You can pile all of your extras into this Thanksgiving leftovers casserole, and we mean all. We're talking bread stuffing, turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and gravy. If you serve cooked corn on the side of your feast, you can toss some in here, too. Of course you'll need to add cranberry sauce on top, so when it's all stirred and baked, you can use up seven different leftover dishes with this one Thanksgiving-themed recipe.