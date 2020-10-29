Think Thanksgiving turkey recipes can err on the boring side? Think again. Our best Thanksgiving turkey recipes will teach you how to layer on flavor through marinades, rubs, aromatic veggies, and more. We have Thanksgiving turkey breast recipes and turkey tenderloins for smaller gatherings and even Thanksgiving turkeys you can cook outside on a smoker or outside of the oven in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. Your holiday season is about to get a lot more delicious.