Trader Joe’s Recalls Frozen Fully Cooked Falafel for Potential Rocks

The crowd-favorite frozen falafel was pulled from the shelves in 34 states after rocks were found in the product.

By
Abby Wilson
Abby Wilson is an Editorial Intern for the Better Homes & Gardens digital team. She graduated with a degree in journalism and English literature from New York University, and is based in New York City. She served as Managing Editor for NYU’s independent student newspaper, the Washington Square News, and previously worked as a Production Intern at NY1 and a Metro Intern at the New York Daily News. More of her work can be found in Gotham Gazette and Paste Magazine, and at MLB.com.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 28, 2023
Trader Joe's store in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey...
Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images

Everyone loves falafel—it’s a year-round staple, and the frozen options at Trader Joe’s make it incredibly easy to prepare. But today, you should probably rid your freezer shelves of any Trader Joe’s falafel: In the company’s third food recall this week, on July 28 Trader Joe’s recalled its fan-favorite Fully Cooked Falafel after being informed by the supplier that rocks were found in the food.

The grocer has already removed the product from its shelves, and customers who have purchased falafel with the SKU# 93935 should throw the entire package out, or return it to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund. Any recalled Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel with SKU# 93935 should not be cooked or consumed.

Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel.

Trader Joe's

The affected Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel product was sold across 34 states and Washington, D.C., so shoppers in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C. should take a look in their freezers and dispose of any product included in the recall.

This week alone, the grocery chain also recalled two types of cookies—the Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies or Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies—also for the potential presence of rocks in the food. The Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup was recalled on July 27 after insects were found in the frozen broccoli included in the soup. In the past few months, Trader Joe's has also had to recall its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend and a tomato-scented candle.

