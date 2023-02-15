Superfood is no longer just a trendy buzzword. According to a survey of 757 registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) called “What’s Trending in Nutrition” by Pollock Communications and Today’s Dietitian, shoppers continue to include highly nutritious, immune-boosting foods—superfoods, in other words—on their grocery lists, taking the concept of superfoods from an ideal to a practical element of everyday grocery shopping.

“Consumers are more aware than ever of the benefits food can provide for gut health and immune function. As consumers face higher costs at the grocery store, they’ll be looking for affordable food and snacks that still provide valuable health benefits,” said Louise Pollock, president of Pollock Communications, in a statement accompanying the survey results.

These superfoods are just one of a few grocery shopping priorities. The RDNs who participated in the survey predict that in 2023, consumers will prioritize foods that are affordable and value-based (70.4%), easily accessible and convenient (59.1%), and support immunity (57.6%). While not all superfoods will check all these boxes—some may be hard to find in your local stores, or costlier than less buzzy fruits and vegetables—if you do a little research, you can find foods that are affordable, easy to find, and immunity-boosting.

The Top Superfoods of 2023, According to RDNs

As part of the survey, RDNs predicted which superfoods shoppers will look for most in 2023. For the first time in the 11 years of this survey, the RDNs’ predictions for top superfoods are all plant-based, yet another indicator that plant-based eating is here to stay. (The experts surveyed also picked plant-based eating as the third most popular diet trend for 2023, after intermittent fasting and keto eating plans.) Read on for these sought-after foods to see if any are worth adding to your grocery list.

1. Fermented Foods

Fermented foods, which includes yogurt, kimchi, kombucha tea, and pickled vegetables, are immunity-enhancing and promote gut health.

2. Seeds

Seeds like chia and hemp offer essential omega-3 fatty acids. Chia pudding is a delicious way to include seeds in your meal plans.

3. Blueberries

Blueberries, a summer fruit favorite, contain antioxidants, which protect your cells against free radicals.

4. Avocados

Avocados are powerhouses when it comes to nutrition—not to mention flavor. Avocado toast may be one of the most delicious ways to include this superfood in your diet.

5. Nuts

Nuts, including pistachios, almonds, and walnuts, are all good-for-you foods, whether you grab them by the handful or make nut butter. Nut butter and jam sandwiches are a great way to introduce superfoods to kids early-on.

6. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens, such as spinach, not only add anti-inflammatory flavonoids to a meal but they also (perhaps surprisingly) are an excellent source of plant-based protein.

7. Aquatic Greens

Aquatic greens, such as algae, seaweed, and sea moss, may sound like unusual things to eat, but their benefits are undeniable. Aquatic greens add valuable vitamins and nutrients to your diet, including iodine, copper, calcium, magnesium, manganese, vitamin B2, and vitamin C.

8. Green Tea

Green tea has long been a diet staple in many cultures, for good reason. Its immunity-boosting properties, due to macrophages and other nutrients, are well-documented. Enjoy it hot or cold, or try a green tea float for a sweet and healthy treat.

9. Ancient Grains

Ancient grains, including amaranth, farro, and quinoa, have remained essentially the same for thousands of years. Quinoa provides all nine amino acids, making it a super-superfood. Adding quinoa to your diet will also increase your fiber and protein intake.

10. Non-Dairy Milks

Non-dairy milks, including almond, oat, pistachio, and soy, are excellent alternatives to cow’s milk, especially for lactose-intolerant people. Try one with your cereal or granola. Chances are, you won’t notice a difference.