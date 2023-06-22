The Pickle Craze Continues With Trader Joe's New Pickle Cheese Curds

If you're a fan of pickles and cheese, you need to get your hands on this limited offering.

By
Hollyanna McCollom
Headshot of Hollyanna McCollom
Hollyanna McCollom

Hollyanna McCollom is a writer and editor with more than 15 years of experience. As a freelance writer, she specializes in food, pop culture, wellness, DIY craft, and sustainable living. She is the author of the Moon Portland travel guide (now in its 4th edition) and previously served as editor-in-chief of PDX Magazine, as well as the editorial lead for several other small publications and projects.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 22, 2023
Beehive Pickle Curds Are Coming to Trader Joe's
Photo:

Beehive Cheese

Who could have predicted the It Snack of 2023 would be the pickle? Already this year, the hashtag #pickles has racked up 4.3 billion views on TikTok, and trending pickle recipes have popped up everywhere. In February, the internet freaked out over the viral pickle in a blanket snack, and soon after, the Slice of the Union report (from the independent pizza delivery app, Slice) stated that pickles were destined to top pizzas everywhere in 2023. There's even a pickle-flavored seltzer on the market now (currently sold out).

If you fell in love with the pickle and cheese trends of the spring, get ready to meet your new summer snack obsession: The newest player to hit the brine-soaked foodie market is Pickle Curds, a picnic-ready spin on TikTok's pickle in a blanket. The limited edition offering comes from a collaboration between an award-winning Utah cheese maker and Trader Joe’s, the retailer that also brought you pickle seasoningpickle popcorn, and more recently, pickle-infused mini corn dogs.

Pickle Curds are cheese curds, a fresh cow’s milk product that results when straining curds from whey in the cheesemaking process. This part of the “cheddaring” process results in bits of young, unaged cheddar with a springy, squeaky texture—in this case, flavored with notes of dill and garlic.

Beehive Cheese, the maker behind these herbaceous bites is one of only seven B Corp Certified cheesemakers nationwide and something of a pioneer in the rubbed-rind cheese industry. They're mostly known for their popular Squeaky Bee cheese curds and Barely Buzzed Cheddar (a cheese rubbed with espresso and lavender), but they've also made award-winning cheeses with coffee, tea, bourbon, mushrooms, and hatch chiles.

The Beehive Pickle Curds will be available exclusively at Trader Joe’s starting July 10, and only for a limited time—so be sure to grab a few bags.

How to Use Pickle Cheese Curds

Pickle-flavored cheese curds make a ~dill~icious snack on their own, but they would also be great tossed in a salad, on a pizza, and of course in your favorite poutine recipe. They would also make the perfect garnish for a Bloody Mary, Michelada, and other savory cocktails. Get creative and stuff them into boiled red potatoes, then bake them into fancy potato poppers, or simply dip them in a light batter and fry them up.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pizza Hut Pickle Pizza, with one slice being pulled away
Pizza Hut Just Debuted a Limited-Edition Pickle Pizza
Jars of pickles with green photo treatment
Is the Pickle in a Blanket the Perfect Snack?
Best Microwaves of 2022
The 6 Best Microwaves of 2023 According to Testing, Whether You’re Cooking Dinner or Reheating Leftovers
Cinnamon Roll-Apple Cobbler
7 Foodie Trends That Are Going to Take Off (and You Should Try)
Packed cooler
23 Fantastic Tailgating Menu Ideas for an Unbeatable Party
Commerce Photo Composite
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023
Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe's New Enchanted Jangle Is the Perfect Summertime Snack
Bowls of ice cream with banana and chocolate toppings
Is Cottage Cheese Ice Cream the Cool New Must-Try Dessert?
Sweet Cannoli Dip from Trader Joe's for Valentine's Day
7 Sweet Trader Joe’s Treats to Snag Before Valentine’s Day
Photo collage of chicken nugget being dipped in honey and salami rolls
TikTok’s ‘Rat Snacks’ Trend Is All About Joyful Snacking
Irish coffee on green photo treatment
Replace Your Go-To Espresso Martini with an Irish Coffee This Month
Bowl of olives with blue photo treatment
People Are Making Stuffed Olive Ice Cubes for Better Martinis
shortages of S'more and Samoa Girl Scout Cookies in Greater Los Angeles
What the Girl Scout Cookie Shortage Means for Your Favorite Cookies
Pile of orange peels on blue/green swirled background
Is Eating Oranges in the Shower as Great as Everyone Says?
Woman hand is washing the rice before cooking jasmine rice. on wooden table.
Should You Save Your Leftover Rice Water?
Scoop of mango ice cream on blue background
We Tried TikTok’s Fruit Roll-Up and Ice Cream Snack Hack—and You Should, Too