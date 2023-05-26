Trader Joe's New Enchanted Jangle Is the Perfect Summertime Snack

A mix of sweet and salty, bringing this to picnics and movie nights will make you the most popular guest at the function.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a writer with more than a decade of writing and editing experience. She covers home decor trends, food related news, and DIY content for Better Homes & Gardens, and she is also a regular contributor at Real Simple.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 26, 2023
Trader Joe's storefront
Photo:

ablokhin / Getty Images

Whether you're a sweet or salty person, Trader Joe’s just released the best summer snack for you: Enchanted Jangle, a fun mix containing lemon yogurt-coated animal cookies, chocolate-coated pretzel nuggets, strawberry-yogurt-coated marshmallows, sweet, pink-and-orange-swirled candy chips, and savory, salted waffle pretzels. 

The result is a variety of textures and flavors in every handful, meant to be reminiscent of those nostalgic, childhood summer days when all that mattered was playing outside and snack time. Overall, customers seem to love it.

Over on the @TraderJoesObsessed Instagram page, one commenter pointed out that it would be perfect for a unicorn-themed birthday party, and another was happy that this version of the Jangle doesn't have nuts.

Natasha Fisher, creator of the popular Instagram account @TraderJoesList, said she especially loves the yogurt-covered marshmallows, and that they should even be sold on their own. 

Trader Joe's Enchanted Jangle

Trader Joe's

Enchanted Jangle joins the ranks of Trader Joe’s two other seasonal Jangle products for winter and spring (fingers crossed this fall brings an autumn version): Jingle Jangle is a winter mix of chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, dark chocolate-covered broken Joe-Joe’s cookies, milk chocolate gems with a red candy coating, and milk and dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups. Springle Jangle features yogurt-coated mini pretzels, milk and dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups, butter toffee peanuts, colorful nonpareils, pieces of dark chocolate Joe-Joe’s cookie bark, and candy-coated chocolates. 

This is just one of the store's many summertime offerings, along with Everything But the Bagel Sandwich Minis (another instant hit among shoppers), Jalapeño Limeade, Gluten Free Strawberry Muffins, and more. 

Enchanted Jangle comes in 10-ounce bags, retails for $4.49, and is available in the store’s candy section. If it’s anything like other Trader Joe’s seasonal products, it will go fast—so grab a bag or two for yourself the next time you’re in the store.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken in bowl with rice
Trader Joe’s Has a New Product Hall of Fame—These Are the First Inductees
Sweet Cannoli Dip from Trader Joe's for Valentine's Day
7 Sweet Trader Joe’s Treats to Snag Before Valentine’s Day
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill storefront
Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back the S’mores Blizzard for Summer
Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars
Our Best Recipes With Chocolate Chips Include Cookies, Muffins, and More
Confetti Cake and Ice Cream Pops
24 Frozen Dessert Recipes that Are Perfect for Chilling Out
Malted Brownies
45 Pretty Easter Desserts to Celebrate Spring
dark chocolate cracker candy
25 Festive No-Bake Christmas Cookies You Can Make in Just Minutes
Christmas Caramel Cracker Candy
Cracker Candy Makes the Perfect Shareable Sweet Treat
1 hrs 22 mins
Air-Fryer Strawberry Pop Tarts
21 Condiments, Sauces, and Snacks You Can Make Better at Home
Best Gift Baskets of 2023, According to Our Taste Tests
The 11 Best Gift Baskets of 2023, According to Our Taste Tests
Tres Leches Strawberry Shortcake
26 Sweet Strawberry Dessert Recipes Perfect for Summer
pink gold and red heart-shaped cookies
20 Heart-Shape Desserts to Make Valentine's Day Sweet
Chocolaty Melting Snowmen cookies with reese's
Our Favorite Christmas Cookies to Make Every Year
No-Bake Butterscotch Bars
25 Easy No-Bake Bars and Cookies That Are Ready in a Snap
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
21 Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes That Are Seriously Delicious
white plate of Sweet-and-Salty Scotcheroos cut into bars
20 Best Dessert Bar Recipes for Sharing with a Crowd