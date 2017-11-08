Free Thanksgiving Cards We Can't Wait to Send

We love the idea of sending out Thanksgiving cards this year! With our gorgeous free printables, sending notes of thanks is easier than ever—just print and pop into an envelope! Use these cards to adorn the dinner table by setting out personalized cards for each person at Thanksgiving dinner, or mail them out to friends and family ahead of time. Sending a card is an easy way to express your gratitude at Thanksgiving.

Image zoom

Colorful Cards

These adorable cards from Laura Palmer are the perfect way to invite family members to Thanksgiving dinner this year. Her bright and fun designs feature traditional colors and cute-as-can-be turkeys. We can't wait to send these!

Image zoom

Sweet and Sentimental

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to tell friends and loved ones how much you appreciate them, and Joya Rose's gorgeous designs feature three messages of gratitude. Send personalized Thanksgiving cards this year instead of the more traditional holiday card, or simply print the messages and display around the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Let Us Be Grateful Card

Let us be grateful when we are able to give, for many do not have that privilege.

Let us be grateful for all those who share their gifts with us, for we are enriched by their giving.

And let us be grateful even for our needs, so that we may learn from the generosity of others.

- Unitarian Universalist Affirmation of Gratitude

Thy Goodness Sends Card

For each new morning with its light, for rest and shelter of the night. For health and food, for love and friends, for everything thy goodness sends.

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Gratitude Card

Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.

- Melodie Beatty