18 Creative New Recipes to Try for Thanksgiving This Year

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated August 24, 2020
Andy Lyons
With dishes like cilantro-lime turkey and candied red hot pears, this fresh and new Thanksgiving menu plays on classic flavor pairings in fun, inventive ways. Try these creative new recipes for Thanksgiving this year!
Roasted Cauliflower with Cranberries

Andy Lyons
Hot new couple alert! This Thanksgiving, classic cauliflower and ruby-red cranberries mingle in a sweet-savory side dish that's sure to win your heart. Fresh mint keeps the pair light and fresh.

Curried Carrot Butter

Karla Conrad
Give your French baguette something to talk about. Every lush smear of this DIY carrot butter is brimming with curry, fresh ginger, and silky coconut milk.

Tart Cherry-Cranberry Relish

Andy Lyons
Leave the canned stuff on the shelf and try your hand at homemade cranberry relish. Our new Thanksgiving cranberry recipe is bubbled in white wine, cinnamon, and brown sugar. We even toss in dried tart cherries—because cranberries can't have all the fun.

Sweet Potato-Cauliflower Fritters

Andy Lyons
You've never tried sweet potatoes quite like this. Paired with cauliflower, infused with smashed garlic, and rolled in panko, this new side gives a whole new meaning to holiday finger food.

Apple-Bacon Mac and Cheese

Andy Lyons
Thanksgiving without mac and cheese? Not on our watch. Here, we stud the essential holiday side with good old Granny Smiths and irresistible crispy bacon. Dijon and Gouda tang it up.

Smoky Cheese Ball

Andy Lyons
With customizable coatings—dried fruit, nutty coconut, and bacon-jalapeno—who wouldn't love a smear of smoky cheese on their go-to cracker? Make this Thanksgiving appetizer up to one month before serving.

Mini Crab Cakes

Kritsada Panichgul
Thanksgiving isn't just for turkey! Cook up something different this year with meaty crab cakes decked in lemony seasonings and homemade orange aioli sauce. These minis take hors d'oeuvres hour to a whole new level.

Sour Cream and Corn Mashers

Andy Lyons
Treat yourself to a slew of Thanksgiving side dish favorites in one: classic mashed potatoes, fresh-off-the-cob corn, and green onions in a swirl of cool sour cream. A sprinkle of paprika gives it a global finale.

Chardonnay Glazed Carrots

Reed Davis
A chilly bottle of Chardonnay takes these once-bland carrots to fancy new heights. Sizzle them in honey and fresh cracked pepper for a sweet and savory kick.

Cilantro-Lime Rubbed Turkey

Andy Lyons
Give your turkey a taste of the tropics with lip-puckering lime peel and kicky shreds of cilantro. Leftover pan drippings are the base of the citrus-spiked gravy.

Gluten-Free Greek Turkey Breast

Blaine Moats
Guests with dietary restrictions will appreciate this modified new Thanksgiving menu main. Olives, feta cheese, and tzatziki complete the Greek slow-cooker turkey recipe.

Paella-Style Stuffing

Blaine Moats
Inspired by the popular Spanish dish, this golden paella Thanksgiving stuffing recipe features far-off flavors like saffron and pimiento. It will make your new Thanksgiving dinner a feast to remember.

Mashed Potato Patties with Tapenade Cream

Greg Scheidemann
This recipe is perfect if you're going to more than one Thanksgiving dinner, since you can make these potato patties with leftover mashed potatoes (like the Sour Cream and Corn Mashers). Top it with a tapenade and sour cream mixture, and you're all set to serve!

Caramelized Squash Salad with Pistachios and Goat Cheese

Andy Lyons
Butternut squash is a fall favorite, but we bet you've never tried it with pistachios and goat cheese! The squash marinates in a mixture of orange juice, maple syrup, mustard, and ginger before baking, making it extra sweet and tangy.

Pumpkin Pie Nog

James Carriere
Who says Christmas has the monopoly on eggnog? This creamy drink tastes like a pumpkin pie shake, but it's served warm to combat fall's chilly air.

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

Blaine Moats
Classic creme brulee takes a pumpkin twist in this Thanksgiving dessert. Your family will ooh and aah when you serve it spooned into mini pumpkins!

Cheddar-Crusted Apple-Pomegranate Galette

Andy Lyons
Yes, desserts can be cheesy! This easy fall galette (fancy for "pastry") starts with a flaky cheddar crust and finishes with warm sugared apples and juicy pomegranate seeds.

Pumpkin Bars with Marcona Almonds

Andy Lyons
Pumpkin pie is so last year. These gorgeous almond-topped bars put a share-worthy spin on the season's most favored flavor. Don't forget to top with a squeeze of whipped cream and pure maple syrup.

