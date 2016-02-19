Fresh Ideas for Leftover Turkey
Turkey Cranberry Sandwiches
Shred your leftover turkey and there's no limit to the number of recipes you can make. This turkey sandwich also features leftover cranberry sauce, because the holiday season only comes around once a year, so you might as well keep celebrating.
Turkey Shepherd's Pie
Not only is this a delicious and simple leftover turkey recipe, but you can add in other Thanksgiving leftovers, too! Mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and gravy make up this delicious shepherd’s pie -- simply swap the ingredients from our recipe with turkey, potatoes, and other dishes borrowed from your Thanksgiving menu.
Peppery Turkey BLT
Add peppered bacon, potato chips, and mayo to leftover turkey for an easy, but satisfying turkey sandwich. Salty, savory, creamy...this Thanksgiving leftover sandwich has it all.
Turkey-Vegetable Casserole
Turkey leftovers get a delicious makeover in this easy casserole that will fill your kitchen with the warm aroma of baked apples and home-style gravy.
Sesame-Ginger Turkey Wraps
Each of these tortilla-wrapped snacks is full of bold Asian flavors for a unique way to use up your leftover turkey. Top each turkey-filled wrap with broccoli cole slaw for an unexpected crunch in every bite.
Nacho Turkey Casserole
If you like nachos with all the trimmings, you'll love this dish. With just seven ingredients and 20 minutes of prep time, this make-ahead meal made with leftover turkey is also convenient.
Sloppy Turkey and Veggie Sandwiches
Shred your leftover turkey to make these sloppy sandwiches that adults and kids won't be able to get enough of. A creamy goat cheese-yogurt sauce mixed with garlic and herbs adds flavor to every bite of turkey leftovers.
Garden Turkey Melt
This isn't your typical deli sub! Our garden turkey melt is one turkey sandwich that doesn’t slack on flavor. Artichoke hearts, garlic, and fresh rosemary do all the heavy lifting in this Thanksgiving leftovers recipe.
Cran-Turkey Enchiladas
This crowd-pleaser makes the most of leftover turkey and cranberry sauce -- and it's got all of your favorite enchilada fixings, including black beans, salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and onion.
Smoked Turkey Panini
This mile-high turkey sandwich gets a fresh spin with thick slices of country Italian bread and bruschetta topping.
Turkey and Apricot Bread Salad
Toss dried apricots, torn whole grain bread, and a simple oil dressing into a spinach and turkey salad for a fresh, delicious lunch. The recipe may say that dried cranberries are optional, but at this time of year they’re basically required.
Turkey, Bacon, and Apple Club
This triple-decker leftover turkey sandwich is so easy to whip up that you’ll be willing to make it the day after Thanksgiving. Just 15 minutes, and you’re done!
New World Chili
Fresh pumpkin, dried cranberries, jalapeno peppers, and turkey add a pleasing twist to slow-simmering chili. Let it stew while you catch up on Netflix or the sports matches on TV.
Italian Turkey Salad
The dressing on this turkey salad is what really stands out -- combine grapeseed oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Instead of deli meat, use leftover Thanksgiving turkey, of course.
Turkey-Avocado Wraps
Turn leftover turkey into a tasty Tex-Mex lunch in these simple tortilla wraps starring creamy avocados and spicy chipotle peppers.
Turkey-Spinach Toss
Pepper-seasoned turkey breast, deli ham, and juicy oranges top fresh wilted spinach in this light lunch recipe. Cooking juices make a tasty dressing.
Chef's Salad
We show you how to make the best variation of this classic salad, which tosses together with your favorite dressing and lots of fresh veggies and meats in just 30 minutes.
Anytime Tacos
Turn the day after Thanksgiving into a fiesta with these easy tacos. With leftover turkey and kitchen staples, such as frozen corn and bottled salsa, the tacos take just 25 minutes to make.
Turkey-Bacon Salad
This easy leftover turkey recipe requires just a few ingredients, plus a homemade mustard-dill dressing. Bacon and snap peas top romaine lettuce in this hearty (and low-cal) turkey salad recipe.
Herbed Turkey and Waffles
A creamy sauce featuring Parmesan cheese, roasted turkey, thyme, and sage tops these homemade cornmeal waffles. Cranberry relish makes a tart and delicious topper.
Turkey Frame Soup
Whole wheat pasta, turnips, carrots, parsnips, and beans simmer for a little more than an hour in a zesty tomato broth to create this satisfying soup. It's the best way to make the most of every single piece of your leftover turkey.
The Anything Frittata
Serve a next-day brunch you and your out-of-town guests will love. This turkey-and-veggie frittata takes just 25 minutes to make.
24-Hour Chicken Fiesta Salad
Layers of greens, turkey, tomatoes, jicama, cheese, and beans topped with tortilla chips and served with a chili dressing make a texturally interesting Mexican-inspired turkey salad. Layer the ingredients in the evening and chill overnight. Open the fridge come dinnertime and voila! You've got yourself a beautiful and filling meal.
Turkey Pad Thai
Pad Thai is Thailand's most famous noodle dish. Whether they're called banh pho (in Vietnamese) or sen mee (in Thai), rice stick noodles are still rice stick noodles. Don't soak the noodles too long or they'll break when cooked. And while chicken might be the typical option, swapping in leftover Thanksgiving turkey will put a delicious spin on a delicious recipe.
Corn Chowder
Ideal for a crisp night, this rich and creamy chowder is whipped up from just six ingredients -- and is on the table in just 20 minutes. Recipes for leftover turkey don't come much easier than this!
Cobb Salad Hoagies
A Cobb salad is a classic for a reason: fabulous flavor. Put its creamy avocado, crisp bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, lettuce, hard-cooked eggs, and chicken on a roll and have it to go. This time of year, the classic turns into turkey salad sandwiches with no more effort.