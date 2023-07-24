Trader Joe's is recalling two popular packaged cookies because they may contain rocks, according to a July 21 announcement. The popular grocer acted swiftly to recall the products after being informed by the supplier of the possibility that rocks may be present in the cookies.

The items affected by the recall are the Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies, SKU# 98744, with a sell-by date between October 19, 2023 and October 21, 2023, and the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, SKU# 82752, with a sell-by date between October 17, 2023 and October 21, 2023. Anyone who has purchased either of these products with SKUs included in the recall should not eat them.

Trader Joe's

The popular grocery chain has pulled both varieties of cookies from its shelves and destroyed the products, and customers who have purchased the impacted Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies or Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies are urged to throw them out immediately or return them to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund. Cookies included in this recall should not be consumed. Customers with questions about the recall can reach out to Trader Joe’s via the Customer Relations phone number (626-599-3817) or via email.

Trader Joe's has had to recall several of its products over the last few months—in June, its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend was temporarily pulled after a potential bacteria contamination, and a tomato leaf-scented candle was pulled for possible risk of overheating. In May, the store's Instant Cold Brew Coffee and Genova Pasta were both temporarily pulled as well.

At this time, there have been no reports of injury or illness due to any of the products that have been recalled.

