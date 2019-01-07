Thanksgiving Appetizers & Side Dishes

Find the perfect recipes to complete your Thanksgiving feast -- including quick holiday appetizers and delicious side dishes. You have the turkey, and now it's time to decide what to serve on the side. Spice up your Thanksgiving meal with our top Thanksgiving side dishes or stick with the classics and our traditional Thanksgiving sides. Whip up one of our quick holiday appetizers. And serve a starter salad from our list of easy, elegant holiday salads. Check out our flavorful turkey stuffing recipes, including cranberry-pecan stuffing and lemon-nut rice stuffing. Our delicious sweet potato side dishes and other potato recipes are sure to make mouths water, and a hearty green bean casserole is always a hit with friends and family. Of course it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce. We've compiled a list of our favorite cranberry dishes, as well as Thanksgiving cranberry recipes that put a fresh spin on the sassy side dish. Whether your Thanksgiving dinner is traditional or creative, the possibilities are endless for an amazing and unforgettable Thanksgiving meal.

Most Recent

Carla Hall is the Queen of Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Carla Hall is the Queen of Thanksgiving Side Dishes

At TV personality and cookbook author Carla Hall's Thanksgiving table, start with the side dishes—then see if you still have room for turkey.
Read More
9 Thanksgiving Sides You Can Make in a Muffin Pan

9 Thanksgiving Sides You Can Make in a Muffin Pan

Use a muffin tin to perfectly portion some great Thanksgiving side dishes and breads. Our recipes include easy Thanksgiving muffins, unique mac-and-cheese cups, a great recipe for Thanksgiving dressing in muffin tins, and a stellar dessert, to boot.
Read More
20 Make-Ahead Stuffing Recipes

20 Make-Ahead Stuffing Recipes

These make-ahead stuffing recipes (prepped one or two days early!) will help set up a successful and low-stress Thanksgiving day. Capitalize on the flavors of the season with these Thanksgiving stuffing recipes that feature bread, rice, or grains. Add them to your Thanksgiving menu and prepare for the ooh's and aah's.
Read More
29 Thanksgiving Recipes That Require Zero Oven Space

29 Thanksgiving Recipes That Require Zero Oven Space

Slow cooker Thanksgiving recipes are here to save oven space and sanity on Thanksgiving day. You may think of your slow cooker for family meals, but with slow cooker stuffing, slow cooker vegetables, slow cooker breads, and even slow cooker pumpkin desserts, you can pull together a brilliant holiday meal for a houseful of guests with this collection of Thanksgiving slow cooker recipes.
Read More
Easy, Elegant Holiday Salads

Easy, Elegant Holiday Salads

Try our Thanksgiving salad recipes and host the best holiday meal ever. All of these holiday salads have prep times of less than 30 minutes, so they won't keep you in the kitchen all day. There's an easy salad recipe for every holiday spread, including classic green bean salads, broccoli salads, our special cranberry-citrus salad, and even a few seafood salads.
Read More
Cranberry Sauce with a Twist

Cranberry Sauce with a Twist

Cranberry sauce is way more than just a Thanksgiving dinner staple. To prove that the sauce deserves to be eaten more than one day a year, we've added ingredients like pear, coconut, and cayenne, to the already delicious cranberry relish—and you'll be glad we did. These cranberry sauce recipes deserve a place on the dinner table all season long.
Read More

More Thanksgiving Appetizers & Side Dishes

Delicious Stuffing Recipes That'll Win Thanksgiving

Delicious Stuffing Recipes That'll Win Thanksgiving

A classic Thanksgiving roast turkey stuffing is a crucial dish on any holiday dinner menu. Whether you are looking for a rice-based dish or a more traditional bread stuffing recipe, you'll find the best choice for your Thanksgiving dinner here.
Read More
These Are the Traditional Thanksgiving Sides Your Guests Are Hoping For

These Are the Traditional Thanksgiving Sides Your Guests Are Hoping For

It's the traditional Thanksgiving side dishes that truly make the meal. For your next turn as host, try our traditional stuffing recipe, cranberry compote, sweet potatoes, and more Thanksgiving classics. These holiday eats are so delicious, you’ll be inspired to make them all year.
Read More
This Is the Menu You Need to Host the Best Friendsgiving Ever

This Is the Menu You Need to Host the Best Friendsgiving Ever

Read More
Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Read More
15-Minute (or Less) Thanksgiving Recipes

15-Minute (or Less) Thanksgiving Recipes

Read More
Host an Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving Dinner Just Like Grandma Did

Host an Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving Dinner Just Like Grandma Did

Read More

Quick and Healthy Cranberry Recipes

Bursting with tart flavor, cranberries are a tasty addition to any meal. But they're extra special around the holidays, when fresh cranberries are readily available. Start making your own cranberry sauce, fresh cranberry salads, chicken smothered in cranberries, and more cranberry recipes that are great any time of year. Bonus: Cranberries are packed with antioxidants. Each of these healthy cranberry recipes is ready in under 50 minutes, so you can serve a nutritious home-cooked meal any night.

All Thanksgiving Appetizers & Side Dishes

Healthy Side Dishes for the Holidays

Healthy Side Dishes for the Holidays

Read More
Healthy Thanksgiving Sides to Complete Your Holiday Menu

Healthy Thanksgiving Sides to Complete Your Holiday Menu

Read More
Vegetarian Side Dishes

Vegetarian Side Dishes

Read More
Ultimate Twice-Baked Potato Recipes

Ultimate Twice-Baked Potato Recipes

Read More
Delicious Holiday Soups

Delicious Holiday Soups

Read More
How to Make Stuffing That'll Wow at Thanksgiving

How to Make Stuffing That'll Wow at Thanksgiving

Read More
23 Potato Recipes Worthy of Your Next Party

23 Potato Recipes Worthy of Your Next Party

Read More
Sweet Potato Recipes

Sweet Potato Recipes

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com