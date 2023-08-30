Mika Kleinschmidt: Designing a Dream Space Starts with a Vision

The Better Buy, a podcast from Better Homes & Gardens, explores all things home—from decorating and DIY to renovating and budgeting. For season 2, we’ll delve into the full home buying process, from house hunting and moving to interior design and landscaping, with stories, practical tips, and advice from our guests each week. We’re on a mission to inspire and empower you to create your dream home. New episodes every Wednesday!

Follow now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Amazon / Google Podcasts / iHeart Radio / TuneIn

On This Episode

Host Mélanie Berliet talks with HGTV star Mika Kleinschmidt about how to tackle a speedy home renovation project with grace, why it’s important to take advantage of functionality from before demolition all the way to the final stretch, and what went into building her own dream home.

Meet Mika Kleinschmidt

Mika Kleinschmidt is the owner of Dirt 2 Design, a Tampa Bay-based home design firm that customizes renovation and build projects to match clients’ individual needs. Along with her developer husband Brian, Mika hosts HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home, which is currently on its fourth season. The pair also won the second season of Rock The Block in 2021, and most recently, starred on the network’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

Advice from the Episode

Mika shares her advice for finding ways to bring functionality to each and every room of your home.

Mika Kleinschmidt Functionality is so important because you’re paying per square foot. You don’t want wasted space that’s not going to get used. You don’t want something that's not gonna work for your family. You also have to think ahead, not just about what's functional now, but 10 years from now, will this be something that works? —Mika Kleinschmidt

Prioritize Natural Light and Be Selective About Fixtures

After the skeleton of the house has been built, take a walk through and note where its natural lighting could use a boost.

Consider the size and placement of light fixtures early on in the design process.

Mika Kleinschmidt You can really make a statement with some really cool lighting in a house. And they’ve come so far as far as like what’s available so it can get a little overwhelming. Normally, I would say that design decision happens at least at the halfway point ’cause it’s nice to be able to go in the space when the drywall is going up, so you can actually walk in the room and you can see how much natural light’s already coming in there. You see spatially how big of light fixtures you need to order. —Mika Kleinschmidt

Don’t Forget About the Front Yard

Incorporate landscaping and outdoor areas into your budget from the very beginning.

The outdoor elements of your newly built home can bring in buyers down the line, and enhance your lifestyle in the meantime.

Mika Kleinschmidt Let’s just say, if you were selling this house later down the road, curb appeal is the first thing that’s going to entice somebody to even want to look inside. So that’s the first impression of the home, and you have to budget for it. Because, you know, landscaping costs money. —Mika Kleinschmidt

Aesthetics Aren’t Everything When It Comes to Materials

Choose the materials you like first and foremost, but don’t forget about durability.

If you have children or pets at home, make sure the design choices you make now will still make sense five or 10 years down the road.

Mika Kleinschmidt You got to think about the foot traffic and the wear and tear that’s going to happen, like how are you using the space? And like, “Over time, am I gonna have to be replacing these floors, because my dogs ripped up this beautiful hardwood floor?” … Yes, pick the design that’s beautiful to you. But also keep in mind longevity, and what type of material and the maintenance of the material as well. —Mika Kleinschmidt

Location Is Everything—Until It Isn’t

Don’t be discouraged if your dream location doesn’t work out—you never know when you’ll need to move next.

Schools and jobs change quickly, so keep every opportunity in mind.

Mika Kleinschmidt From a realtor’s perspective, I do feel like location is the most important. There are certain times, though, where clients will literally kind of become blindsided to maybe one little area just because it's like, “Oh, the schools here are the best or this is the closest to my office.” Well, one thing you have to consider is school zones change, the grades of certain schools. It might be a great school now. That could change and your job could change. So if you just let that be the main deciding factor and you don’t keep an open mind to other opportunities that might make sense as well ... you can miss out on a great opportunity. —Mika Kleinschmidt

Start With What Makes You Feel Good

If you’re struggling to start a home renovation or build project, start simple—find out what design elements speak to you.

Taking a look online, perusing some design magazines, or making a mood board are great ways to gather inspiration.

Mika Kleinschmidt Buying and designing are emotional decisions. And so I feel like the great starting point is just scoping out and doing some research online. There is nothing wrong with putting together a mood board, but maybe just look at some photos. And you will find that there’s certain color palettes, there’s certain things that will just give you a feeling and you’ll be like, “Okay, wait a minute, I kind of like this.” —Mika Kleinschmidt

Take Advantage of Rarely Used Rooms

Don’t limit a room to just one function.

A guest bedroom that only gets a week or two of use can easily be transformed into a space your whole family can enjoy.

Mika Kleinschmidt Guest rooms are great. When you really think about it, for most people, at least for us, we might use that room like, maybe one week out of the year. So to have that whole space being designated, that's not really functional 51 weeks out of the year, why don’t you make it a flex space? … If you need to convert it into a guest room, it can be, but the rest of the time we use it every day for our own day-to-day activity. So I think flex spaces are great if you can do multi-purpose and, and kind of use them for more than one thing. —Mika Kleinschmidt

Links and Resources

Editor’s note: Please note that this transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors.

Download the Transcript for This Episode