24 Savory Pumpkin Recipes that Bring Fall Flavors to Your Dinner Table
Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Parmesan Risotto
Add a taste of pumpkin to dinner tonight without making a whole pumpkin-centric main dish by scooping this warm, creamy risotto onto your plate. If you're planning an Italian night, you could serve this savory pumpkin appetizer recipe before getting started on your main meal. We kept this dish gluten-free so everyone at your table can enjoy.
Pumpkin Ravioli
If you're a lover of butternut squash ravioli, this pumpkin-filled ravioli recipe needs to be next on your to-try list. Starting with wonton wrappers makes this recipe easier than from-scratch ravioli, and a creamy, buttery sauce makes the dish ideal for a cold-weather dinner. This easy pumpkin recipe gets even better with a sprinkle of toasted almonds and fresh nutmeg on top.
Pumpkin-Apple Quick Oatmeal
Bring two of our fall favorites—pumpkin and apples—together into one easy, hearty breakfast recipe. Ready in a flash, this sweet-and-savory oatmeal will keep your tummy full all morning. You can dress up a bowl of this pumpkin recipe even further if you want by adding a dollop of yogurt, a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin seeds, or a drizzle of honey.
Pumpkin-Kale Calico Bean Stew
Almost like pumpkin chili (but not quite), this rich, hearty stew combines three different kinds of beans and a full can of pumpkin. We even added leafy greens to the mix by stirring in kale at the end of the slow cooker time. A dash of hot sauce at the end adds just a hint of heat to this savory canned pumpkin recipe.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, $25.71, Amazon
Chicken and Pumpkin Tagine Stew
You can call this stew anything but bland—it's loaded with a whopping seven different spices. Plus, with 2-1/2 pounds of fresh pumpkin, this chicken stew will surely satisfy any fall pumpkin cravings. If you're a butternut squash fan too, you can switch up this savory pumpkin recipe every now and then by mixing in butternut cubes.
Pumpkin Black Bean Bake
Put a seasonal spin on savory tamale pie by stirring fresh pumpkin in with ground beef, black beans, and corn. One you top all that goodness off with a fluffy corn bread topper, this pumpkin casserole recipe is practically irresistible. You can even add a little spice by spooning on a juicy jalapeño and olive relish.
Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
Hold onto your hats—mac and cheese just got a grown-up upgrade. Rich pumpkin adds to the classic flavor with help from a creamy blend of Fontina cheese, whole milk, and whipping cream. Laced with aromatic fresh sage, it's an indulgent savory canned pumpkin recipe that's way better than the boxed version.
Buy It: Square 2-Quart Ceramic Baking Dish in Red, $10.39, Amazon
Curry Pumpkin Soup
Pumpkin spice and curry make a sweet and spicy statement in this savory pumpkin soup. Canned pumpkin keeps things extra creamy, while a citrus-cranberry sprinkle makes a colorful topper. Grab your Dutch oven and make a big batch for a chilly fall night!
Buy It: AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $39.99, Amazon
Cheesy Bean and Rice Bites with Pumpkin-Sage Sauce
Perfect for a holiday meal (or anytime you're craving a yummy pumpkin dinner recipe), these fluffy Parmesan-studded bites of cannellini beans and brown rice get a crunchy coating from panko crumbs and chopped walnuts. A delicious blend of smooth pumpkin and fragrant sage sauces up these rice balls. Serve as an appetizer for a special meal, or add them to your holiday dinner menu as a savory pumpkin side dish.
Pumpkin, Bean, and Chicken Enchiladas
Spiced with jalapeño and smothered in fresh pico de gallo, these are the chicken enchiladas you love turned into an easy savory pumpkin recipe. We add canned pumpkin to mimic the squash often used in Mexican cuisine. It makes for a heartier enchilada and adds subtle nutty flavor.
Pork and Pumpkin Noodle Bowl
Take pasta beyond noodles and sauce with juicy pork, sweet red onion, and creamy spoonfuls of pureed pumpkin. Toss in some blue cheese for a little tang. If you're not a fan of canned, you can turn this into a savory fresh pumpkin recipe by using one cup of pureed pumpkin.
