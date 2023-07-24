Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookie Products for Possible Rocks

The grocery chain pulled two cookie varieties from shelves after receiving an alert from its supplier about the potential presence of rocks in the cookies.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Headshot of Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 24, 2023
Trader Joe's store in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey...
Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images

Trader Joe's is recalling two popular packaged cookies because they may contain rocks, according to a July 21 announcement. The popular grocer acted swiftly to recall the products after being informed by the supplier of the possibility that rocks may be present in the cookies.

The items affected by the recall are the Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies, SKU# 98744, with a sell-by date between October 19, 2023 and October 21, 2023, and the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, SKU# 82752, with a sell-by date between October 17, 2023 and October 21, 2023. Anyone who has purchased either of these products with SKUs included in the recall should not eat them.

Trader Joe's cookie products recalled due to presence of rocks

Trader Joe's

The popular grocery chain has pulled both varieties of cookies from its shelves and destroyed the products, and customers who have purchased the impacted Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies or Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies are urged to throw them out immediately or return them to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund. Cookies included in this recall should not be consumed. Customers with questions about the recall can reach out to Trader Joe’s via the Customer Relations phone number (626-599-3817) or via email.

Trader Joe's has had to recall several of its products over the last few months—in June, its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend was temporarily pulled after a potential bacteria contamination, and a tomato leaf-scented candle was pulled for possible risk of overheating. In May, the store's Instant Cold Brew Coffee and Genova Pasta were both temporarily pulled as well.

At this time, there have been no reports of injury or illness due to any of the products that have been recalled.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe’s Recalled Instant Cold Brew Due to Potential Glass
Trader Joe's exterior shot from parking lot
Trader Joe’s Tomato Leaf Candle Recalled Over Shatter Risk
Trader Joe's storefront and chips on red photo treatment
Trader Joe’s Announces the Winners of Its 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards
Best Gift Baskets of 2023, According to Our Taste Tests
The 11 Best Gift Baskets of 2023, According to Our Taste Tests
Energy Efficient House With Solar Panels
Make the Jump to Green Energy With These Solar Power Companies
best solar companies in texas
8 Solar Companies We Recommend to Anyone Living in Texas
best solar companies in florida
A Guide to the Best Solar Companies for Florida Residents
One of the best gifts for best friends, a travel jewelry box, on a patterned background.
The 39 Best Gifts for Best Friends of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 10 Best Humidifiers for Plants of 2023
bird feeder father's day gift
The 72 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Drip Coffee Makers
Commerce Photo Composite
The 21 Best Hostess Gifts That Are So Useful You’ll Want To Keep Them
Commerce Photo Composite
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023
Trader Joe's Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars
Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars Are Back at Trader Joe's—for a Limited Time
Commerce Photo Composite
The 15 Best Bookshelves for Storage and Display
The final episode of HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.
Inside HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’: Get a Look at the ‘Unreal’ Space