The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes From Classic to Creative
Think Thanksgiving turkey recipes can err on the boring side? Think again. Our best Thanksgiving turkey recipes will teach you how to layer on flavor through marinades, rubs, aromatic veggies, and more. We have Thanksgiving turkey breast recipes and turkey tenderloins for smaller gatherings and even Thanksgiving turkeys you can cook outside on a smoker or outside of the oven in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. Your holiday season is about to get a lot more delicious.
Glazed Roast Turkey
After 90 years of experiments in our Test Kitchens, our chefs swear this is the ultimate Thanksgiving turkey recipe. With a simple coating of butter and your choice of glaze, it lets the savory flavors of the bird shine just enough. Choose between tangy and sweet—double mustard-brown sugar—or spicy and zesty— hot-honey sesame—for the glaze. Then roast the turkey to golden brown perfection for a Thanksgiving turkey that looks almost as good as it tastes. Almost.
Lemon-Thyme Split Roasted Turkey
If you’re crunched for time, split-roasting (AKA spatchcocking) is going to save you from a holiday emergency. By essentially butterflying the bird, more surface area is exposed to allow for quicker cooking. Bonus: You can easily add plenty of the herb butter blend from top to tail to max out the flavor of your Thanksgiving turkey recipe.
Bacon-Wrapped Turkey
No longer just for BLTs and breakfast, bacon recipes are among our favorites at holiday dinners, too. With this creative Thanksgiving turkey recipe, we bet you’ll be inspired to create a new personal definition for “turkey bacon.” Fresh sage and sweet onions scent the bird from the inside out, while each ounce of the skin-side gets a hearty dose of savory, salty flavor from the strips of bacon that practically melt into the exterior.
Simple Roast Turkey
Make mom or grandma proud with this traditional Thanksgiving turkey recipe. It calls for basting with garlicky pan juices for a golden-brown, tasty skin that complements the moist meat hiding underneath. Roast until juices run clear and be sure to test the temp with a meat thermometer ($14, The Home Depot) for a safe and succulent Thanksgiving centerpiece.
Pressure Cooker Turkey Breast
Turn to your Instant Pot ($120, Target) for extra space to “roast” your Thanksgiving turkey breast recipe. Not only does this entire Instant Pot turkey recipe take less than an hour to hit your table, but it’s also infused with flavor from the goodies it pressure cooks with, including carrots, onion, celery, garlic, and poultry seasoning.
Flash-Roasted Turkey
Once you flash roast, you might never go back to regular roasting. With the oven set at 450°F instead of the typical 325°F, this foil-tented Thanksgiving turkey cooks through in just 2 hours. Don’t worry: That’s still plenty of time for the fresh herbs it cooks with (including parsley, sage, thyme, and chives) to permeate the meat.
Sesame Turkey
Slow to cook and quick to devour, this Thanksgiving turkey recipe will convince any white meat haters that even turkey breasts can be juicy and rich in flavor. Sesame oil, soy sauce, fresh ginger, garlic, and sesame seeds take this easy slow cooker turkey recipes on a trip to Asia. The original recipe is made to serve 8, but this is one of our best Thanksgiving turkey ideas to scale up or down—just adjust the slow cooker size, meat quantity, and seasonings accordingly.
Deep-Fried Cajun Turkey
Deep-frying isn’t just for potatoes and chicken. This year, dress up your Thanksgiving turkey recipe with a Cajun-inspired turkey rub, then fry it in peanut oil for about 3 minutes per pound. (Just be sure to follow these turkey-frying safety tips since this strategy presents more challenges than oven roasting, pressure cooking, or slow cooking.)
Peach-Glazed Roast Turkey
Invite a taste of summer to the harvest-time feast. Fresh or frozen peach slices and peach preserves lend a lovely sweet element to this crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving turkey recipe. Citrus juices and dry mustard offer acidity and tang to balance out the fruit’s natural sugars, while fresh thyme and rosemary still make this entrée feel decidedly holiday-appropriate.
Gluten-Free Greek Breast of Turkey
As a holiday host, it’s always generous to offer dishes that suit all dietary preferences and food allergies. Luckily, no one will feel like they’re missing a thing with this gluten-free, Mediterranean diet-approved Thanksgiving turkey recipe. The slow cooker turkey packs an unexpected punch of flavor by way of salty kalamata olives, an earthy Greek spice blend, and sweet-tart sun-dried tomatoes.
Smoked Turkey with Apple Stuffing
Think beyond brisket and ribs when you think of smoking food. We adore smoking our Thanksgiving turkey recipe to clear up extra oven space and introduce extra flavor from fruit tree wood chips. To round out the fall flavors, spike the compatible stuffing recipe with diced apples and apple juice, then brush the smoked turkey with an apple jelly glaze.
Stuffed Turkey Tenderloins with Cherries and Pancetta
If you’re feeding 6 or fewer and aren’t a big fan of Thanksgiving leftovers, try this quick-cooking Thanksgiving turkey recipe. Since it calls for two 1-pound turkey tenderloins, they cook to perfect doneness in about 40 minutes. This unique Thanksgiving turkey recipe actually combines the stuffing and the bird all in one—slices of savory pancetta and kitchen twine keep the couscous and cherry blend tucked right in atop the tenderloins.
BBQ Spice-Rubbed Turkey Breast
Cut cook time in half (yes, really!) by roasting a turkey breast or two instead of a full-size bird. Coated with a sweet and spicy barbecue rub, this is one Thanksgiving turkey recipe that’s so delicious you’ll want to make it year-round. A so-seasonal cranberry barbecue sauce is the perfect accompaniment for this casual yet classy entrée.