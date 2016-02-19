15-Minute (or Less) Thanksgiving Recipes
Fennel and Orange Salad
This colorful dish will dress up your Thanksgiving salads. Whisk together orange juice, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar to create the citrus vinaigrette dressing our gorgeous blood orange salad. Fennel, crisp lettuce, and snipped chives balance the citrusy flavor of the fruit.
Garlic and Herb Mashed Potatoes
Add a rich and creamy texture to your boxed holiday potatoes with cream cheese. We swear you won't be able to tell the difference from your favorite Thanksgiving mashed potato recipe! Fresh parsley adds delicious flavor fast.
Make Mashed Potatoes in Three Easy Steps
Whipping up some mashed potatoes is among our favorite easy Thanksgiving recipes. Simply follow our tips to master the technique, whether you like them super-smooth or chunky.
Orange-Ginger Carrots
Bookmark these for your collection of quick Thanksgiving recipes: Our 10-minute citrusy carrots make a low-stress addition to any holiday meal. A hit of honey adds a slightly sweet flavor; ginger amps up the zest factor.
Double-Cranberry Sauce
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving dinner without a helping of tart cranberry sauce. Skip the canned version this year and serve a simple 15-minute cranberry sauce recipe you can make with fresh or frozen berries. Pomegranate juice and molasses balance the tangy cranberries, and a dash of orange zest adds citrus flavor.
Easy Garlic Bread
Searching for easy Thanksgiving recipes at the last minute? It only takes 5 minutes to turn a loaf of crusty country bread into savory garlic toast. Rub each toasted slice with fresh garlic and tomato, then sprinkle with sea salt and serve.
Cinnamon Orange Slices
Bright orange slices with a sprinkling of cinnamon create an unexpected flavor pairing sure to wow. The best part: This Thanksgiving side dish takes only 5 minutes to prepare.
Perfect Turkey Gravy
Make this easy turkey gravy with three ingredients and a handful of spices. It's perfect for topping juicy Thanksgiving turkey or a helping of creamy mashed potatoes.
Hearts of Romaine with Creamy Feta Dressing
Not only is this romaine salad perfect for your holiday crowd, but it's easy to make. Simply slice hearts of romaine lengthwise, drizzle on a basic herb vinaigrette, and top with feta for a plate of gorgeous Thanksgiving salad.
Little Lemon Tassies
You'll need just a handful of ingredients for our 10-minute holiday dessert. Simply fill store-bought phyllo shells with lemon curd, and you're ready to serve your guests!
Goat Cheese Toasts
Add a rustic touch to your Thanksgiving menu with these 15-minute bruschetta-style toasts. Tangy grapefruit wedges, goat cheese, and salami top crunchy toasted baguette slices for a savory-sweet Thanksgiving appetizer.
Tomato-Tortellini Soup
When you're busy cooking, cleaning, and setting the table for Thanksgiving, it's easy to overlook starters like holiday soup. With help from some shortcut ingredients, like refrigerated tortellini and condensed soup, this warm and creamy tomato bisque will be on the table in just 15 minutes.
Make Your Own Salad Dressing
Spice up your Thanksgiving salads with a perky homemade ranch dressing. The secret ingredients? Fresh crushed garlic and smoked paprika. Watch and learn how easy it is to make ahead of time.
Cranberry-Fig Relish
Put a fast and fresh spin on cranberry sauce with a chunky cranberry relish recipe. Sweet figs balance the tart cranberries, and orange marmalade adds tangy citrus to the mix.
Editor's Tip: Save yourself time during the holiday by making this relish ahead. Prepare and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. Now that's an easy cranberry sauce!
Pumpkin-Bean Soup
Warm up guests with a holiday soup sweetened with pumpkin and coconut. You'll need only six ingredients for this simple (and scrumptious) Thanksgiving starter.
Smoked Trout Bites
A quick, creamy horseradish dip mixes with flaked smoked trout for a fuss-free hors d'oeuvre in a flash. Smear the spread onto slices of marbled rye bread, then top with crunchy sprouts and arrange on a festive serving plate.
Mashed Potato Soup
Mashed potatoes, meet soup. Whisk up a batch of this easy holiday soup for the big meal this year. The hearty dish with a smooth texture will be a hit with guests.
Apple-Thyme Sauté
Put your apple orchard haul to good use in this side dish. These sauteed apples are both sweet and tart, courtesy of shallots, lemon juice, and thyme seasoning. Add this to your quick and easy Thanksgiving recipes; the cook time is only 5 minutes!
Skillet Scalloped Corn
Your friends and family will chow down on this cheesy corn when you serve it with your Thanksgiving dinner. This easy side dish can be made in a skillet in just 15 minutes. It calls for canned corn, which you probably already have in your pantry, and a crushed cracker topping for crunchiness.
Bonus: 15-Minute Cherry Cocktail
One sip of our sweet whiskey drink leaves adults clamoring for these holiday cocktails every festive season. Tart cherries balance the earthy whiskey, and an unexpected splash of cocoa syrup adds an extra layer of depth to the drink.
Bonus: 15-Minute Holiday Sangria
Add holiday cocktails to your menu. Delicious cold-weather fruits mingle in our robust red wine sangria. Calimyrna figs, cranberries, and raisins all find a home in this seasonal drink.