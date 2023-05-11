From cinnamon roll hacks to sleepy girl mocktails, TikTok has become a favorite source for learning new, simple ways to improve daily life. And now that berry season is upon us, it's the perfect time to try out these hacks from the app that guarantee fresher produce—and one of them allows you to store your berries in the fridge for up to two weeks. Posted by TikTok creator Nicole Modic, JD (@kalejunkie), she first shared her processes of prepping her berries for refrigeration last year, which received over 7.5 million views and over 665,000 likes. She reposted her advice in March, and that video is currently at 484,000 views.

If you plan to eat your berries in a few days, Modic recommends first going through your container of berries and tossing any that have moldy or wet spots. Next, cover them with a paper towel before sealing the lid—don't wash them yet. You can keep them in the store-bought container or transfer to a glass one, depending on your personal preference. When you're ready to eat them, take the berries out of the container, soak them in water and one teaspoon of salt for five minutes, and rinse. This is what removes the dirt and gets them as clean as possible.

If you bought your berries in bulk from a local farmstand or on sale at Costco, you definitely want to try Modic's tip that preserves them for weeks. You'll need one part vinegar to three parts cold water, a large bowl, a strainer, and paper towels (and, of course, berries!). Before washing them, pick out the damaged berries to reduce the chance of mold spreading.

In her video, Modic details a six-step process:

Pour the water and vinegar into your bowl, and mix. Add your berries to the mixture. Make sure the berries are submerged. Let them stand for 10 minutes. Strain the berries and rinse them with cold water. Place the berries on a paper towel and gently yet thoroughly dry them.

The key here is removing the berries from their packaging, where bacteria can grow, and washing them immediately. This keeps them clean and fresh—you'll see the results in the dirty water after the fruit is soaked.

Whether you're keeping them for a couple days or weeks, you can enjoy your sweet strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries this summer knowing they're clean—perhaps while scrolling through TikTok in search of the next great hack.

