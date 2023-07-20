We’ve had cottagecore, forestcore, Miamicore, culinarycore, Barbiecore, and so many more, and now TikTok is back with a brand new micro-aesthetic that is set to take over the internet this summer—tomatocore. If the name immediately put you off, don’t worry, it’s not as kitschy as it sounds. In fact, it’s just the opposite.

Like many others, the tomatocore trend first started on TikTok as a fashion moment, with “tomato girls” taking over feeds everywhere. Tomato girls are effortlessly chic and elegant, their style inspired by the relaxed and romantic atmosphere of a coastal Mediterranean vacation. Think flowy linens, woven textiles, neutral colors mixed with pops of bright primary colors (yes, tomato red included), botanical patterns, gold jewelery, natural hairstyles, and an Aperol spritz in hand.

Tomatocore is old-world Euro style mixed with fresh, timeless looks that alludes to the quintessential summer feeling that freshly picked tomatoes bring.

“The tomatocore trend is one of my favorites to emerge lately because it’s all about really indulging the senses and living life in a really chic, but utterly relaxed, European way—and who doesn’t need more of that in their life?” says Kathy Kuo, CEO and founder of Kathy Kuo Home.

If you’re looking to channel some chill European vacation energy this summer, tomatocore may just be the aesthetic for you. Here’s how you can bring the effortlessly luxurious look of tomato girls to your home this summer by trying the viral tomatocore trend in your home decor.

Tomatocore in Home Decor

Tomatocore may have started in the fashion world, but like any good aesthetic, the principles of the style can be easily applied to home decor, too. Here are a few simple ways you can achieve the tomatocore look at home.

Use Light and Airy Neutrals

Soft, neutral hues like white, beige, and light browns are key in the tomatocore aesthetic. Use these colors as the backdrop for your space (think big items like the sofa, armchair, and fireplace) which will allow you to easily incorporate different colors and patterns using accessories.

In addition, incorporate plenty of crisp white textiles into your space to make it feel fresh and airy. Bed sheets, curtains, and tablecloths are particularly good choices for this style—just don’t forget to have your stain remover at the ready. In general, black is avoided in tomatocore.

Add Bright Pops of Color

While neutral colors are important in tomatocore, so is the use of bold pops of color throughout the space. Think about the colors you’d see in a bustling Mediterranean market: bright red, blue, yellow, and green are the most popular options, says Leigh Spicher, national director of design studios for Ashton Woods, a builder. Incorporate these bold hues using accessories like throw pillows, vases, pottery, glassware, and more: Remember that the larger items in your space should be neutral, in tomatocore.

Incorporate Classic Mediterranean Patterns

Don’t be afraid to incorporate some bold patterns into your space, too! Botanical patterns involving motifs like lemons, leaves, tomatoes (because of course), fruits and veggies, and bright flowers are classic choices for the tomatocore aesthetic. Jaunty stripes and nautical prints are also a great option, says Kuo.

Whatever you do, just be sure to use patterns sparingly. Think of tomatocore as a blend between minimalism and maximalism: You don’t want to overload the space with too much color and pattern, as it will begin to lose the simple elegance that is essential for this look. Stick to one or two patterns per space, paired with non-patterned decor elements to create balance.

Feature Natural Elements

Natural materials like wood, stone, clay, marble, rattan, and terracotta are vital in tomatocore. Opt for real wood furnishings wherever possible, paired with natural, airy textiles like linen and cotton. When it comes to style, aim for a mix of clean lines and rustic finishes. Antique or vintage furniture is a great option for tomatocore.

Accessorize with Fresh Greenery

Finally, finish the look off with lots of fresh greenery. Faux plants are a major no-no in tomatocore. Instead, fill your space with houseplants; fresh cut wildflowers; and herbs like lavender, thyme, and basil in terracotta or unglazed ceramic planters.

Extend the aesthetic outdoors by featuring tomato plants, citrus trees, and other fruits and veggies in your garden. If you are lacking yard space, don’t worry—options like container gardens or window boxes are a great way to grow fresh fruits and veggies in lieu of a traditional garden.

