By
Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips is a digital senior editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker. As a self-described stress cleaner, Lauren has always found comfort and catharsis in scrubbing the shower or reorganizing her closet. Her current around-the-house passions include removable wallpaper, clever small-space organizing ideas, and paint colors.
Updated on January 23, 2023
Trader Joe's storefront and chips on red photo treatment
Photo:

Left: Geri Lavrov / Contributor / Getty Images; Right: Trader Joe's | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

We can all agree that Trader Joe’s needs no introduction. Love it or hate it—and if you’re like most people, you absolutely love it—Trader Joe’s is a key destination for affordable, creative grocery items. We all have our picks for the best things to buy at Trader Joe’s, and because the national grocery chain is always launching new products, there are plenty of new discoveries to be made, too.

For those struggling to decide what to bring home from Trader Joe’s expansive collection, the store has an annual series of awards to help shoppers discover the store’s greatest products: the Annual Customer Choice Awards. Announced each January, Trader Joe’s Annual Customer Choice Awards recognizes the most popular items at Trader Joe’s, as voted on by Trader Joe’s customers. The Awards recognize products in nine key categories—overall favorite; beverages; cheese; home, bath, and body; produce; sweets and desserts; vegan and vegetarian products; entrees; and snacks.

For 2023, voting for the 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards opened in early January, with the winners revealed January 23, 2023, via the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast and the grocery chain’s newsletter, website, and Instagram account.

The 14th Annual Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Award winners look a little different than those in years past: For the first time, Trader Joe’s retired certain top-winning products to the Product Hall of Fame, pulling beloved items such as Mandarin Orange Chicken and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups out of the running for the Customer Choice Awards. As Hall of Fame honorees, these products—all at least five-time winners in their respective categories of the Customer Choice Awards—have earned permanent recognition and freed up space for new products to rise to the top of the Customer Choice Awards.

With that in mind, read on to see the winners of the 14th Annual Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards.

Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards Overall Favorite

Trader Joe's 14th Annual Customer Choice Award Winner products

Trader Joe's

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Replacing Mandarin Orange Chicken as the overall favorite for the first time in many years after Mandarin Orange Chicken was moved to the Product Hall of Fame, this tasty corn tortilla snack took top honors in this year’s competition.

Runners Up

  1. Hashbrowns
  2. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
  3. Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend
  4. 4 Chocolate Croissants

Favorite Beverage

Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage

As determined by voting Trader Joe’s customers from across the country, this sparkling, seasonal drink is the best beverage at Trader Joe’s in 2023. With the taste of honeycrisp apples and a bubbly twist, shoppers across the country loved this product. While this beverage is a limited or seasonal item that may not be available on shelves in certain parts of the country right now, expect to see it back on shelves next fall.

Runners Up

  1. Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal)
  2. Sparkling Peach Black Tea with Peach Juice
  3. Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage (seasonal)
  4. Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

Favorite Cheese

Trader Joe's 14th Annual Customer Choice Award Winner products

Trader Joe's

English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

With Unexpected Cheddar off the list thanks to its induction into the Product Hall of Fame, this tangy cheddar with the flavors of a comforting French onion soup is the top pick for Trader Joe’s cheeses this year.

Runners Up

  1. Syrah Soaked Toscano
  2. Baked Lemon Ricotta (seasonal)
  3. Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre
  4. Brie (various)

Favorite Home, Bath, and Body Product

Scented Candles

Yet again, Trader Joe’s impressive collection of Scented Candles takes the top spot in the Home, Bath, and Body Product category—and by a 2-to-1 margin, no less. These candle tins, available in a range of scents that includes Peony Blossom and Vanilla Pumpkin, also made the Customer Choice Awards in 2022 and 2021.

Runners Up

  1. Daily Facial Sunscreen
  2. Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Cream
  3. Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner
  4. Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Favorite Produce

Trader Joe's 14th Annual Customer Choice Award Winner products

Trader Joe's

Bananas (Traditional and Organic)

Famously sold for just 19 cents each (25 cents each for organic bananas), it’s no surprise that shoppers picked bananas as their favorite Trader Joe’s produce offering.

Runners Up

  1. Teeny Tiny Avocados
  2. Honeycrisp Apples
  3. Brussels Sprouts
  4. Organic Carrots of Many Colors

Favorite Sweet/Dessert

Trader Joe's 14th Annual Customer Choice Award Winner products

Trader Joe's

Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

These mini, perfectly portioned ice cream cones regularly take top spot in the sweets and desserts category. Available in flavors like chocolate chip, vanilla, and other seasonal options, these frozen treats are a must-try.

Runners Up

  1. Danish Kringle (various)
  2. Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
  3. Chocolate Lava Cakes
  4. Brookie

Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Product

Trader Joe's 14th Annual Customer Choice Award Winner products

Trader Joe's

Vegan Kale, Cashew and Basil Pesto

With creamy cashew butter replacing parmesan cheese in this vegan offering, you’ll hardly taste the difference between this product and a traditional pesto—and even non-vegans will be scrambling to scoop up this versatile find. This tasty pesto takes the top spot after Soy Chorizo, a perennial favorite, was retired to the Product Hall of Fame.

Runners Up

  1. Vegetable Fried Rice
  2. Beefless Bulgogi
  3. Palak Paneer
  4. Cauliflower Gnocchi

Favorite Entree

Trader Joe's 14th Annual Customer Choice Award Winner products

Trader Joe's

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

This microwaveable meal is a regular favorite for Trader Joe’s fans. With a full meal ready in minutes—and for less than $5—it’s easy to see why shoppers purchase this Indian-inspired dish over and over again.

Runners Up

  1. Chicken Tikka Masala
  2. Kung Pao Chicken
  3. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (seasonal)
  4. BBQ Teriyaki Chicken

Favorite Snack

Trader Joe's 14th Annual Customer Choice Award Winner products

Trader Joe's

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Coming in first for both overall pick and favorite snack, it’s pretty official that these rolled tortillas are a must-try snack. Despite a scare that the product had been discontinued—fear not, it hasn’t been, Trader Joe’s confirmed via its podcast episode announcing the 14th Annual Customer Choice Award Winners—its success in this year’s awards is a good sign that this savory snack will be around for a long time.

Runners Up

  1. Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
  2. Organic Corn Chip Dippers
  3. World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs
  4. Crunchy Curls
