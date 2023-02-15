News Food Trends The Superfoods Everyone Will Be Putting on Their Grocery Lists in 2023 A recent survey of nutritionists highlights the superfoods expected to be most popular in 2023. By Sharon Greenthal Sharon Greenthal Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: BRETT STEVENS / Getty Images Superfood is no longer just a trendy buzzword. According to a survey of 757 registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) called “What’s Trending in Nutrition” by Pollock Communications and Today’s Dietitian, shoppers continue to include highly nutritious, immune-boosting foods—superfoods, in other words—on their grocery lists, taking the concept of superfoods from an ideal to a practical element of everyday grocery shopping. “Consumers are more aware than ever of the benefits food can provide for gut health and immune function. As consumers face higher costs at the grocery store, they’ll be looking for affordable food and snacks that still provide valuable health benefits,” said Louise Pollock, president of Pollock Communications, in a statement accompanying the survey results. These superfoods are just one of a few grocery shopping priorities. The RDNs who participated in the survey predict that in 2023, consumers will prioritize foods that are affordable and value-based (70.4%), easily accessible and convenient (59.1%), and support immunity (57.6%). While not all superfoods will check all these boxes—some may be hard to find in your local stores, or costlier than less buzzy fruits and vegetables—if you do a little research, you can find foods that are affordable, easy to find, and immunity-boosting. The Top Superfoods of 2023, According to RDNs As part of the survey, RDNs predicted which superfoods shoppers will look for most in 2023. For the first time in the 11 years of this survey, the RDNs’ predictions for top superfoods are all plant-based, yet another indicator that plant-based eating is here to stay. (The experts surveyed also picked plant-based eating as the third most popular diet trend for 2023, after intermittent fasting and keto eating plans.) Read on for these sought-after foods to see if any are worth adding to your grocery list. 1. Fermented Foods Fermented foods, which includes yogurt, kimchi, kombucha tea, and pickled vegetables, are immunity-enhancing and promote gut health. 2. Seeds Seeds like chia and hemp offer essential omega-3 fatty acids. Chia pudding is a delicious way to include seeds in your meal plans. 3. Blueberries Blueberries, a summer fruit favorite, contain antioxidants, which protect your cells against free radicals. 4. Avocados Avocados are powerhouses when it comes to nutrition—not to mention flavor. Avocado toast may be one of the most delicious ways to include this superfood in your diet. 5. Nuts Nuts, including pistachios, almonds, and walnuts, are all good-for-you foods, whether you grab them by the handful or make nut butter. Nut butter and jam sandwiches are a great way to introduce superfoods to kids early-on. 6. Leafy Greens Leafy greens, such as spinach, not only add anti-inflammatory flavonoids to a meal but they also (perhaps surprisingly) are an excellent source of plant-based protein. 7. Aquatic Greens Aquatic greens, such as algae, seaweed, and sea moss, may sound like unusual things to eat, but their benefits are undeniable. Aquatic greens add valuable vitamins and nutrients to your diet, including iodine, copper, calcium, magnesium, manganese, vitamin B2, and vitamin C. 8. Green Tea Green tea has long been a diet staple in many cultures, for good reason. Its immunity-boosting properties, due to macrophages and other nutrients, are well-documented. Enjoy it hot or cold, or try a green tea float for a sweet and healthy treat. 9. Ancient Grains Ancient grains, including amaranth, farro, and quinoa, have remained essentially the same for thousands of years. Quinoa provides all nine amino acids, making it a super-superfood. Adding quinoa to your diet will also increase your fiber and protein intake. 10. Non-Dairy Milks Non-dairy milks, including almond, oat, pistachio, and soy, are excellent alternatives to cow’s milk, especially for lactose-intolerant people. Try one with your cereal or granola. Chances are, you won’t notice a difference. Trader Joe’s Has a New Product Hall of Fame—These Are the First Inductees Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Sources Better Homes & Gardens is committed to using high-quality, reputable sources—including peer-reviewed studies—to support the facts in our articles. Read about our editorial policies and standards to learn more about how we fact check our content for accuracy. “Omega-3 Fatty Acids: An Essential Contribution.” The Nutrition Source, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. 