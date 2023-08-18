Trader Joe’s Recalls Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds

In another recall, Trader Joe’s has alerted customers that certain Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds products may contain metal.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Published on August 18, 2023
Trader Joe’s has announced a recall of its Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156). The grocery store, with 564 stores across the United States, was advised by its supplier that the product, with best if used by dates 03/01/24 - 03/05/24, may contain metal, according to communication from the company.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company said in its announcement on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Currently, these are the only crackers the company has recalled, and no injuries from consumption of the product have been reported. All potentially affected product has also been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Customers with questions about the Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds recall may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send an email. If you have comments about any Trader Joe’s items, you can use their product feedback page to share your thoughts with the company.

Trader Joe’s has had several other recalls over the past few months. Most recently, it recalled Almond Windmill cookies and Chocolate Chunk cookies in July for possible rocks in the products. Also in July, the store’s frozen Fully Cooked Falafels were recalled for potential rocks, and its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup was pulled from stores due to the potential presence of bugs in the soup. Earlier recalled products this year include the store’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee and a tomato-leaf scented candle, among others.

The Trader Joe’s Subreddit now includes comments expressing concern about the company’s safety and quality control. “It’s definitely making me more wary of buying anything except produce. This level of recalls just seems really concerning,” one poster said.

You can subscribe to the company’s newsletter if you’d like to get email notifications about Trader Joe’s products, news, and other store information.

