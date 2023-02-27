The 12 Best Step Stools of 2023

The Malawi Big 3-Step Iron Step Stool is the overall best step stool because it has large steps with traction and non-slip grips on the feet, it has a 330-pound weight capacity, and it’s moderately priced. It also folds up to just a few inches thick so it can conveniently be stored on a hook or in a closet. Here are the 12 best step stools.

Gros-Daillon also suggests looking for additional safety features. “A step stool with a handle can provide an extra point of stability and support, especially for those who may have balance issues,” Gros-Daillon says. Other important features to consider are weight capacities, the portability of the step stool, and the ease of storage.

When you’re shopping for the best step stool, safety should be your most important consideration. “Stability is a crucial factor to consider when choosing a step stool,” says Fritzi Gros-Daillon , director of Education & Advocacy for Age Safe America. “Look for a step stool with a wide base, non-slip feet, and slip-resistant treads to ensure that it remains steady and stable when in use.”

We’ve all tried to reach for something—whether in the kitchen, bathroom, or a closet—only to end up standing on our toes and wiggling our fingers as we reach as far up as possible. If you find yourself doing this often, a step stool will make your life a lot easier and safer.

Best Overall Malawi Big 3-Step Iron Step Stool Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The steps and feet on this step stool are slip resistant. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in orange. For the best overall step stool, we chose the Malawi Big 3-Step Iron Step Stool. It features a large standing platform that allows you to securely place both feet on each step, and each step is covered in slip resistant material. The feet of the step stool are also slip resistant, so you don’t have to worry about the step stool moving while you are standing on it. It has a weight capacity of 330 pounds, which is one of the highest weight capacities on our list. Despite its weight capacity, the step stool only weighs 13.5 pounds, making it easy for most adults to move around when needed. It also folds to just 3.35 inches wide making it easy to store in a closet, pantry, or garage. Another convenient feature is this step stool arrives in one piece, so you don’t have to spend any time assembling it. The only downside is that it’s only available in a bright orange finish, which may not match every home aesthetic. However, the combination of safety features and durable design makes this the best step stool. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 25.59 x 18.7 x 37.8 inches | Material: Iron | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best Budget Handy Laundry Folding Step Stool Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sears.com Why You Should Get It: It weighs 2.2 pounds and folds up so it can be stored in a small space. Keep in Mind: It’s only about 9 inches high, so you may need a bigger step stool if you need to reach several feet above your head. Weighing in at just 2.2 pounds, the Handy Laundry Store Folding Step Stool is lightweight and easy to use. Despite its light weight, it is rated to hold up to 300 pounds, and the American National Standards Institute’s (ANSI) type 3 duty rating indicates that it’s approved for light duty use. This rating means that it’s safe to use for short periods of time, like when grabbing a sweater from the top shelf of your closet. However, we don’t recommend standing on it for an extended period of time, such as while painting a wall or installing wallpaper. As far as safety features, it's the polka dot design on the top that helps with traction so you’ll feel secure when you’re standing on it. In addition to being inexpensive, this step stool is a great option for small spaces. The base of the step stool measures 12.5 inches by 9.75 inches, and the stepping surface is 11.25 inches by 8.5 inches. When folded it is only about 1 inch thick, making it easy to hang by the handle anywhere. Since the folding step stool is only about 9 inches high, if you plan on using a step stool for objects several feet above you, another option on our list may be better suited for your needs. However, if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to grab an object from a shelf or cabinet, this is the best step stool for you. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Dimensions: 9 x 9 x 11 inches | Material: Plastic | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best Splurge Hasegawa Lucano 3-Step Ladder Amazon View On Amazon View On Pottery Barn View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: It’s stylish and functional, making it a smart fit within a modern aesthetic. Keep in Mind: It weighs 17 pounds, which may be too heavy for some users. If your top priority is finding something that looks stylish and works well, consider the minimalist style of this aluminum three-step step stool. The Hasegawa Lucano 3-Step Ladder was designed in Japan and has a sleek angular shape. Not only is is modern and stylish, it also comes equipped with a few safety features. The wide legs of this step stool are 3 inches wide and have non-skid feet to help prevent the step stool from sliding. There is also a safety bar, located under the top step, which makes an audible click to let you know when the ladder is fully extended and safe to use. The steps are treaded for solid stability and the top handlebar doubles as a knee rest so you can balance your legs against the handle when reaching for something with two hands. With a weight capacity of 225 pounds, this step stool has also been rated by the ANSI for commercial use in shops and restaurants. This step stool is available in two neutral colors: black or white. This three-step step stool weighs 17 pounds, but if that weight is too heavy for you to maneuver easily the brand also makes smaller two-step step stools with a similarly sleek design. Price at time of publish: $301 Product Details: Dimensions: 20.75 x 29 x 48 inches | Material: Aluminum | Weight Capacity: 225 pounds The 9 Best Ladders for Painting, Home Improvement, and Outdoor Use, According to Our Tests

