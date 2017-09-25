Thanksgiving Drinks for Kids (That Adults Will Want, Too!)
Flamin' Cinnamon Cider
Once you let the kids in on the secret behind this flamin' punch (hint: there's candy mixed in!), they'll keep returning for refills. Your only worry will be making sure there's enough of this holiday drink to go around.
Pumpkin Pie Nog
If the kiddos are clamoring to start the meal with dessert, this sweet sip will hopefully tide them over until after the turkey. Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin ice cream make this holiday drink taste just like a slice of pumpkin pie in a glass.
Splatter Paint Cocoa
You might not serve cocoa with dinner, but it's good to have this holiday drink on hand for after the meal. You can make a big batch of this hot chocolate in the slow cooker, then let the little ones decorate their own mug with drizzles of hot fudge ice cream topping.
Good Morning Mulled Punch
If you're serving up Thanksgiving brunch instead of dinner this year, swap out your usual Thanksgiving punch for this apple cider, orange juice, and pineapple juice drink. There's no better way to say good morning!
Citrus-Berry Punch
True, berries aren't in season on Thanksgiving, but this fruit punch uses frozen citrus and berry juice, so you can serve it year-round. Stir in ginger ale to give this fruit punch a bit of sparkle the kids will love.
Hot Buttered Cider
Give apple cider an extra burst of fall flavor by brewing it with a spice bag of cinnamon, allspice, and cloves. Though this fall drink is nonalcoholic for kids, you can make a boozy batch for the grown-ups by adding a half cup of rum.
Cranberry-Pineapple Cooler
This pretty-in-pink fruit punch gets a taste of the tropics with a full cup of pineapple juice. A double dose of cranberries keeps this drink festive enough for the holidays.
Lemonade Cider with Ginger Swizzle Sticks
Let the kids take these Thanksgiving drinks for a spin with swizzle stick garnishes. Just thread a few pieces of ginger onto wooden skewers, and let the kids will have a blast stirring them through these lemonade and apple cider drinks.
Mulled Cranberry Punch
Our favorite Thanksgiving beverages showcase a hint of several seasonal flavors inside each cup. This slow cooker mulled punch combines cinnamon, cloves, and allspice into a kid-friendly beverage that will fit right in alongside the cranberry sauce.
Ginger Cider Spritzer
You can serve this gingery apple cider drink warm or cold, depending on the weather. A splash of club soda makes this nonalcoholic drinks for kids sparkly and delicious.
Mock Sangria
While the adults sip on vino-based sangria, the kids can enjoy these nonalcoholic drinks for Thanksgiving. To take this summery drink into cold weather territory, use slices of fall fruits (pears, apples, cranberries, figs, and/or citrus would all be smart choices) instead of berries.
Hot Cider Surprise Punch
Hot Thanksgiving drinks help ward off the November chill, and this nonalcoholic drink for kids is no exception. Curious about the surprise? We stirred a cinnamon stick and star anise into this punch while it brewed for an extra burst of fall flavor.
Apple Cider Punch
For turkey day, turn plain apple cider into yummy fruit punch by stirring in orange juice and sparkling white grape juice. This kids punch recipe will definitely be one of the most popular drinks among the little ones.
Citrus Cider
This Thanksgiving beverage mixes classic apple cider with orange juice, lemon juice, honey, and spices. The result? A warm Thanksgiving drink that kids and adults alike will want to toast.
Apple Sparkler
No one at the kids table will feel left out when you serve these sparkling nonalcoholic Thanksgiving drinks. To dress them up, coat the rims with sugar and add a skewer of lemon and lime pieces as a gorgeous garnish.