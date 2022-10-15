49 Can’t-Miss Trader Joe’s Fall Products to Grab Before Winter Comes

Autumn is a time worth soaking up. From catching those last warm days before winter to making the most of fresh harvest flavors, there’s so much to love about fall—and if you’re particularly enamored with seasonal fall flavors, few places offer as many different options as Trader Joe’s does.

Squash, spices, and pumpkin have flooded the shelves of your favorite grocery stores, Trader Joe’s included. If you’re lucky enough to have a Trader Joe’s nearby, you’re lucky enough to snag these yummy fall foods. The only downside is that most of these items are limited time only, so you’ll need to act fast to get the items you want to try most and stock up on the ones you already know you love.

BHG / Savanna Bous

Sweet Fall Trader Joe’s Treats

Tons of orange labels should catch your eye the next time you go grocery shopping at your local Trader Joe’s. The most common fall flavor you’ll see in the aisles of Trader Joe’s is pumpkin (there’s even multiple kinds of dog treats!). If the earthy-sweet flavor of pumpkin isn’t your thing, don’t fret: Plenty other seasonal flavors like apple, maple, and molasses are available, too, in all kinds of sweet products. For a fun twist on a cheese Danish, try the pumpkin cheesecake croissants for a decadent and creamy dessert. For something a little lighter, put a box of the caramel apple mochi in the cart.

BHG / Savanna Bous

Savory Seasonal Trader Joe’s Foods

Not every bite of pumpkin or squash has to be sweet. TJ’s offers a wide variety of goods that are savory and scrumptious. Settle in your favorite spot with their seasonal soups. Choose from a selection of pumpkin bisque or the autumnal harvest soup, which features a decadent blend of tomatoes, carrots, squash, and pumpkin. You can also try something more adventurous, like the pumpkin samosas or butternut squash mac and cheese bites. Both are perfect for a cozy night to ward off the chill of dropping temperatures.

Cinnamon-Flavored Trader Joe's Fall Items

Cinnamon is a classic fall flavor. Skip the abundance of pumpkin snacks and go straight for something spice-filled with these seasonal Trader Joe’s products. These items are perfect for sharing: Make end-of-the-season s’mores with the cinnamon graham crackers, or cut a slice of the cinnamon coffee cake and catch up with a friend. You can even create an amazing charcuterie board—friends and family will love putting the Toscano cinnamon cheese on crackers.

BHG / Savanna Bous

Trader Joe’s Fall-Flavored Beverages

Whether you’re making a toast over spice cider, cheers-ing mugs of salted caramel cocoa, or clinking bottles of pumpkin ale, fall is all about being grateful—and sipping warm, cozy beverages. Share your thanks with a tall glass of something tasty. With a wide array of beverages, there’s sure to be a drink for everyone among the Trader Joe’s fall selection. Plus, Trader Joe’s has fun dairy-free flavored options not easily found at other stores, so everyone can enjoy.