Best Folding Rubbermaid 2-Step Steel Step Stool Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It features rubber pads on the legs as well as traction molding on the steps. Keep in Mind: The weight limit is 225 pounds, including any tools or materials you’re holding. If you’re in the market for a folding step stool, the Rubbermaid RMS-2 2-Step Steel Step Stool is the best choice. It’s sturdy, made of alloy steel, yet only weighs 10 pounds, and has large rubber pads on the legs to both hold it securely in place and prevent it from scratching the floor. Each step also has traction molding, which comes in handy if you’re painting and spending a lot of time on the step stool. Another great safety feature is the locking mechanism that keeps the steps in place when engaged. To fold the step stool for storage, there is a small lever near the top step that you can press down to release the locking mechanism. This step stool also has a Type 2 ANSI duty rating, which means that it is suitable for medium-duty DIY projects. If you need a different size, this step stool is also available in a one-step or three-step option. The 225-pound weight limit may be a drawback. The weight limit includes the user, tools, and supplies, so be sure to take into account any power tools or paint supplies you’re using while on the step stool. Overall, because of its affordability and safety features, it’s the best folding step stool. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.4 x 16.7 x 37.8 inches (folded) | Material: Alloy steel | Weight Capacity: 225 pounds

Best Wood Marlborough 2-Step Wood Step Stool Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It has a 350-pound weight limit. Keep in Mind: There aren’t any traction grips on the steps and it’s not foldable. When you need a step stool to complete everyday tasks, such as getting food out of the pantry or reaching for shoes in a closet, this acacia wood step stool is a handsome two-step step stool that would look good sitting out in your kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom. This wood step stool comes unassembled, but you can easily put together this 10.3-pound stool with just a Phillips screwdriver. Once it’s fully assembled, it has a 350-pound weight limit, making it widely usable by most individuals. It also has a small opening on the top step so you can easily grab the step stool and move it around. One drawback to this two-step step stool is that the smooth wood finish, which is attractive, doesn’t offer much traction. If you plan on completing a project that requires you to move quite a bit, this may not be the best step stool for you. However, for simple tasks like reaching into a tall cabinet, it’s helpful and convenient. It’s also not foldable, so make sure you have a place to store it before purchasing. But if you’re looking for a step stool that is attractive and sturdy enough to handle daily wear and tear, this is the best wooden step stool. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.4 x 16.9 x 19.6 inches | Material: Wood | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds

Best for Kitchen Rikade Folding Step Stool Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It features a cushioned hand grip for added stability. Keep in Mind: It’s 35 inches tall when folded and won’t fit inside standard cabinetry. Plan to store it in a pantry or utility closet. The best step stool for the kitchen is the Rikade Folding Step Stool because it offers multiple safety features. It’s also available in four different colors—white, black, gray, and green—to match or complement your kitchen style. If you need a different size, the alloy steel step stool can also be purchased as a 3-step or 4-step option. To help keep the step stool firmly in place during use, the stool has anti-slip covers on each foot. Each step is wide and has traction to help your feet or shoes grip the surface. There is also a locking feature that keeps the steps in place, and a cushioned hand grip on the handle. The cushioned hand grip is a bonus for people with balance or mobility issues or just for reassurance and stability when reaching for an object. This medium-duty step stool weighs 9.5 pounds and has a weight capacity of 330 pounds. When folded, it’s 2 inches wide and 35 inches tall, making it easy to store or hang on a hook in a walk-in pantry or utility closet. However, it won’t fit into standard cabinetry so keep that in mind if that’s the only place you have available for storage. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 20.07 x 21.65 x 33.07 inches | Material: Alloy steel | Weight Capacity: 330 pounds

Best Bedside Rorkee Wooden Step Stool Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The wood steps are made of solid wood, not a composite material. Keep in Mind: It isn’t a folding step and will take up floor space. If you love your big cozy bed, but need a step to ease climbing in and out of bed each day, consider the Rorkee Wooden Step Stool. The iron frame with a black, rust-resistant finish gives the step stool a chic industrial style that works well in a minimalist, traditional, or modern farmhouse-style bedroom. One attention-grabbing feature is the solid wood steps—they are more durable than steps made from a composite material or particle board. The combination of solid wood steps and an iron frame makes this the strongest step stool on our list with a weight limit of 500 pounds. The light-duty step stool has a couple of safety features including non-slip traction on each step as well as non-slip rubber feet. Assembly is required, but it comes with pre-drilled holes and instructions for quick assembly. One thing to consider is that this isn’t a folding step stool, so once this 9-pound stool is assembled it will take up more space than a folding step stool, but if you plan to leave it out near your bed then you don’t have to worry about it taking up storage space in a closet. Because of its modern look and safety features, it’s the best step stool to keep by your bed. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.7 x 13.8 x 14.2 inches | Material: Iron frame, wood step | Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

