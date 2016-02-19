Healthy Thanksgiving Sides to Complete Your Holiday Menu

By Karla Walsh
Updated November 18, 2019
Constatine Poulos
Thanksgiving dinner is one of the biggest meals of the year, but that doesn't mean you have to waddle away from the table feeling so stuffed it hurts. We lightened classic recipes so you can enjoy healthy Thanksgiving side dishes (and turkey, of course) and still have room for dessert. We promise, we kept all the flavor in these healthy Thanksgiving foods, so no one will know you're serving better-for-you recipes.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 16

Four-Cheese Butternut Squash Macaroni & Cheese

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy casserole is on a mission to prove that healthy Thanksgiving sides and mac and cheese can be one in the same. This light version of a Southern side swaps in whole grain macaroni, fat-free milk, and four flavorful cheeses, but butternut squash is the true star. The squash is roasted then mashed into the sauce for a low-calorie burst of fall flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Brown Butter-Sage Cornmeal Muffins

Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Yes, we know, “butter” is in the recipe name, so how can this be a healthy Thanksgiving food? Because each muffin contains only a half tablespoon of butter—just enough for maximum nutty flavor and decadent, flaky texture. Buttermilk keeps the fat content low, and there’s only 1 tablespoon of sugar in the entire recipe. (Translation: Each 167-calorie muffin has only 3 grams of sugar.)

Related: 4 Tricks to Eat Less Sugar

3 of 16

Gluten-Free Harvest Rice Stuffing

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Gluten-free friends, you no longer have to pass on stuffing. The trick is subbing basmati rice in for bread to keep the dish wheat-free and lower in calories. The sweet rice packs in sausage, butternut squash, apples, walnuts, and dried cranberries in this healthy Thanksgiving recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Blue Cheese-Garlic Potatoes

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These simple spuds are no more difficult than regular mashed potatoes but do have a more intense flavor. Blue cheese, sliced garlic, and crushed red pepper flakes give the healthy Thanksgiving side dish a spunky kick. Opt for olive oil in lieu of butter for a heart-healthy twist.

5 of 16

Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Start your Thanksgiving feast with a light, flavorful soup. (Serve it as either a healthy Thanksgiving appetizer or side.) Pureed harvest veggies—butternut squash, carrots, and leeks—fill the vitamin-rich soup. A splash of crème fraîche takes the creaminess to the next level.

Buy It: Professional Countertop 8-in-1 Blender/Food Processor, $138.99, Amazon

6 of 16

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Taste the essence of autumn in one healthy bite. Cranberries and walnuts flavor these  twice-baked sweet potatoes that clock in at a less than 160 calories per serving. Plus, this healthy sweet potato recipe for Thanksgiving can be made up to 24 hours in advance. Easy and nutritious options? Now that’s something to be thankful for.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Two-Tone Green Bean Salad with Hazelnuts and Parmesan

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The tang of lemon juice and Dijon-style mustard plays off aromatic olive oil and garlic for a dressing that elevates the healthy green bean recipe for Thanksgiving to holiday-worthy heights.

Related: How to Cook Green Beans to Perfection

8 of 16

Cranberry-Pear Chutney-Topped Sweet Potatoes

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet potatoes, cranberries, and pears—it doesn't get any more Thanksgiving-y than this. Roast the spuds to enhance their sweetness, then top the healthy sweet potato recipe for Thanksgiving with a naturally sweet-tart chutney for loads of flavor and fiber in less than 170 calories.

9 of 16

Winter Slaw with Kale and Cabbage

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A beautiful, healthy Thanksgiving salad will steal the spotlight on your holiday table. This one stars kale, cabbage, and a flavor-packed homemade dressing. Cut calories and boost protein by swapping in plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream.

Related: Get Our Healthy Thanksgiving Menu

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Double Cranberry Sauce

Adam Albright
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With the natural sweetness of cranberries, dried fruit, pomegranate juice, and molasses, there's no need for sugar in this healthy Thanksgiving recipe. (Want to juice a pomegranate? It’s possible.) Hints of orange zest and cinnamon bring more holiday flavors.

11 of 16

Brussels Sprouts with Frizzled Prosciutto

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serving healthy Thanksgiving vegetables is simple thanks to this make-ahead side dish. Precook the nutrition-packed sprouts a day ahead, then chill. All that’s left to do before dinner is to sizzle up the prosciutto in a skillet (⅓ ounce per person provides ample flavor without extra fat), add the shallots, then toss with Brussels sprouts.

12 of 16

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Mushrooms and Bacon

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The combo of sweet and salty never goes out of style. Here, silky sweet potatoes combine with savory mushrooms, salty bacon, and a sprinkling of golden raisins to make a memorable Thanksgiving side dish that's full of vitamin A, fiber, and other nutrients.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Savory Spaghetti Squash Muffins

Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spaghetti squash in muffins may sound odd, but stick with us. These healthy thanksgiving “rolls” are a bountiful blend of earthy roasted squash strands, eggs, a bit of flour and buttermilk, and plenty of fresh chives. Spicy cheese tops these protein-rich rolls.

14 of 16

Herbed Bread and Cherry Cranberry Stuffing

Constatine Poulos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With this healthy Thanksgiving side dish, what you see is what you get: loads of veggies, fresh herbs, nutrition-packed nuts, and vitamin-rich dried cherries tossed with classic bread cubes for a well-balanced stuffing recipe that will wow holiday guests.

15 of 16

Spicy Cranberry Sauce

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Slather this jewel-color cranberry sauce on your Thanksgiving turkey, on a cracker, or, heck, on sweet potatoes. Fresh cranberries, jalapeño jelly, and undertones of orange make this fruit sauce irresistible. But the best part may be that this healthy Thanksgiving side dish takes only 20 minutes to prep.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Honey-Flax Sourdough Bread

Marty Baldwin
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for something to soak up the gravy on your Thanksgiving plate? This healthy Thanksgiving side dish is for you. We'll admit, the homemade bread takes some effort, but the mouthwatering aroma and delicate honey flavor make it worthwhile.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com