Sopa de Pepitas
Save your pumpkin seeds! This pumpkin soup recipe is filled with fresh pumpkin flavors, and you can make sure everyone at your dinner table knows it by topping it with more pumpkin seeds. Each slurp of this fall soup is creamy and rich, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro takes it over the top.
Pumpkin, Barley, and Sage Soup
For this smooth, savory pumpkin soup, we took a page from the dessert book and paired pumpkin with maple syrup for subtle sweetness. The traditional fall flavors taste delicious with hearty andouille sausage and barley. You can even add tart flavors to the mix by topping this recipe with a few slices of green apple.
Roasted Pumpkin, Arugula, and Dried Cherry Salad
The gorgeous colors of this roasted pumpkin recipe make it a must-have for your holiday table, and the blend of flavors will make it an annual tradition. Tangy dried cherries and peppery arugula perk up the velvety richness of roasted pumpkin, while a maple vinaigrette adds a splash of sweetness. Be prepared to pass this savory pumpkin dish around the table a second time!
Pumpkin-Tortilla Casserole with Chicken
Just another casserole recipe? Think again. Layers of tortillas, cumin-spiced pumpkin, and a fiery jalapeño sauce combine for a new take on casserole. Roasted pumpkin seeds top off this cheesy, savory pumpkin dinner recipe.
Pumpkin Soup with Lentils
Get the fresh fall flavor of pumpkin in a quick and easy dinner. This spiced pumpkin soup with lentils is done in no time, and it's so satisfying on a chilly day. Serve a crusty slice of bread on the side so you can soak up every last drop of this savory pumpkin soup recipe.
Roasted Pumpkin Guacamole
Pumpkin combines with fresh avocado for a dip that's perfect for fall. This pumpkin appetizer recipe gets a pick-me-up in the form of jalapeno, lime, and garlic. It's lighter than traditional guacamole, but you'll be just as satisfied with this easy recipe.
Pumpkin Pesto
For a party-perfect pesto that's more dip than sauce, we beefed up the texture of a traditional basil-packed recipe with pumpkin puree. The lemon-zested pumpkin dip is irresistible served with crusty baguette slices or hearty crackers. It'll perk up any fall party!
Cinnamon-Roasted Chicken with Pumpkin-Sage Grits
Cinnamon-rubbed chicken stars in this sophisticated pumpkin dinner recipe with roasted chicken. For a dreamy side, we transformed classic grits into a savory mash with melted cheddar cheese and canned pumpkin. It's as comforting as a scoop of mashed potatoes, but this savory pumpkin side tastes just like fall.
Pumpkin, Chickpea, and Red Lentil Stew
No matter the season, this savory pumpkin recipe will transport you to fall. Chunky pumpkin and hearty chickpeas simmer in a thick, ginger-spiced broth, while chopped peanuts and cilantro bring to mind your favorite Thai dish. Add a dollop of yogurt on top of this pumpkin stew to give it a touch of creaminess before you dig in.
Pumpkin-Shrimp Bruschetta
Piled high with pumpkiny goodness, these decadent little starters are the perfect party food. The creamy combo of goat cheese and pumpkin creates a tangy base for boiled shrimp. Top off this easy savory pumpkin recipe with lemony-fresh arugula and roasted pumpkin seeds.
Roasted Pork Tacos with Pumpkin Seed Sauce
Fiesta night just got better, thanks to a colorful taco spread including a mouthwatering roasted pumpkin recipe. Top juicy pork tacos with the works: Pickled red onions, pink radishes, and roasted pumpkin guacamole. This dish can serve as finger food at a party, or you can make them into a main meal.
Pumpkin-Ginger Soup
Savory canned pumpkin is the base for this Thai-style peanut soup. The ginger-spiced broth gets a dose of sweetness from luscious mango nectar, while a dash of hot pepper sauce turns up the heat. If you really want to set your mouth on fire, garnish with a few extra Thai chile peppers.
Pumpkin Spread
This savory pumpkin dip recipe is our go-to appetizer for autumn parties. Cannellini beans and a can of pumpkin create the creamy base, while garlic, cumin, and chili powder help punch up the flavor. Get the chips and veggies ready to dunk!