Best with Handle Alpurlad Step Ladder Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This step stool comes pre-assembled. Keep in Mind: The step stairs' width is more narrow than other options on our list. If you need extra support, the Alpurlad Step Ladder is the best step stool with a handle. The anti-slip and anti-sweat cushioned handle help provide stability while using the step stool, so you don’t have to worry about your hands being too wet or sweaty to safely use it. In addition to the cushioned handle, the feet and support bar all have anti-slip pads to keep the step stool securely in place. The surface area of each step is wide and has stable traction to provide additional stability. The step stool has a weight capacity of 330 pounds, which is about average for the step stools on our list. When folded, this stool is about 2 inches wide and can tuck easily into a closet or hang on a wall. It weighs less than 10 pounds, so it should be easy for most individuals to move it from room to room. It also comes pre-assembled so you can put it to use right away. In addition to being a secure two-step ladder the whole family can use, it is very affordable, and it comes in three colors: black, green, and white. If you’re looking for a step stool with the added security of a padded handle to help with balance, consider this durable two-step ladder. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Dimensions: 19.6 x 15.7 x 32.2 inches | Material: Iron | Weight Capacity: 330 pounds

Best Three-Step Frontgate Ultralight Slimline 3-Step Stool Frontgate View On Frontgate Why You Should Get It: This step stool comes in six trendy colors. Keep in Mind: It’s not rated for heavy-duty DIY projects like hanging drywall. The Ultralight Slimline 3-Step Stool is lightweight at just 10 pounds, which makes it easy to move it from room to room. It’s made of aircraft-quality aluminum so it’s durable enough to handle everyday wear and tear. It also has a sleek and modern design that would complement many different aesthetics. The three-step step stool features non-slip rubber feet to help prevent the stool from sliding while using it. It also has a handle and an 8.5 inch non-slip platform to help provide stability and safety when reaching for high objects. Additionally, each step is supported by aluminum supports so you can feel secure using it up to its 250-pound weight capacity. This step stool also comes in six trendy colors: white, black, gold, navy, sage green, and gray. Because of the wide array of color choices, there is an option for every interior style from cottagecore to modern industrial. When folded, this best step stool is just 2 inches thick, which makes it easier to store. We recommend using a couple of Command 10 Lb XL Heavyweight Wall Hooks if you want to hang it on a wall. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Dimensions: 19 x 27.25 x 47.5 inches | Material: Aluminum | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best High Weight Capacity SocTone 2-Step Ladder Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This step stool has a weight limit of 500 pounds, has reinforced joints, and comes pre-assembled. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in white. If you’re looking for a step stool with a high weight capacity but isn't as bulky as one of our favorite ladders, this is the best step stool for you. This two-step step stool can hold up to 500 pounds and has a 9.9-inch deep top step that offers security and stability. As the best step stools do, this step stool also has steps that provide traction and a cushioned hand grip which helps you maintain your balance as you step onto the stool. The feet of the stool are equipped with large rubber feet to help prevent the stool from moving during use. Additionally, the step stool also has a strong, steel frame and each joint is reinforced for extra durability. It comes pre-assembled, and to set it up, all you have to do is unfold the step stool until it clicks and locks into place. When folded, it is 2.7 inches thick, which is a little bigger than some of the other step stools on this list, but that added size also gives you extra stability. Even though this durable step stool can handle up to 500 pounds, it only weighs 9 pounds making it easy to open and close and transport where it’s needed. Overall, if you’re looking for an affordable step stool that can handle a higher weight limit, this is the best step stool for you. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.3 x 18.5 x 34.65 inches | Material: Rubber, alloy steel | Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

Best for Kids Glamore 2-Step Stool for Kids Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: You can adjust the height of the step stool as your child grows. Keep in Mind: It’s made of plastic, which is not as durable as aluminum or steel. For kids, the Glamore 2-Step Stool is the best step stool to keep in their bedroom or bathroom. Your kids won’t outgrow this step stool quickly—you can stack this three-in-one step stool together to create a two-step step stool, or you can use the top piece as a small single-step step stool. This higher step configuration comes in handy when you’re potty training a toddler who can’t reach the toilet or wash their hands on their own and they need the added height of both steps to get onto the toilet or to reach the sink. The step stool also has cushioned handles on each side, making it easy to move the stool around. When assembled as a two-step step stool, this product has a weight limit of 300 pounds. This is a nice bonus so you don’t have to have multiple step stools in the bathroom for both adults and children to use. When you no longer need the added height, you can disassemble the step stool and use just a single step for any time they need a little boost. This step stool only weighs 2.59 pounds, so kids will be able to set this convenient step stool where they need it. It also comes in four color options—white, pink, gray, or blue—so you can find something that fits with your kid’s bathroom decor. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.4 x 13.4 x 10.7 inches | Material: Plastic | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds