelves again. Customer-loved Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars are no exception. These sweet treats are back for the summer, and thanks to a recent post on the Trader Joe’s Instagram, we are finding out more about these delicious summer treats.

“Made for us in Italy, #TraderJoes Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars expertly imitate a summery strawberry lemonade... because, basically, they are strawberry lemonade. Only frozen. And served on a stick,” the post's caption reads.

It goes on to say that each ice bar gets it's signature sweet-tart taste from a combination of strawberry puree, lemon juice concentrate, and other natural flavors—in short, there are no added artificial flavors or preservatives on the ingredient list. So not only are you able to cool off and enjoy a sweet snack, you're also getting a boost of nutrition.

“On top of being tasty, these Bars are also quite beautiful, calling to mind a summer sunset with their palette of pink, white, and strawberry red (all derived from fruit and veggie juices)," the post continues. "Stash a few boxes in your freezer so you can serve them to guests whenever refreshment is on the agenda!”

And judging by excited comments and over 14,600 likes, Trader Joe’s shoppers are giving these seasonal desserts rave reviews.

“Bursting with lemon flavor! Absolutely LOVE these! I wish there were more than 6 in a box,” one user wrote. “These are so light and refreshing,” commented another. One Trader Joe's fan suggested the idea of blending the ice bars with vodka for a tasty, frozen summer cocktail.

If this has you inspired to make your own fruit-flavored popsicles, the process is easier than you probably think: Simply choose your fruits, puree them in a blender or food processor, and freeze them in molds (don't forget to add sticks) for 4 hours.

Each box of the Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars contains six bars and retails for $3.29. If you like them, stock up now before the summer season comes to a close—and before your local store runs out. Get more information at traderjoes.com.