Trader Joe's Recalls Black Bean Tamales in 9 States, Their 6th Recall in Two Months

Another Trader Joe's recall, this time for Texas Tamale Company's Gourmet Black Bean Tamales (in nine states), has customers wondering what's going on with their much-loved grocery store. This is the sixth recall by the company, which has 564 markets nationwide.

The notice released by the company on August 24 includes these details:

"We have been alerted by our supplier of Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales (UPC# 717725000580) that product with a BEST BEFORE date of 06/19/25 and Lot code 17023 — sold only in AL, AR, CO, KS, LA, NM, OK, TN, and TX stores — may contain undeclared milk."

Over the past two months, recalls include Almond Windmill cookies and Chocolate Chunk cookies in which possibly contained rocks. Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafels were recalled as well, also for potential rocks. The store's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup was recalled from shelves after bugs were discovered in the broccoli stalks.

Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee and a tomato-leaf scented candle were also removed from stores earlier this year. Most recently, on August 17, the company's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds were recalled due to possible bits of metal in them.

Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde told Axios, "We voluntarily take action quickly and aggressively — investigating potential problems and removing a product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality." Rohde added, "We don't wait for regulatory agencies to tell us what to do or only communicate what is required by the FDA."

The swift and sweeping recall notices made by Trader Joe's for each of these recalls are to be commended, and while customers may be unnerved by the number of items the store has found to have problems, experts say their responses have been the right ones. Because the company sells so many products that are produced in snack sizes and mass quantities, there are more steps in their production, which means there are more opportunities for errors, according to Darin Detwiler, an associate professor of food safety and corporate social responsibility at Northeastern University in Boston.

Dr. Detwiler told the New York Times, "The fact that this company is being as public and transparent as they are is a very good sign," Dr. Detwiler said.

While the number of recalls by Trader Joe's may sound alarming, in June, July, and August, there were 57 food items recalled from all grocery stores nationwide. Recalls are meant to keep consumers safe. Trader Joe's has not reported any illnesses or harm due to any of the recalled items, so the process is working.

Trader Joe's says, "If you purchased Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."



Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time) or send an email.

