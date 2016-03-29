53 Pumpkin Recipes You Can Make for Every Day of Fall
Glazed Pumpkin-Pecan Cakes
Pumpkin and pecan are fall favorites for a reason. These gorgeous pumpkin cakes are easy to make and tasty to eat for breakfast or dessert. Plus, when you make mini pumpkin cakes, everyone gets their own individual dessert!
Pumpkin Bread with Eggnog Glaze
While this pumpkin bread recipe starts out classic, the finish puts it firmly in dessert territory. A delicious eggnog glaze drizzled on top of your finished loaf makes this pumpkin bread recipe extra sweet and dresses it up for the holidays. Just pour a glass of eggnog to go along with it!
Pumpkin Spread
Whip up a batch of this tasty pumpkin spread whenever you feel the need to add more pumpkin to your meal. Almost like pumpkin hummus, this white bean dip has canned pumpkin and a few other spices mixed in to make a delicious fall dip. Grab the pita chips and dig in!
Toffee Pumpkin Snack Cake
This easy pumpkin cake recipe makes a great dessert, but you can also carve off a slice for a snack. Topped with toffee pieces and cream cheese icing drizzle, you'll have no problem making sure every last crumb gets eaten. If you do have leftovers of this pumpkin dessert, you can store them in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Mug Cake
You're probably used to sipping your pumpkin spice lattes from a mug anyway, but you can also make a delicious pumpkin cake in the same mug! This single-serving pumpkin dessert recipe is great for a chilly fall afternoon. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon, and this quick pumpkin dessert will become your new go-to.
Pumpkin Pie Shake
This recipe is like two pumpkin desserts in one! Cinnamon ice cream, a slice of pumpkin pie, and milk blend together to make this easy pumpkin dessert recipe. Top with whipped cream and cinnamon—and a second mini slice of pie for good measure.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Parmesan Risotto
Did you know that both pumpkin and rice are naturally gluten-free? Enjoy them both in this lush side dish featuring Arborio rice, fresh sage, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Celebrate fall any night of the week with this easy pumpkin recipe. This easy risotto and other savory pumpkin recipes like it are a great way to add pumpkin to any autumn dinner.
Fried Mini Pumpkin Pies
Pumpkin pie, fried. You probably don’t need much more convincing. But just in case, this pumpkin dessert recipe is ready in just 30 minutes. The little pockets are great for sharing (and no one gets stuck with the small slice of the pie!).
Dark Chocolate and Pumpkin-Swirl Cake
Is it a cake or a bread? We debated, but the sweetness of pumpkin, the indulgence of dark chocolate, and the orange juice glaze—the piece de resistance—pushed this pumpkin dessert recipe into the cake category. If you're getting bored with pumpkin pie, this pumpkin cake recipe will definitely hit the spot.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie
You know that coffee flavor that lulls you into a long drive-through line every October? We've captured its essence in pie form. Incredibly creamy, this rich spiced pumpkin pie features 3 ounces of brewed espresso for a pick-me-up that comes courtesy of a fork instead of a cup. Like any good latte, this pumpkin pie recipe is best when topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
Pumpkin-Gingerbread Truffles
Pumpkin desserts always benefit from a bit of spice. In this fall recipe, gingersnaps add bite to pumpkin's laid-back flavor. Roll them together into truffle form and take two of the season's best flavors on the go. Make sure to set one (or two) aside for yourself—this pumpkin dessert will disappear fast!
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
Pumpkin pie is going to have to take a backseat, because there are other pumpkin desserts that are just as tasty. Classic flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg enhance these soft pumpkin cookies. Topped with homemade frosting and a sprinkling of cinnamon, the pumpkin desserts become even more indulgent.
Quinoa-Pumpkin Seed Granola
When it’s pumpkin season, every meal is fair game. Bring breakfast in on the fun with this pumpkin granola recipe that features cinnamon and dried cherries. Pumpkin seeds are just as tasty as fresh pumpkin recipes, as this creation proves!
Pumpkin-Kale Calico Bean Stew
Savory pumpkin recipes (like this tasty stew!) are a great way to warm up on a chilly fall night. Filling yet low-cal (less than 300 per serving!), this dream of a dinner cooks up in your slow cooker. Each spoonful of the pumpkin soup recipe is stuffed with beans, pumpkin, kale, and stewed tomatoes.
Pumpkin-Apple Quick Oatmeal
Pumpkin latte fanatics can now add pumpkin oatmeal to their morning routine. Stirring canned pumpkin into your morning oatmeal makes it tastier and heartier, so you won't be digging in your snack drawer an hour after breakfast. Brimming with apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg, this warming pumpkin recipe kick-starts a fall day.
Caramel Cream Pumpkin Pie
Whipped cream is a thing of the past—we're topping our pumpkin desserts with sky-high meringue now! Yep, there's a creamy, caramely pumpkin pie recipe underneath those dollops of whipped-high meringue, too. Though you can always substitute a purchased piecrust, our light and crumbly homemade crust complements the fall dessert flawlessly.
