47 Irresistible Pumpkin Desserts Starring Fall's Favorite Flavor
Creamy Pumpkin Butter Sandwich Cookies
Look out, macarons! We have eyes for another treat on the tray: Pumpkin butter sandwich cookies. Smear, sprinkle, and dip these pumpkin cookies in rich, dark chocolate for a decadent pumpkin dessert you can add to lunch boxes or enjoy after dinner.
Pumpkin Pan Pie
Stretch your pumpkin pie by baking an extra-large version in a 15x10-inch baking pan ($20, William Sonoma). Other than its shape, this pumpkin pie recipe has everything we love about the traditional version—canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, and whipped cream on top. Your guests won't mind the rectangular slices if it means there's enough for seconds this year!
Pumpkin Pie Pops
No eating utensils are necessary for these on-a-stick pumpkin treats. Luscious pumpkin filling is sandwiched between pie crust cutouts, so you and your guests can enjoy a taste of pumpkin pie without committing to an entire slice. Cleanup after serving this pumpkin dessert is minimal because you don't even need a plate.
Pumpkin Bread with Eggnog Glaze
We're not against a slice of pumpkin bread for breakfast, but the sugary glaze on top of this loaf puts it firmly in dessert territory. The extra sweetness just might make it one of our favorite pumpkin bread recipes ever. Plus, the eggnog-spiked glaze means this pumpkin bread is a good holiday dessert choice, too.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Mug Cake
Have a pumpkin treat ready to eat in minutes by letting your microwave bake this pumpkin cake for you. One quick zap and a dollop of whipped cream later, you'll be curled up with this pumpkin-spiced dessert (no sharing required!). It's a different pumpkin spice treat than we're used to having in a mug, but you can include a latte on the side, if you so desire.
Cinnamon-Sugar Bourbon-Pumpkin Muffins
A splash of bourbon and a sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar topping turns plain pumpkin muffins into rich, dessert-worthy treats. But if that alone doesn't satisfy your sweet tooth, you can always drizzle with bourbon icing before serving. If you like sweet breakfasts, we won't judge if you grab one of these pumpkin desserts on your way out the door in the morning.
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Praline Topping
Thanksgiving desserts aren't complete without pumpkin pie—but this recipe adds pecans into the mix for an extra decadent pumpkin dessert. Chopped pecans and brown sugar make the topper undeniably delicious. Plus, you can give your pumpkin pie an additional pop of color with ruby-red cranberries.
Salted Pumpkin Caramel Thumbprints
Nothing is better than salted pumpkin caramel sitting on top of a tender cookie. Made with flaky sea salt and homemade caramel, these pumpkin cookies are a dream for anyone craving a combo of sweet and salty.
Luscious Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies
Instead of making you choose between two favorite flavors, these pumpkin dessert bars combine chocolate with pumpkin. Swirling the two flavors together creates a delicious pumpkin bar—not to mention pretty marbled tops. Serve them up at a party for a tasty pumpkin treat that's picture-perfect, too.
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
These oh-so-soft pumpkin cookies are topped with a brown sugar frosting—the perfect complement to this harvest dessert. This pumpkin recipe yields 60 cookies, so you'll have plenty to share (even though we know you won't want to!).
Toffee Pumpkin Snack Cake
There's never been a tastier combination than pumpkin and toffee, and an additional drizzle of cream cheese frosting on top makes every bite of this snack cake truly decadent. Surprisingly, this pumpkin cake has a few healthy ingredients, such as flax seeds, buckwheat flour, and spelt flour, so there's some nutritional benefit to your dessert. Go ahead, sneak a slice for yourself before serving.
Dark Chocolate and Pumpkin-Swirl Cake
Two is better than one, especially when it comes to fall pumpkin desserts. Rich chocolate and pumpkin meet in this iced pumpkin cake that's infused with cool citrus zest. The swirls of the two flavors make this canned pumpkin dessert taste amazing, and they create gorgeous slices, too.
Pumpkin Bars with Marcona Almonds
Thanks to this dessert that serves 16, fall potlucks just got even better. These luscious pumpkin nut bars are topped with roasty-toasty almonds for a crunchy and slightly salty touch. You won't be taking any leftover pumpkin bars home with you, we can promise that.
Frosted Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin bread might not be on your list of pumpkin desserts, but this recipe should be. Chocolate and pumpkin are the "it" couple of fall. Smear a little cocoa spice frosting on your next slice, and you'll never go back to the plain stuff.
