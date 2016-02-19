Our Top Thanksgiving Turkey Rubs
Roast Turkey with Arugula-Pesto Rub
Fresh arugula and basil leaves infuse your Thanksgiving turkey with a peppery finish. This delicious turkey seasoning rub balances the pepperiness with hints of Romano cheese and chopped walnuts for a new favorite holiday recipe.
Maple Sage Turkey
The Thanksgiving turkey rub on this sweet and savory bird doubles as a dry brine. While sitting in the refrigerator, it infuses the bird with the classic flavors of maple and sage. Finish the bird with a sweet and spicy maple-chipotle turkey glaze.
Spice-Rubbed Turkey with Cranberry Barbecue Sauce
Transform your favorite holiday cranberry sauce into turkey gravy. First, create a savory turkey dry rub using brown sugar, paprika, chili powder, and garlic powder. Then whip up our thickened cranberry barbecue turkey glaze to coat the turkey.
Ginger- and Garlic-Rubbed Turkey
This easy turkey rub takes just 20 minutes to prepare and uses simple pantry spices. Combine onion powder, garlic powder, ginger, salt, and pepper with soy sauce to create a smooth paste, then spread over the turkey breast.
Lemon-Thyme Split-Roasted Turkey
Don't be intimidated by splitting your Thanksgiving turkey. We'll show you how to prepare a turkey that's fit for a crowd and topped with a citrusy herb rub. Serve the finished turkey with fresh lemon halves and salt.
Grilled Turkey with Southwestern Spices
Have you ever considered grilling the Thanksgiving bird? This turkey dry brine—composed of sage, ancho chile pepper, cumin, garlic, cinnamon, and cayenne—pairs perfectly with the smoky flavor from a charcoal grill. Try it this year for an unforgettable flavor.
Cranberry BBQ Turkey
Bring this bird to the table and prepare for the ooh's and aah's. This Thanksgiving turkey rub is filled with bold flavors like garlic, chili, and mustard. Finish the roasted turkey recipe with a sticky bbq turkey glaze.
Cajun Deep-Fried Turkey
Wondering how to prepare a turkey in the deep fryer? Look no further! We've given this juicy bird a zesty cajun spice rub so it's full of Southern flavor. Fry it in peanut oil and be extra careful when lowering the bird into the deep fryer.
Walnut and Sage Pesto Turkey Breast
Go ahead and put pesto in your turkey rub! It infuses the finished bird with fresh flavor and a bit of crunch. We'll show you how to cook a turkey with pesto sauce that will steal the Thanksgiving show.
Cilantro-Lime Rubbed Turkey
Prepare a turkey with spice! This citrus-based turkey rub butter will add fresh flavor to your Thanksgiving feast. A mix of herbs and spices—including fresh cilantro and parsley—harmonizes with tangy shallot, puckery lime, and sweet honey.
Flash-Roasted Turkey
Wondering how to cook a turkey like a pro? This quick roasting technique ensures you get golden skin and juicy meat—the perfect Thanksgiving turkey! A quick butter and herb rub tops the turkey and gets stirred into the finished gravy.
Au Poivre Rub
Sometimes the best turkey seasoning is the simplest. Blend white, black, and pink peppercorns with rosemary to create a turkey rub that's traditional, with a twist. For the deepest flavor infusion, rub spice mix onto turkey 8 hours before roasting.
Garlic-Lover's Spice Rub
If you can't get enough of garlic, try this easy turkey rub. It features both fresh and powdered garlic, sea salt, and basil. Pair with garlic mashed potatoes for an extra boost of flavor.
Caribbean Rub
Wish you were somewhere a bit warmer for the holidays? Give your turkey a Caribbean kick with this warm combination of allspice, mustard seeds, ginger, and paprika.
Mole Rub
Chocolate on a turkey? Yes, you read that right. Combine chili powder, chocolate shavings, grated orange peel, and onion powder for a Mexican-inspired turkey seasoning rub.
Honey Mustard Flavored Rub
Sweet, spicy, and fragrant, this turkey dry brine fulfills all of your flavor needs. Combine dry mustard, sugar, and dried lavender for a turkey rub with a hint of Provencal flavor.
Mediterranean Rub
Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit heavy. Lighten it up with a fresh, Mediterranean-inspired turkey. Mix lemon zest, parsley, chives, oregano, and olive oil for a combination that's both bright and earthy.
Smoke and Fire Rub
For a bold-flavored Cajun turkey rub, blend smoked paprika, chipotle chili flakes, dried tomatoes, and lime juice. The spice will complement the turkey meat without being too overpowering.
Asian Blend Rub
To give your turkey a modern twist, flavor it with this blend of black and white sesame seeds, crystallized ginger, and red pepper flakes. The result is a subtle Asian flavor not commonly found at Thanksgiving feasts.
Cowboy Rub
Go for an all-American flavor with this smoky-sweet turkey dry rub. It's a blend of comforting Old West flavors: hickory-smoked salt, ground coffee, and brown sugar.
Indian Rub
Give your turkey an exotic twist with this delicious spice rub made from common pantry staples. This rub features curry powder, crushed red pepper flakes, and pistachios.