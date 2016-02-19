18 Creative New Recipes to Try for Thanksgiving This Year
Roasted Cauliflower with Cranberries
Hot new couple alert! This Thanksgiving, classic cauliflower and ruby-red cranberries mingle in a sweet-savory side dish that's sure to win your heart. Fresh mint keeps the pair light and fresh.
Curried Carrot Butter
Give your French baguette something to talk about. Every lush smear of this DIY carrot butter is brimming with curry, fresh ginger, and silky coconut milk.
Tart Cherry-Cranberry Relish
Leave the canned stuff on the shelf and try your hand at homemade cranberry relish. Our new Thanksgiving cranberry recipe is bubbled in white wine, cinnamon, and brown sugar. We even toss in dried tart cherries—because cranberries can't have all the fun.
Sweet Potato-Cauliflower Fritters
You've never tried sweet potatoes quite like this. Paired with cauliflower, infused with smashed garlic, and rolled in panko, this new side gives a whole new meaning to holiday finger food.
Apple-Bacon Mac and Cheese
Thanksgiving without mac and cheese? Not on our watch. Here, we stud the essential holiday side with good old Granny Smiths and irresistible crispy bacon. Dijon and Gouda tang it up.
Smoky Cheese Ball
With customizable coatings—dried fruit, nutty coconut, and bacon-jalapeno—who wouldn't love a smear of smoky cheese on their go-to cracker? Make this Thanksgiving appetizer up to one month before serving.
Mini Crab Cakes
Thanksgiving isn't just for turkey! Cook up something different this year with meaty crab cakes decked in lemony seasonings and homemade orange aioli sauce. These minis take hors d'oeuvres hour to a whole new level.
Sour Cream and Corn Mashers
Treat yourself to a slew of Thanksgiving side dish favorites in one: classic mashed potatoes, fresh-off-the-cob corn, and green onions in a swirl of cool sour cream. A sprinkle of paprika gives it a global finale.
Chardonnay Glazed Carrots
A chilly bottle of Chardonnay takes these once-bland carrots to fancy new heights. Sizzle them in honey and fresh cracked pepper for a sweet and savory kick.
Cilantro-Lime Rubbed Turkey
Give your turkey a taste of the tropics with lip-puckering lime peel and kicky shreds of cilantro. Leftover pan drippings are the base of the citrus-spiked gravy.
Gluten-Free Greek Turkey Breast
Guests with dietary restrictions will appreciate this modified new Thanksgiving menu main. Olives, feta cheese, and tzatziki complete the Greek slow-cooker turkey recipe.
Paella-Style Stuffing
Inspired by the popular Spanish dish, this golden paella Thanksgiving stuffing recipe features far-off flavors like saffron and pimiento. It will make your new Thanksgiving dinner a feast to remember.
Mashed Potato Patties with Tapenade Cream
This recipe is perfect if you're going to more than one Thanksgiving dinner, since you can make these potato patties with leftover mashed potatoes (like the Sour Cream and Corn Mashers). Top it with a tapenade and sour cream mixture, and you're all set to serve!
Caramelized Squash Salad with Pistachios and Goat Cheese
Butternut squash is a fall favorite, but we bet you've never tried it with pistachios and goat cheese! The squash marinates in a mixture of orange juice, maple syrup, mustard, and ginger before baking, making it extra sweet and tangy.
Pumpkin Pie Nog
Who says Christmas has the monopoly on eggnog? This creamy drink tastes like a pumpkin pie shake, but it's served warm to combat fall's chilly air.
Pumpkin Creme Brulee
Classic creme brulee takes a pumpkin twist in this Thanksgiving dessert. Your family will ooh and aah when you serve it spooned into mini pumpkins!
Cheddar-Crusted Apple-Pomegranate Galette
Yes, desserts can be cheesy! This easy fall galette (fancy for "pastry") starts with a flaky cheddar crust and finishes with warm sugared apples and juicy pomegranate seeds.
Pumpkin Bars with Marcona Almonds
Pumpkin pie is so last year. These gorgeous almond-topped bars put a share-worthy spin on the season's most favored flavor. Don't forget to top with a squeeze of whipped cream and pure maple syrup.