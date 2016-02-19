Your Traditional Thanksgiving Menu Isn't Complete Without These Recipes
Our Classic Roast Turkey
No need for deep-frying or spatchcocking. A classic roast turkey is the only preparation for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner menu. This beautiful bird requires only a handful of ingredients and a couple hours of hands-off roasting time to be table-ready.
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
What constitutes traditional Thanksgiving mashed potatoes varies from family to family, but this recipe is best for those who prefer silky smooth spuds. To achieve: Press boiled potatoes through a ricer or beat with an electric mixer.
Make-Ahead Tip: Prepare the potatoes up to 48 hours in advance and chill. Four hours before dinner, transfer to a slow cooker to reheat and keep warm.
Perfect Turkey Gravy
No truly traditional Thanksgiving meal would be without gravy. This classic recipe and tips will help you master this must-have menu addition.
Test Kitchen Tip: You can make this easy gravy recipe up to three days ahead of serving.
Green Bean Casserole with French Fried Onions
No, not all green bean casseroles are topped with those irresistibly tasty fried onions, but if you're aiming for traditional Thanksgiving sides, yours should. This slow-cooker version gives you options: Go fresh if you want a snappier bean, go frozen for convenience, or go canned to make your casserole like Grandma did. No matter the type of the bean, top with a can of french-fried onions before serving.
Silky Pumpkin Pie
Don't forget to save room for the ultimate traditional Thanksgiving dessert—pumpkin pie! Sweetened condensed milk gives this pumpkin pie a smooth, creamy texture. Serve the lightly spiced fall dessert with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream to end your Thanksgiving meal on a sweet note.
Cranberry-Marshmallow Sweet Potato Casserole
Your traditional Thanksgiving isn't complete without a sweet potato casserole. The brown sugar crumb topping is what makes this dish extra special. Rather than sprinkling marshmallows on top, this casserole incorporates marshmallow crème in the mix.
Buttered Stuffing with Mushrooms
After one bite of this Thanksgiving stuffing, you'll be tempted to fill your plate exclusively with this hearty dish. Ample butter, traditional stuffing veggies—mushrooms and leeks—a splash of wine, and fresh herbs bring all the stuffing flavors you love.
Buttermilk-Sage Dinner Rolls
Elevate your menu with these savory dinner rolls, made extra tender with buttermilk. They're simply a classic yeast dinner roll with a few sage leaves for flavor.
Test Kitchen Tip: Always give buttermilk a good shake before adding to recipes because it tends to settle in the carton.
Pecan Pie
We know you're serving more than one type of pie at a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Here's the classic pecan pie your loved ones expect, complete with a homemade piecrust.
Florence Mama’s Candied Yams
Here's one for the traditional Thanksgiving meal ideas file: candied yams. The dish couldn't be easier. Simply slice the veggie, make a sweet-spiced syrup to pour over the slices of sweet potatoes (ahem, yams), and bake. This traditional side will be your most-requested for years to come.
Crusty Corn Bread
If you want something for sopping up all that gravy, you can't go wrong with an easy cornbread recipe. Crusty bread made with buttermilk, cornmeal, and cheese is a classic complement to all the other traditional Thanksgiving food.
Cranberry Relish
The best part about this old-fashioned cranberry relish (besides the cup of wine inside)? You can make it up to a week in advance. If your family prefers cranberry relish more smashed, slightly mash the berries with the back of a spoon before serving or storing.
Brown Sugar-Glazed Carrots
When you face a long day in the kitchen preparing a traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, you'll be pleased to know that these sweet carrots take only 25 minutes.