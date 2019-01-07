Thanksgiving Appetizers & Side Dishes

Quick and Healthy Cranberry Recipes

Bursting with tart flavor, cranberries are a tasty addition to any meal. But they're extra special around the holidays, when fresh cranberries are readily available. Start making your own cranberry sauce, fresh cranberry salads, chicken smothered in cranberries, and more cranberry recipes that are great any time of year. Bonus: Cranberries are packed with antioxidants. Each of these healthy cranberry recipes is ready in under 50 minutes, so you can serve a nutritious home-cooked meal any night.