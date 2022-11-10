The Holiday Issue The gift that is Dolly Sponsored by Table of Contents On the Cover Letters from the Editors BHG Trend Report ’Tis the Season Organization Resolutions Merry Making Tip Sheet Have Yourself a Holly Dolly Christmas Letters from the Editors This year, when we asked Dolly Parton to grace our cover, we knew we wanted to go full Dolly and embrace all the bows, the ribbons, the gold, the sparkle, the bling. Our cover story, beautifully written by Jason Sheeler (on loan from our sister publication People), shares an insider’s look into Dolly’s holiday preparations and how deeply grounding this holiday has been to her since her childhood in Locust Ridge, TN. I was happy to discover she’s a maximalist at home as well, with Christmas trees in every room, homespun ornaments, and a fondness for tree skirts and tinsel. “I’m tacky. I don’t try to be fancy. I just try to do what makes me happy,” she says. For our photo shoot, a group effort by photographer Art Streiber, set and prop stylist Anthony A. Altomare, and our style director Jessica Thomas, we thought of Dolly as a gift to our millions of readers. A bright, sparkling angel crowning a towering Christmas tree of gifts (and our heartfelt thanks to our cover star for climbing to perch on top). Besides being one of the most talented musicians and songwriters in history, Dolly is a uniter—a person we can all admire as she enters her 67th year in show business. When I tell people she will be the final BHG cover of our 100th anniversary year, almost everyone has the same reaction. They smile, look up, and clasp their hands over their heart. I feel the same. Grateful, happy, and looking forward to making positive changes in 2023. -Stephen Orr, Editor in Chief The best part of the holidays for me is the once-a-year traditions. As soon as there’s a glimmer of fall weather, I start eagerly anticipating Christmastime classics—the decorating, movie watching, baking, gift giving, constant eating; I love it all. And while I might be set in my ways—I depend on daily routines to ensure all the things get done—there has been flexibility with my traditions. Over the years, my parents and siblings moved across the country. At one point, some of us lived in Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, and Florida, so starting Christmas morning together as we always had was impossible. But one delicious family tradition continues. Someone in each household, no matter how distant, makes the same sausage bread recipe Grandma used to make (with varying degrees of success). One bite and each of us is transported to those loud, chaotic mornings of Christmases past—some of our most special memories. Just as Dolly loves making things “like Momma used to,” I too will be cooking as Grandma and Mom taught me and sharing these traditions with my son on his first Christmas. I hope he likes sausage. -Sheena Chihak, Associate Editorial Director BHG Trend Report A Look Back: 100 Years of Christmas Tree Trends The 2023 Food Trends You're About to See Everywhere These Are the Top Interior Design Trends for 2023, According to Experts The Top 10 Stories Our Readers Loved in 2022 Deck the Halls with These Nontraditional Christmas Decorating Ideas ’Tis the Season 11 Holiday Traditions from Around the World 15 Hanukkah Recipes to Bring Your Family Together Our Favorite Christmas Cookies to Make Every Year Use This Holiday Cleaning Checklist to Get Ready for Guests Organization Resolutions 6 Eco-Friendly Ways to Organize Your Home Throw Away These 12 Kitchen Items Immediately (and Be Glad You Did) 26 Bedroom Storage Solutions for a More Organized Sleeping Space Merry Making Make a Modern Marbled Menorah from Concrete How to Make Paper Bows for Gorgeous Wrapped Gifts How to Wrap Gifts in Fabric as an Eco-Friendly Alternative to Paper 16 Fabulous and Festive Christmas Table Setting Ideas Tip Sheet These Baking Substitutions Could Save You a Trip to the Store 7 Common Poinsettia Care Mistakes Everybody Makes 9 Must-Know Tips for Houseplant Care in the Winter Winter Hacks to Make Your House Warmer Without Upping the Thermostat How to Store Cookies So You Can Savor Them Longer (Yes, Please!)