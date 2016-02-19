Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizers for a Low-Stress Holiday
Sugared Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
We’re fans of making great foods even better with bacon like we did with these smokies. A little brown sugar adds a touch of caramely goodness. Two more ingredients (plus nonstick spray) complete these Thanksgiving appetizers that can be assembled up to 24 hours in advance.
Asiago-Artichoke Dip
Warm and cheesy dips are a must on your roster of easy make-ahead Thanksgiving appetizers. Prosciutto, artichoke hearts, and roasted red bell peppers give this hot dip loads of flavor and color.
Make-Ahead Tip: After assembling the dip, refrigerate it up to 24 hours before baking.
Mini Quiches
If you’re looking for Thanksgiving appetizers with tons of options, check out these customizable quiches. Freezer and refrigerator prep methods mean you have two ways to get a jump-start on these.
Bacon and Cheese Deviled Eggs
Three cheers for deviled eggs! One, they’re easy to make. Two, they’re among the best make-ahead appetizers for Thanksgiving. Three, almost everybody loves them. How can you go wrong—especially when there’s bacon in the mix?
Make-Ahead Dilled Onion Cheese Balls
This creamy make-ahead cheese spread gets rolled in parsley (or bacon, or crushed crackers, or seeds—there are so many options) for an easy Thanksgiving appetizer you can make up to 24 hours ahead. Or freeze some so you are always ready for guests.
Bacon-and-Cheese-Stuffed Dates
There’s something about the combo of smoky-salty bacon and sweet, chewy dates that always impresses. Plus, Medjool dates appear in abundance in the fall, making these the perfect appetizers for a Thanksgiving dinner party. Use any leftover dates in these all-time-great Date Bars.
Cheesy Skillet Artichoke Dip
There are hundreds (maybe thousands) of recipes out there for hot artichoke dip. What makes this one worthy of your selection of Thanksgiving dinner appetizers? How about the party-perfect presentation, bread dippers baked right on top, and the appeal of baking and serving it a cast-iron skillet?
Salami Chips with Grainy Mustard
If you thought potato chips were addictive, try staying away from salami chips! Not only are these easy Thanksgiving appetizers ultratasty, but they’re a make-ahead option too. Both the dips and the chips can be stored in the fridge up to three days.
Baked Gougeres
These airy and rich cheese puffs are as popular in France as little smokies are in the United States. Serve them as the French do—with a glass of sparkling wine—for a glamorous Thanksgiving appetizer.
Test Kitchen Tip: These cheese appetizers freeze beautifully, so keep a stash on hand throughout the holidays.
Cranberry-Sauced Meatballs
These irresistible Thanksgiving appetizers star one of the holiday’s best-loved ingredients—cranberries—with year-round fave, barbecue sauce. We also love the way they finish up in the slow-cooker, letting you avoid a pan jam on your stove top.
Gluten-Free Rosemary Roasted Nuts
Almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds combine in this easy Thanksgiving appetizer. Rosemary and cayenne pepper spice up the richness from butter. Store the seasoned nuts in an airtight container for up to 3 days, but watch them disappear in a matter of hours (possibly minutes).
Creamy Stuffed Peppers
Sometimes, there just isn’t enough room in the oven to bake or reheat Thanksgiving appetizers. When that’s the case, try these no-cook cream cheese-stuffed bites.
Test Kitchen Tip: Your guests will appreciate having an option of both sweet and jalapeño peppers. Some like it hot. Some don’t.
Crunchy Ranch Party Mix
Slow cooker fans love using their favorite appliance for anything and everything—even appetizers for a Thanksgiving dinner party. Although we have lots of great recipes for snack mixes in our files, dry ranch dressing mix gives this one an extra flavor angle. You’ll also appreciate the long head start: You can make it up to 3 months in advance.
Cran-Sage Rolls
These savory-sweet rolls have some of our favorite flavors of the season: tart dried cranberries, crystallized ginger, and fresh snipped sage. Make these darling, delicious holiday appetizers up to a day before your dinner.
Barbecue Spice Roasted Chickpeas
Every party platter needs a little crunch, and these crispy chickpeas are up for the job. Store the spicy treats at room temperature for up to a week. (Caution: You might want to keep them out of sight from the snack-lovers in your house.)
Root Veggie Chips with Sea Salt
Because you know you'll be eating cheesy potato casserole and your aunt's famous stuffing at dinner, it’s a good idea to keep a few of your Thanksgiving appetizers on the light side. These DIY root chips are crispy and low cal, and they highlight some of the season's favorite veggies.
Herb- and Goat Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms
Sure, classic stuffed mushrooms are great, but for the holidays, we’re leaning toward this version. It combines goat cheese, fresh herbs, pine nuts, and sherry for elegance. You can assemble them up to 24 hours in advance, scoring them spot on our list of the best make-ahead Thanksgiving appetizers.
Marinated Cheese
These bite-size make-ahead holiday appetizers are tart and flavorful with creamy centers. Assemble them up to a week in advance, then pop them into the fridge until Thanksgiving.
Caramelized Onion and Swiss Dip
Combine the ingredients for this Thanksgiving dip recipe a day in advance, and toss them into the slow cooker ($50, Williams Sonoma) seven hours before showtime. The rich make-ahead recipe will cook while you work on the other dishes.
Blue Cheese-Apricot Bites
Get your fix of fruit this holiday season. The distinctly sweet flavor of dried apricots complements the light Gorgonzola cheese and crunchy walnut topper in this delectable Thanksgiving finger food. Garnish with snipped rosemary to serve.
Gruyere Cheese Straws
Cheese and crackers? You can do better. Impress the family by serving these flaky cheese wands as one of your Thanksgiving dinner appetizers. Stash a few to serve a few days later with a turkey soup made from the holiday leftovers.
Phyllo Cheese Triangles (Spanikopita)
Your search for easy make-ahead Thanksgiving appetizers is over. These flaky layered pastries last in the freezer for an entire two months. Better yet, they're easier than they look, thanks to purchased phyllo dough.
Saucy Apricot-Spiced Meatballs
Tangy-spicy apricot sauce is the secret to these delectable make-ahead meatballs. Prep the easy Thanksgiving appetizers up to a day ahead, then warm in a slow cooker ($30, Kohl's) for a low-maintenance party treat.
Caramel Popcorn
Sweet holiday appetizers? Why not? Our low-calorie caramel popcorn recipe is a cinch to make in bulk, and the portable appetizer can be stored in an airtight container for up to one week.