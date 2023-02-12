Whether you are a seasoned Trader Joe’s shopper or have yet to make your first trip, you have likely heard die-hard TJ’s fans crowing about the retailer’s family-friendly freezer meals, unique snacks, and cheap wine (looking at you, Two Buck Chuck). There is no denying that the enthusiasts behind the California-based grocery store chain are fervent and outspoken about their love for certain products.

That is why for the past 14 years, Trader Joe’s—celebrated for its inventive items and modest prices—has asked its loyal customers each year, “If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?”

This year, Trader Joe’s shook things up and announced that five products (which had repeatedly dominated the annual Customer Choice Awards) would now be elevated to super-star status in the Trader Joe’s Product Hall of Fame. The first products to be memorialized in these hallowed (virtual) halls are the first class of honorees—expect to see new additions to the Trader Joe’s Product Hall of Fame every year moving forward, as more products reach that elite five-time winner status of their respective categories in the Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards.

This inaugural class of items spans the store from the snack aisle to the freezer section—read on to see which items are perennial favorites, and check back next year to see what new items have joined the Trader Joe’s Product Hall of Fame.