Pumpkin, Chickpea, and Red Lentil Stew
If you're looking for pumpkin dinner recipes, your search ends here! This is another savory pumpkin recipe that's sure to impress. This pumpkin soup features tomato paste, lime juice, and spices in a bowl of hearty chickpeas and lentils.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Chunk Cookies
This is your basic chewy chocolate chip cookie—enhanced with canned pumpkin. Every bite of the fall cookie is as lush as you're imagining. Once you taste this delicious pumpkin dessert, pumpkin cookies might replace pumpkin pie in your heart forever.
Cream of Pumpkin Soup
Push pumpkin to the savory side with the addition of garlic, chicken broth, and half-and-half. Simmer together with spices for a warming mug of pumpkin soup. All you're missing is a piece of crusty bread to soak up the last few drops!
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars with Chocolate Topping
Prepare to watch these chocolate-cheesecake bars disappear! Pumpkin bars are almost as classic as pumpkin pie, and they're even better with chocolate on top. Made with soft cream cheese, oatmeal cookie mix, and buttery canned pumpkin, these flavorful pumpkin cheesecake bars will become a seasonal favorite.
Tip: Make dessert ahead of time. These bars can be stored in the fridge for up to three days.
Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
This recipe is proof that pumpkin dinner recipes should be a year-round staple. Comfort-food staple macaroni and cheese has never had it this good. Canned pumpkin, Fontina cheese, and chopped walnuts enhance the gooey dinnertime favorite. Once you taste this savory pumpkin recipe, you'll be wondering why you never added pumpkin to mac and cheese before!
Pumpkin Soup with Lentils
In just 45 minutes, you’ll have a warm, savory pumpkin recipe ready to spoon up. This pumpkin soup is hearty, healthy, and vegetarian. What more could you ask for from a delicious pumpkin dinner?
Pumpkin Bars
Super-moist, super-shareable pumpkin bars are a classic. After all, when it comes to pumpkin desserts, they're almost as possible as traditional pumpkin pie! Bookmark this recipe to come back to each year—trust us, you'll want to keep it handy.
Spiced Pumpkin Donuts
Pumpkin breakfast, or pumpkin dessert? We'll let you decide! Old-fashioned pumpkin donuts coated in sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon are sure to become a holiday brunch favorite. At just 35 minutes of prep time, these pumpkin desserts are worth the cool-time wait.
BONUS: Spiced Pumpkin Snaps Dog Treats
Pumpkin recipes don't have to be reserved for humans only. If Fido wants in on the pumpkin-palooza, make him these simple, natural dog treats from canned pumpkin, apple juice, oats, and honey. Woof!
Pumpkin Crescent Rolls with Honey Butter
We think savory pumpkin recipes deserve to be on the table regularly in fall! These light rolls call for canned pumpkin and can be made ahead to feed a crowd. Plus, you can serve them with pretty much any entree, so you can easily have pumpkin for dinner.
Pumpkin-Pecan Tassies
Can't decide between pecan and pumpkin pie? Go mini with these teeny-weeny pumpkin pie wannabes. A muffin tin subs for a pie pan, while the filling—canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, pecans, and brown sugar—sticks to tradition.
Marbled Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies
Pumpkin desserts go great with chocolate (but you probably already knew that). Add a layer to your brownie baking with a cream cheese-pumpkin batter. A crunchy sprinkling of walnuts tops this rich pumpkin dessert.
Sopa de Pepitas (Pumpkin Seed Soup)
This pumpkin soup, while vegetarian, will impress even the most loyal meat-lovers. Toasted pumpkin seeds add extra flavor, plus they make a nice topper. Though this recipe doesn't have any canned or fresh pumpkin, it can still stand hold its own against other pumpkin dinner ideas.
Pumpkin Sandwich Cake
Two layers of soft pumpkin cake, a hidden center of powdered sugar-spiked cream cheese, and an outer spread of bittersweet chocolate icing. All that, plus this pumpkin dessert recipe only requires 30 minutes of hands-on time. When we think of our favorite pumpkin desserts, this cake is always on the list!
Dulce de Leche Pumpkin Pie with Hazelnut Crust
With two layers of sweet pie perfection, this pumpkin pie recipe is made extra special from an infusion of dulce de leche and rich hazelnuts. The layer of dulce de leche is almost like cheesecake, making this pumpkin pie super rich and delicious. Fall has arrived, and we couldn't be happier!
Frosted Pumpkin Bread
This delicious bread might as well be labeled a pumpkin dessert. Slather this moist pumpkin bread recipe with cocoa-spice frosting, and slice it up for breakfast, a snack, or a simple dessert. If you're a beginner, this simple recipe will also help teach you how to bake with pumpkin.
Tip: For the most moist bread, don't overmix. Stir the batter until just combined.