Trader Joe's New Enchanted Jangle Is the Perfect Summertime Snack

Whether you're a sweet or salty person, Trader Joe’s just released the best summer snack for you: Enchanted Jangle, a fun mix containing lemon yogurt-coated animal cookies, chocolate-coated pretzel nuggets, strawberry-yogurt-coated marshmallows, sweet, pink-and-orange-swirled candy chips, and savory, salted waffle pretzels.

The result is a variety of textures and flavors in every handful, meant to be reminiscent of those nostalgic, childhood summer days when all that mattered was playing outside and snack time. Overall, customers seem to love it.

Over on the @TraderJoesObsessed Instagram page, one commenter pointed out that it would be perfect for a unicorn-themed birthday party, and another was happy that this version of the Jangle doesn't have nuts.

Natasha Fisher, creator of the popular Instagram account @TraderJoesList, said she especially loves the yogurt-covered marshmallows, and that they should even be sold on their own.

Trader Joe's

Enchanted Jangle joins the ranks of Trader Joe’s two other seasonal Jangle products for winter and spring (fingers crossed this fall brings an autumn version): Jingle Jangle is a winter mix of chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, dark chocolate-covered broken Joe-Joe’s cookies, milk chocolate gems with a red candy coating, and milk and dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups. Springle Jangle features yogurt-coated mini pretzels, milk and dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups, butter toffee peanuts, colorful nonpareils, pieces of dark chocolate Joe-Joe’s cookie bark, and candy-coated chocolates.

This is just one of the store's many summertime offerings, along with Everything But the Bagel Sandwich Minis (another instant hit among shoppers), Jalapeño Limeade, Gluten Free Strawberry Muffins, and more.

Enchanted Jangle comes in 10-ounce bags, retails for $4.49, and is available in the store’s candy section. If it’s anything like other Trader Joe’s seasonal products, it will go fast—so grab a bag or two for yourself the next time you’re in the store.

