Top Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Spicy Green Bean Casserole
Fresh string beans meet jalapeno peppers, minced garlic, and onion in this flavorful casserole. Chicken broth and cream balance out the spice, while a thick layer of bread crumbs adds a light crunch.
Mashed Red Potatoes with Feta and Kale
With bits of crumbled bacon and crushed red pepper, these kale-filled cheesy mashed potatoes give your Thanksgiving dinner a flavorful upgrade. Balance the zesty flavors with extra spoonfuls of sour cream and butter for your creamiest mashed potatoes yet.
Gluten-Free Harvest Rice Stuffing
The walnut and cranberry pork is the uncontested highlight of this dish. Butternut squash, green apples, and cranberries are simmered together for a light sweetness that offsets the meat, while parsley and sage tie the mouthwatering flavors together.
Sweet Potato Casserole
With its rich, sweet taste and crunchy crumb topping, this casserole combines six pounds of sweet potatoes for your new favorite side dish. Fresh cranberries sprinkled atop the lightly golden casserole gives creamy potatoes an extra sweetness.
How to Boil Sweet Potatoes
Cooking your world-famous mashed potatoes begins by boiling them correctly. Make sure you don't miss a step with this quick video.
Salt-Roasted Beets with Tehina Sauce
For a twist on your classic beet dish, this tahini sauce provides a delicious, nutty infusion. Top the roasted beets with mint leaves to balance the beet's earthiness while adding an extra hint of freshness.
Grilled Broccoli and Orzo
This healthy (and delicious) dish takes only 35 minutes from start to finish. Grill seasoned broccoli until crisp, then layer with garlic-orange orzo. Toss crunchy pine nuts and fresh Parmesan cheese on top to finish off this side dish.
Sage-Embossed Fingerling Potatoes
Fresh sage adds a sweet and savory flavor to your potato bites. Lightly coat fingerling potatoes with olive oil and hickory smoked salt, then press a sage leaf against the potato. They'll be a light golden-brown after just 15 minutes.
Green Beans with Shallots, Thyme, and Shiitake Mushrooms
Sauteed mushrooms and seasoned shallots make this green bean dish a savory side perfect for any holiday dinner. Don't have shallots? Substitute garlic in this 100-calories-per-serving dish.
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Fresh chives and garlic add a savory taste to these smooth and creamy potatos. Our homemade recipe takes only 30 minutes from start to finish, making your mashed potato side dish something you don't need to stress over.
Creamy Corn Casserole
The secret to this perfectly crunchy and creamy casserole? Mix cream-coated corn with crushed saltine crackers. The best flavor comes from the fried chopped sage and roasted sweet peppers, so add liberally.
Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Gouda and Crispy Pancetta
Pancetta adds a bacon-like twist to our extra-creamy mashed potato recipe. Add Gouda or mozzarella cheese for smooth, melty flavor.
Glazed Onion Foil Pack
To trap the flavor into your veggies, cook them in foil. These sweet, carmelized onions pair perfectly with stuffing or potatoes, and they only take 15 minutes of prep time.
Twice-Baked Pesto Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy twice-baked potatoes are back and better than ever! We've added savory pesto -- mix it in or drizzle it on top for garlicky basil flavor.
Ancho Pomegranate Caramelized Acorn Squash
A splash of pomegranate molasses gives this spicy squash a sweet side. For pretty presentation, top the squash with fresh parsley and pomegranate seeds.
Blue Cheese-Garlic Potatoes
What could be better than mashed potatoes, you ask? How about our tangy, spicy twist on the classic Thanksgiving recipe, which features creamy blue cheese and smoky red pepper flakes. Crushed garlic adds a savory spin to this new holiday favorite.
Blistered Green Beans
Roast your green beans in a super hot oven this Thanksgiving season -- the elevated temperature will leave them perfectly charred and smoky. Balance the depth of their flavor with a smattering of pistachios and fresh orange zest.
Savory Collard Greens
This recipe will teach you how to love collard greens (really!). Instead of bacon, we're using pancetta as a crispy topping -- no mushy forkfuls here.
Caramelized Onion and Capocollo Rye Stuffing
Sweet caramelized onions contrast salty chopped capocollo in this unusual stuffing recipe. When that salty-sweet combo teams up with the subtle bite of rye bread and amber beer, you get a rich layered flavor that's worth ditching tradition.
5 Secrets for Fluffy (Not Soggy!) Stuffing
Getting the perfect texture in your stuffing recipe can feel like a guessing game. Use our easy tips for fluffy, perfectly moist stuffing every time.
Lemon-Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Turn your top-notch Thanksgiving mashed potatoes into a showstopping side dish with just a sprinkle of bold flavors, such as capers, lemon peel, and fresh parsley. The potatoes are cooked with garlic before mashing for an even more intense layer of flavor.
Brown Butter Brussels Sprouts and Apple
Crisp-tender Brussels sprouts, sweet apple slices, and toasted walnuts? Your Thanksgiving table won't know what hit it! We took this standard vegetable side dish a step further with in-season ingredients and trendy veggies to make a wow-worthy Thanksgiving side.
Medley of Roasted Root Vegetables
Roasting is one of the easiest ways to draw out the natural sweetness of root vegetables. Make the most of your faves (we love beets, carrots, potatoes, and turnips) with a simple herbed olive oil dressing.
Flash-Braised Vegetable Medley
Perfectly cooked veggies are as easy as getting ingredients in the pan. Melt butter in a large skillet, toss in veggies, add wine, finish with chicken broth, and serve with lemon wedges.
Chimichurri-Tossed Mushrooms with Hazelnuts
Forget your old roasted mushroom recipe. Give this fresh no-cook salad a try and we guarantee you won't be disappointed.
Creamy Rosemary Mashed Potatoes
Our rich and creamy rosemary mashed potatoes come with an unexpected secret: white chocolate! The mild addition melts into the potatoes, adding a subtle sweetness and an oh-so-luscious texture.
Chardonnay-Glazed Carrots
Verjuice, an acidic juice made from unripe grapes, adds a fresh twist to this classic Thanksgiving side dish. It gives a sweet-tart flavor similar to but less sharp than vinegar.
Thanksgiving Side Dish Tip: Look for verjuice at your local specialty grocery store or from an online seller.
Double-Corn Corn Bread Stuffing
Try our take on traditional Thanksgiving stuffing. With both hearty corn bread and off-the-cob kernels, the holiday side offers twice as much feel-good flavor. Red onion, baby spinach, and crushed red pepper help balance corn's cozy-sweet flavor.