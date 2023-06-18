Everything You Need to Know About the Trader Joe’s Ketchup Seasoning

The new Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle Seasoning Blend from Trader Joe’s has the internet abuzz—here’s what you should know before you try it for yourself.

By
Brittany Leitner
Brittany Leitner
Brittany Leitner
Brittany Leitner has been a beauty, lifestyle, and health editor for 10 years. She previously worked as the senior lifestyle editor at Elite Daily and the managing editor for The Dr. Oz Show. Brittany has written for publications like Bustle, Byrdie, Shape, and more. 
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 18, 2023
seasoned fries with blue border
Photo:

bhofack2 / Getty Images | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

When a new spice at Trader Joe’s drops, you can rely on the internet to have opinions. Living in the age of TikTok, you just have to search and scroll to hear a person’s thoughts on pretty much any product—and see the inventive ways they use it. That’s exactly what happened when the new Trader Joe’s ketchup seasoning—the Trader Joe’s Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle Seasoning Blend, officially—dropped a few months ago: As soon as the spice hit shelves, people posted plenty of ideas and suggestions for adding it to all kinds of meals.

The seasoning’s label says you can use it on whatever you’d typically put ketchup on—burgers, fries, eggs (although that pairing tends to stir up mixed feelings), etc.—but there are no limitations on the innovative ways to spice up your foods with the Trader Joe’s ketchup seasoning. You can obviously use it on whatever your heart desires, but start here if you’re looking for inspiration.

What’s in the ketchup seasoning?

According to its nutrition facts, there’s no added sugar in this spice blend. Although the seasoning lists sugar as an ingredient, it can be assumed that the sugar content comes from whatever is naturally included in the tomato processing. The other ingredients are quite simple: tomato powder, salt, vinegar powder, rice concentrate, onion powder, and garlic powder. Based on this, you can expect it to deliver a savory, acidic flavor (much like ketchup, not surprisingly). 

What’s the consensus on TikTok?

Reviews on the Trader Joe’s ketchup seasoning are pretty split. The main complaint users have is that they can’t really taste the seasoning when cooking with it: In a video posted to TikTok, creator @thirstycafe added what seems like a good amount of the seasoning to their air-fried sweet potato fries, only to report that they could barely taste its flavors.

Others say it’s a fun way to make unique snacks, like ketchup-flavored Lay’s potato chips, which are only available at select retailers. Despite opposing opinions, the seasoning only costs $2.99—so you might as well be the judge and find out for yourself.

ways to use the trader joe's ketchup flavored sprinkle seasoning blend

BHG / Xiaojie Liu

The Best Ways to Use Ketchup Seasoning

Dusting the spice over chips or fries, adding it to buttery popcorn, or sprinkling it on eggs or hash browns are just a few fun ways you can give the Trader Joe’s ketchup seasoning a try. For lunch, it would nicely complement a buffalo chicken salad or a zesty southwest corn, chicken, and black bean salad. At dinnertime, use it to season your beef if you’re making homemade burgers or to spice up your chicken for enchiladas, stuffed peppers, or soups. If you’re someone who believes ketchup belongs on anything and everything, don’t hold back—but it’s probably best to keep it away from any sweets or desserts (unless that’s something you’re into). 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
edible flowers in ice cubes
Edible Flowers Are Having a Moment—Here’s What to Know About the Trend
Pancake and mango pie
The BHG Test Kitchen Breaks Down the 10 Most-Googled Recipes of 2022
Red Wine Caramelized Onion Pot Roast
26 Classic Comfort Foods for a Cozy Night In
Whiskey Barrel Burgers
21 Father's Day Dinner Ideas for a Meal That Suits His Tastes
Strawberry Salad with Feta, Arugula and Pickled Red Onions
These Strawberry Salad Recipes Taste Like Summer—And Are a Breeze to Make
overhead kewpie mayo
What Is Kewpie Mayo? Discover the Ingredient That Sets It Apart
Trader Joe's new Eucalyptus candle and store front with green photo treatment
Trader Joe’s Just Announced Its Next Tinned Scented Candle, as Chosen by Fans
Trader Joe's storefront and chips on red photo treatment
Trader Joe’s Announces the Winners of Its 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards
piece of roasted vegetable lasagna served out of white pan
Everything to Know About Buying and Making Gluten-Free Pasta
Sweet Cannoli Dip from Trader Joe's for Valentine's Day
7 Sweet Trader Joe’s Treats to Snag Before Valentine’s Day
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
16 Chicken Casseroles for a Crowd That Will Satisfy Every Palate
Orange juice in coffee on marble table
Should You Add Orange Juice to Your Morning Coffee?
Greek Meatballs with Summer Squash “Noodles” and Tomatoes
19 Light Dinner Ideas to Refresh Your Menu for Under 500 Calories
Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken in bowl with rice
Trader Joe’s Has a New Product Hall of Fame—These Are the First Inductees
Classic Nachos
14 Easy Mexican Dishes for Bold Flavors in 30 Minutes or Less
Chip butty sandwich with bread and chips or fries
Why the Chip Butty May Be Your Next Great at-Home Snack