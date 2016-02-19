Our Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes That Will Steal the Spotlight From the Turkey
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Sometimes simple side dishes really are best. These classic mashed potatoes serve up just the right amount of fluffy goodness per buttery, chive-spiked bite. We've also included variations on this best Thanksgiving side dish so you can change up the mix-ins each holiday meal, if you'd like.
Broccolini with Peas and Seared Lemons
For a zero-complaints way to inspire everyone to eat their veggies, try this citrus-infused salad with Swiss chard, Broccolini, and peas. It's a fresh Thanksgiving vegetable side dish that will brighten any holiday spread. Plus, at 48 calories per serving, we say this gives you free rein to savor an extra sliver of Thanksgiving dessert.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole
No Thanksgiving side dish recipe round-up (or Thanksgiving menu!) would be complete without a green bean casserole. Forget the canned soups and make your own creamy sauce this year. That way, you'll be able to customize the flavor and control the quality of ingredients.
Corn Casserole
Part mac and cheese part vegetable casserole, this corny Thanksgiving side dish is going to become a family heirloom. If the luscious creamed corn filling doesn’t win everyone over, the buttery, crunchy crackers and crispy bacon on top sure will. Fresh thyme, parsley, and a pinch of cayenne help cut through the richness.
Apple-Infused Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallow
This sweet potato recipe combines the best of Thanksgiving spuds: mashed potatoes and sweet potato casserole. Mix the mashers with apple cider and top with marshmallow creme and hazelnuts to round out the craveable slow cooker side. No wonder this is a fan favorite!
Pear-Cranberry Chutney
Move over, canned cranberries. The natural sweetness of pears in our chutney is balanced by lemon, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Voila: A truly special take on cranberry sauce that you'll want to add to your best Thanksgiving side recipes list ASAP.
Harvest Slaw
Looking for a new go-to Thanksgiving salad recipe? Look no further. Red cabbage, sliced apples, crunchy pecans, and zippy cilantro are tossed with a warm caraway dressing in this bright and boldly-flavored Thanksgiving salad.
Maple Broccoli with Pepitas
Thanksgiving broccoli? We say yes! (Especially since our garden team says broccoli is at its peak come October through April—perfect timing.) This Thanksgiving side dish recipe is packed with autumnal flavors, including a drizzle of maple syrup and roasted pepitas.
Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Prefer savory to sweet? Rather than marshmallows, try topping your sweet potatoes with creamy, tangy goat cheese. That dairy “do,” plus crunchy pistachios and a touch of fresh sage make this one 30-minute side dish that will have everyone reaching for seconds.
Bourbon-Pecan Stuffing
Don’t just save the spirits to pair with dessert. A dash of bourbon lends smoky-sweet flavor, while pecans bring crunchy texture to this Thanksgiving stuffing side dish. Celery, onion, and fresh thyme will please the traditionalists among your dinner party.
Creamed Kale
Turn kale—a nutritious leafy green—into a scrumptious side dish with the help of a creamy sauce, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of crushed red pepper. (And in just 30 minutes!) With all that flavor, no one will mind you serving "superfood" as one of your Thanksgiving side dish recipes.
Candied Orange Sweet Potatoes
“A hit” at holiday dinner, according to one home cook, this is one uber-refreshing riff on Thanksgiving sweet potatoes. In-season oranges lend refreshing citrus flavor to this versatile sweet potato bake. While vanilla and nutmeg add a warm, sweet spice to the dish. Thanksgiving sides never looked so good.
Corn Bread Stuffing with Sausage
Add some Southern comfort food vibes to your Thanksgiving side dish recipe repertoire by using corn bread instead of regular bread in your stuffing. DIY or buy corn bread muffins to crumble alongside the savory sausage, fennel, and spinach mix. Bake for 45 minutes as your turkey wraps up and rests before slicing and prepare for this Thanksgiving side dish to disappear fast.
Oregano Butter and Bacon Potatoes
Fried oregano and mouthwatering crumbled bacon (yep, we can't get enough) add irresistible crispiness to mashed red potatoes. Calling for just 35 minutes of stovetop time, this is a fantastic Thanksgiving side dish recipe if you need to save oven space for the bird and other sides.
Test Kitchen Tip: Feel free to try this same strategy with fingerlings or any other buttery-textured, small spud that you have in your kitchen.
Harvest Succotash
This quick and easy Thanksgiving side dish comes together in a snap and uses frozen vegetables you probably have on hand. Crispy, decadent bacon crumbles make a tasty topper for this bean- and corn-packed succotash. Fresh sage echoes the herb elements you’re already likely using in your turkey and stuffing recipes.
Pineapple-Cranberry Relish with Toasted Coconut
This tropical take on cranberry relish combines pineapple, jalapeno, and ginger. A food processor makes prep a breeze so you'll have a creative plate mate for your turkey in no time.
Pomegranate Green Salad
Juicy pomegranate seeds and honey-roasted peanuts add a one-two punch of sweet flavor and crunchy texture to this fresh holiday salad. Tossed with a homemade Dijon-style mustard and pomegranate dressing, this Thanksgiving salad is sure to be a hit.
Blue Cheese-Garlic Potatoes
You’re just four ingredients and about 30 minutes away from this OMG-good Thanksgiving potato side dish. Sharp and salty blue cheese pairs with garlic and a kick of red pepper flakes. The result? A downright delicious twist on classic Thanksgiving mashed potatoes.
Smoky Green Bean Casserole
This set-it-and-forget-it slow cooker version of a green bean casserole gets its smoky flavor from creamy Gouda cheese. Add it to your Thanksgiving side dishes spread for a unique casserole your friends and family will love. (Don’t worry, the French-fried onions are still invited to join in the fun!)
Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Perfectly golden brown on the outside and tender to the core, these roasted Brussels sprouts will appeal even to picky eaters. Balsamic vinegar and bacon add extra appeal to the easy sheet pan side. (Crispy prosciutto or pancetta would work wonderfully if bacon’s not your jam or not easily available.)
Honey-Balsamic Beet Salad
This is one Thanksgiving vegetable side dish recipe that’s tough to beet. Sweet and tangy flavors of honey and balsamic vinegar form a delicious glaze for roasted root vegetables. To save time, cook the quinoa while the beets are roasting.