Trader Joe’s Has a New Product Hall of Fame—These Are the First Inductees

See which fan-favorite Trader Joe’s products have graduated to a new level of recognition.

By
Hollyanna McCollom
Hollyanna McCollom

Hollyanna McCollom is a writer and editor with more than 15 years of experience.

Published on February 12, 2023
Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken in bowl with rice
Whether you are a seasoned Trader Joe’s shopper or have yet to make your first trip, you have likely heard die-hard TJ’s fans crowing about the retailer’s family-friendly freezer meals, unique snacks, and cheap wine (looking at you, Two Buck Chuck). There is no denying that the enthusiasts behind the California-based grocery store chain are fervent and outspoken about their love for certain products.  

That is why for the past 14 years, Trader Joe’s—celebrated for its inventive items and modest prices—has asked its loyal customers each year, “If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?”

This year, Trader Joe’s shook things up and announced that five products (which had repeatedly dominated the annual Customer Choice Awards) would now be elevated to super-star status in the Trader Joe’s Product Hall of Fame. The first products to be memorialized in these hallowed (virtual) halls are the first class of honorees—expect to see new additions to the Trader Joe’s Product Hall of Fame every year moving forward, as more products reach that elite five-time winner status of their respective categories in the Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards.

This inaugural class of items spans the store from the snack aisle to the freezer section—read on to see which items are perennial favorites, and check back next year to see what new items have joined the Trader Joe’s Product Hall of Fame.

01 of 05

Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken

Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken

Trader Joe's

Skip pricey takeout and stock your freezer with the G.O.A.T. bake-and-serve entree, Mandarin Orange Chicken. Toss it into a salad, throw it in a tortilla with some Broccoli & Kale Slaw, or follow the lead of many TJ’s fans and simply serve it alongside a batch of easy-peasy fried rice.

02 of 05

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Trader Joe's dark chocolate peanut butter cups

Trader Joe's

Call it the grown-up version of a candy classic, or call it a sophisticated sweet and salty snack. Either way, the Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are the perfect treat for anyone who loves chocolate and peanut butter. Toss them in your favorite brownie recipe or take them to the next level by freezing them and sprinkling on a few sea salt crystals.



03 of 05

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Trader Joe's peanut butter filled pretzel nuggets

Trader Joe's

Introduced in 1992, these crunchy nuggets have consistently snatched the top spot for Best Snack. Each peanut butter-filled nugget is coated with coarse salt for that perfect balance of crunchy, creamy, and salty deliciousness. A serving size may be only 10 pieces, but you will definitely want to finish the whole bag.

04 of 05

Unexpected Cheddar

Trader Joe's unexpected cheddar cheese

Trader Joe's

For years now, Unexpected Cheddar has been one of Trader Joe’s best-selling products, and it’s easy to see why. This mild cheddar with hints of aged Parmesan tastes like a fancy cheese monger favorite, but without the fancy price tag. It’s also perfect for snacking or for adding to a cheese board or a toasty, gooey grilled cheese sandwich.

05 of 05

Soy Chorizo

Trader Joe's soy chorizo

Trader Joe's

One of the things that makes Trader Joe’s so popular is the company’s commitment to filling its shelves with tasty vegan and vegetarian offerings—and Soy Chorizo is the leader of the pack. This plant-based protein makes going meatless a breeze, and it’s perfect for adding to burrito bowls, egg or tofu scrambles, and spicy chilis or soups. 

