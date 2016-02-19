29 Thanksgiving Recipes That Require Zero Oven Space

Depart from the usual after-dinner drink with a rich, creamy hot chocolate that is sweet enough to double as a Thanksgiving dessert. The strong flavors of espresso powder, cinnamon, and chipotle chile pepper make this a memorable beverage—and one of our top slow cooker drinks with a bit of a kick!

Test Kitchen Tip: While we love the addition of java, you can omit it if you’re headed to bed soon after dinner and prefer to steer clear of the caffeine.