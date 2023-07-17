If you've already finished the stellar second season of FX's The Bear, you might be feeling a little disappointed that you won't be able to listen to Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White) and his team yell "Yes, chef!" and "Behind!" at each other anymore. But before you get too deep into that post-binge-watch slump, we have some good news: There's a new viral recipe from the show (remember the spaghetti from last year) that can give you a taste of what you're missing—and you're about to see tutorials for it nonstop.

In one episode, Carmy’s sister Natalie (Abby Elliot) asks chef de cuisine Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to make her an omelet—a dish that helps her reconnect with her passion for cooking. While it seems simple to make, the traditional omelet can be notoriously difficult to master. The Bear’s culinary producer (and former culinary director of L.A. Italian restaurant Jon + Vinny’s) Courtney Storer was inspired by Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s signature “perfect French omelet” recipe, according to reporting by Time. This omelet features sour cream and onion potato chips sprinkled on top and a soft cheese and chive filling.

“The omelet featured on the show is a fairly common technique used for French omelets, but the true beauty of this recipe is the potato chips on top,” says Emily Nienhaus, Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen culinary specialist. “The salty, crunchy topping is a perfect balance to the creamy, light, and fluffy eggs beneath it.”



How to Make The Bear Omelet at Home

In the weeks since the show first aired, TikTok videos showing creators recreating this recipe have started to pop up across the app—so it’s only a matter of time before it officially goes viral. Take this video from @chef.tiago.f, which has received over 462,000 views and 35,000 likes so far and includes a step-by-step tutorial.

The creator first finely chops a handful of chives, then whisks three eggs through a sieve into a bowl and adds ground white pepper. After melting about a tablespoon of butter in a pan, he pours in the eggs, immediately using chopsticks to gently scramble them. After removing the pan from the heat, he pipes a line of garlic and herb Boursin (a soft, creamy brand of Gournay cheese) into the center of the egg mixture, folds it over and onto a plate, and tops it with a little more butter, flaky salt, chives, and the crumbled chips.

The recipe Syd makes in the show uses quite a bit more butter during the cooking process, but that’s down to personal preference. However, what’s not negotiable is using a sieve to whisk the eggs—a technique that removes bubbles, catches any shell pieces, and gives your eggs an overall smoother texture.

BHG / Ana Cadena

Fans of The Bear and foodies alike more than approve of Syd’s take on the French classic. “There should be a The Bear cookbook bc I’ll buy it and this looks amazing,” one TikTok user wrote under @chef.tiago.f’s video. “I’ve been using Boursin in my omelette for a while now but the sour cream and onion chips is NEXT level,” another said.

While an official cookbook isn’t available (yet), this season’s other standout recipes worth trying to make yourself include a layered cake with flavors likened to a minty Snickers bar, Parmesan-shell cannolis stuffed with mostarda and onion jam, and chicken piccata. Just keep checking your FYP for tutorials if you need more inspiration—there should be plenty out there soon enough.

