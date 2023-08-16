The Better Buy, a podcast from Better Homes & Gardens, explores all things home—from decorating and DIY to renovating and budgeting. For season 2, we’ll delve into the full home buying process, from house hunting and moving to interior design and landscaping, with stories, practical tips, and advice from our guests each week. We’re on a mission to inspire and empower you to create your dream home. New episodes every Wednesday!

Host Mélanie Berliet talks with Chris and Calvin LaMont—the self-made twin brothers that host HGTV's Buy It or Build It—about their journey to real estate stardom, what really goes into building or buying a house (and what you should know before jumping in), plus what it's like to start a business with your twin—and work with him on TV.

Meet Chris and Calvin LaMont

Chris and Calvin got their start in Dallas in 2010, when they moved to the city with $4,000 and their sights set on flipping homes. They founded a janitorial company together before breaking into the real estate world—and their influence has quickly grown. The pair co-hosts the HGTV series Buy It Or Build It, which premiered in 2021. They now have plans to take their real estate expertise to the national level.



Advice from the Episode

Chris and Calvin share their advice on what to keep in mind before becoming a homeowner.

Chris LaMont Just like in business and life, when we're starting out, you still need to be humble about where you live at. And also how much house you can actually afford or what you should actually do. So I would say that if you do that, you have an investment, you can always rent it later or you can sell it and take that equity to have a down payment on your next home. But being that homeowner is going to open up so many doors financially. And just, you know, mentally, subconsciously, it’s gonna be a difference in your life when you own a home. So I would definitely say do everything you can to try to own it. —Chris LaMont

Building the Skills to Become a Developer

If you’re looking to build, flip, or renovate houses, build out your portfolio of skills and certifications.

Knowing the ins and outs of water, fire, and mold damage and repair can help you avoid mistakes and delays.

Calvin LaMont When the homes were destroyed or they were water damaged, somebody had to put ‘em back. So we were doing the whole job and that’s when we learned from the foundation up to the roof, from the studs to the walls, all about the construction on a real intimate level. That’s when we said, “Okay, we know a lot about this and we got a lot more money now, so let’s start partnering with the investors.” —Calvin LaMont

How to Establish a Signature Brand

You might need to charge a little less than competitors when first building your client base.

Customer service always comes first, and consistency goes a long way.

Chris LaMont I would say that you have to truly know your worth and understand that there are several thousand people doing the same thing that you’re doing. And sometimes you have to be humble and, if you have a great product, you need to say, “You know what, this product is great. Get it into the right hands for maybe a discounted price.” So now you can exponentially grow rather than thinking you have to serve at a certain price because Pepsi’s doing it. Well, they have a brand. We need to build our brand. And so building the brand comes from being humble, being consistent, and also having great customer service. —Chris LaMont

What Factors Should You Weigh Before Deciding to Build?

Keep in mind that you might have to sacrifice location when crafting a plan that'll be perfect for you and your family.

Account for potential soft costs—think architectural plans, a designer, and any necessary permits—and be prepared to factor in unexpected expenses that come up along the way.

Chris LaMont The last thing you have to know when you’re buying a house is you might have to be able to upfront cost some of those items for your builder or just ask what costs are you going to be accountable for during that project so therefore you can be ready for it. You should always have a few dollars set aside when you’re building a house, because there’s gonna be a change order or something like that. Just make sure you’re ready for it. —Chris LaMont

Starting a Business? Take Your Time

Whether you're training for football or starting a real estate empire, slow and steady wins the race.

Only put energy into elements of a project you can control—don't let the things you can't slow you down.

Calvin LaMont Coach Limbo, at Lehigh University, used to always say, "Worry about the things you can control and don't spend time worrying about things you can't." So things that are outta your control in football it might be somebody holding or it might be the weather. But things you can control is how much you study, how much time you put into your business or to the sport or anything you're doing. That kind of gives you the control and takes the worry about other things out your head ... Now we go by our new mantra. It's “Slow down to speed up.” That's something that my brother and I used a lot, and we learned that when we first graduated from Lehigh and came to Texas when we were 21, 22 years old and we were moving fast and we didn't have the plan and everything ready. We kind of had to slow down to speed up to get to be successful. —Calvin LaMont

Links and Resources

