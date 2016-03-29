Prepare to watch these chocolate-cheesecake bars disappear! Pumpkin bars are almost as classic as pumpkin pie, and they're even better with chocolate on top. Made with soft cream cheese, oatmeal cookie mix, and buttery canned pumpkin, these flavorful pumpkin cheesecake bars will become a seasonal favorite.

Tip: Make dessert ahead of time. These bars can be stored in the fridge for up to three days.