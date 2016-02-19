Vegetarian Side Dishes
Autumn Potato Gratin
Take your holiday gratin to new heights with layers of butternut squash, leeks, and cheese sauce. This fuss-free side couldn't be easier -- slice veggies in advance and toss together on Thankgiving Day.
Creamy Green Beans with Crispy Shallots
Our go-to holiday side? Creamy green bean casserole. This decadent version starts with a luscious mushroom cream sauce and ends with a pile of crispy fried shallots.
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Lemon
Bring out Brussels sprouts' big flavor by cooking them to caramelized perfection. Finish the sweet sprouts with a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of salt.
Double Cranberry Sauce
Double the cranberries equals twice the flavor. We like this tasty sauce served warm and topped with spicy watercress.
Cream Cheese Mashers with Kale Pesto
These creamy potatoes get triple the decadence thanks to butter, cream, and cream cheese. Cut through the richness with a tangy swirl of fresh kale pesto.
Sweet Potato Cauliflower Fritters
The best way to enjoy sweet potaotes? In fritter form! These crispy bites are loaded with flavor thanks to fresh sage, rosemary, and a pinch of cayenne pepper.
Roasted Root Vegetable and Wilted Romaine Salad
Who says side salads have to be boring? For maximum flavor and texture, we're tossing warm roasted veggies with cool, crisp romaine lettuce. You'll never think of salad the same again.
Tart Cherry-Cranberry Relish
It wouldn't be Thanksgivng without our favorite sweet-tart side. This ruby-hue dish gets double the flavor thanks to sweet dried cherries and orange zest.
Lemon-Rosemary Potato Rolls
These rich potato rolls can be made and frozen up to a month ahead. Simply defrost and devour!
Test Kitchen Tip: Echo the rolls' zesty flavor with a slathering of butter mixed with lemon peel and fresh rosemary.
Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes
For ultracreamy mashed sweet potatoes, stir in tangy goat cheese. It's the perfect balance of savory and sweet. Add crunch and nutty flavor with a sprinkling of roasted pistachios.
Winter Slaw with Kale and Cabbage
This winter slaw adds mega crunch and flavor to your Thanksgiving table. Simply toss together and serve. It couldn't be any easier!
Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans
Reimagine sweet potato casserole into an airy side dish. We've topped whipped sweet potatoes with rich pecans and sticky-sweet toasted marshmallows.
Wheat Berry, Sugar Snap Pea, Radish, and Goat Cheese Salad
This creative and hearty salad is not only satisfying, it's healthy, too! We love the contrast between chewy wheat berries, crisp snap peas, and creamy goat cheese.
Butternut Squash Bake
Bake up this cheesy casserole and prepare to be impressed. Sweet mascarpone cheese adds creaminess, while lemon juice and shallot keep it savory.
Carrot-Mushroom Stuffing
You don't have to skip the stuffing. This Asian-inspired version gets loads of flavor from hits of soy sauce and rosemary.
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potaotes, perfected. We've found the ideal balance of creamy, savory, and rich.