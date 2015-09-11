37 Holiday Soup Recipes to Start Your Feast Off in Delicious Style

If you have 30 minutes and five ingredients (six, if you want to dress things up with a pretty swirl of molasses on top), you have everything you need to make this healthy holiday soup recipe. While butternut squash simmers away in a spiced-up broth mixture, you can boil the store-bought ravioli. Then all that’s left to do is blend the soup to creamy perfection, and top with the cheesy pasta pillows.