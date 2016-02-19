Fried oregano and mouthwatering crumbled bacon (yep, we can't get enough) add irresistible crispiness to mashed red potatoes. Calling for just 35 minutes of stovetop time, this is a fantastic Thanksgiving side dish recipe if you need to save oven space for the bird and other sides.

Test Kitchen Tip: Feel free to try this same strategy with fingerlings or any other buttery-textured, small spud that you have in your kitchen.