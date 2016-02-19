True, traditional green bean casseroles for Thanksgiving often call for canned beans, but we can’t resist the crisp-tender fresh veggies in this recipe. When topped with bacon and made with mushrooms mixed right in, this homemade green bean casserole will quickly find a place on your Thanksgiving menu for years to come.

Test Kitchen Tip: Get ahead of the kitchen chaos by making it the day before and refrigerating until bake time.