Pumpkin Cake Roll
For a new twist on pumpkin cakes, try our fluffy cinnamon-spiced pumpkin cake roll. With its vanilla cream cheese frosting rolled in the middle, it's a scrumptious alternative to classic pumpkin cakes. Plus, one look at this layered pumpkin dessert and your guests will instantly be impressed.
Spiced Pumpkin Donuts
Pumpkin, sugar, and cinnamon. Could this homemade donut recipe be more perfect for fall? Fry these fluffy donuts until golden and roll them in a sweet spiced sugar coating.
Warm Pumpkin Blueberry Bread
Juicy blueberries join with pumpkin pie spice in this ultra-buttery pumpkin bread. Top it with walnuts for a dessert you and your family will go nuts for. One of the best features of this pumpkin spice dessert is that it bakes in your slow cooker ($17, Target), so you can set it and forget it—until it's time to eat.
Easy Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
What makes these pumpkin cupcakes so easy? The double dollop on top starts with purchased fluffy white frosting, plus a sprinkle of cinnamon and crushed graham crackers. The cake is easy, too! Canned pumpkin and a touch of sour cream transform shortcut yellow cake mix into a spongy, delicious pumpkin dessert.
Pumpkin Icebox Pie with Pistachio-Gingersnap Crust
Between the nutty gingersnap crust and the spiced cream cheese-and-pumpkin topping, these rich pumpkin dessert squares offer so much we can't decide what we like best. Either way, we know we're serving this chilly icebox treat at our next fall get-together.
Pumpkin Tiramisu Cake
Tiramisu recipes are always fancy with a homemade coffee syrup and maple-mascarpone cream. Adding canned pumpkin gives this version a flavor twist and helps keep the pumpkin cake fresh and moist. The best decoration for this layered pumpkin dessert is a few chopped hazelnuts and grated dark chocolate if desired.
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls
Pumpkin desserts are great, but no-bake pumpkin desserts are best because you don't even have to turn on your oven. These pumpkin cheesecake balls have a simple but tasty mix of cream cheese, canned pumpkin, and crushed graham crackers (or gingersnaps). If you have a chocolate craving, you can dip the balls in bittersweet chocolate for a tasty outer coating.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie
Have your latte and eat it, too. This delicious pumpkin dessert combines the spiced flavors of a Pumpkin Spice Latte with the creamy decadence of pumpkin pie. How can we say no to two of our favorite pumpkin treats in one?
Pumpkin Ice Cream
Chock-full of autumn flavors like pumpkin, pie spice, and Cognac, this ice cream recipe is a fun way to feature pumpkin. Serve it on a warm slice of cake or pie, or on its own for a creamy fall-inspired pumpkin dessert. This pumpkin ice cream recipe is especially tasty with a drizzle of chocolate syrup on top.
Pumpkin-Spice Whoopies
An easy-to-make spiced marshmallow filling makes these cakelike pumpkin cookies even more delicious. This simple recipe using canned pumpkin creates an unexpected Thanksgiving dessert, with less cleanup than pulling out plates and forks for pie.
Toffee-Pumpkin Pie Bars
Crushed sweet toffee, earthy toasted pecans, and a spiced ginger crumb crust give these creamy pumpkin bars a pleasing crunch. This is the ultimate pumpkin dessert for the sweet-and-salty combination you crave. We've already sung the praises of adding toffee to pumpkin desserts, and adding pecans takes it next level.
No-Bake Pumpkin-Swirl Cheesecake
If you want to take a break from pie this year, swap in this cheesecake for your usual Thanksgiving pumpkin recipes. Make this delicious no-bake pumpkin cheesecake featuring a graham cracker crust and pumpkin-cream cheese filling ahead of time and chill it for up to 24 hours.
Pumpkin Cookies with White Chocolate Chips
Give pumpkin cookies a twist by adding white chocolate chips to your dough. Like regular chocolate chip cookies, this pumpkin dessert is tastiest fresh out of the oven, still warm with slightly melty chips. One batch makes 60 cookies, so you'll have plenty to share.
Double-Pumpkin Pie with Oat Crust
This classic pumpkin pie gets double the flavor from canned pumpkin and pumpkin butter. Serve it with cinnamon ice cream, and your guests will be thankful they came to your house for this fall-flavor pumpkin dessert!
Pumpkin Cupcakes with Spiced Mascarpone Cream Filling
Delightful fall flavors—brown sugar, walnuts, cinnamon, and nutmeg—meet canned pumpkin in these so-soft sandwiched pumpkin cupcakes. Fill and top these luscious pumpkin cakes with our creamy homemade mascarpone spread. We consider them one of our best pumpkin desserts, and we have no doubt they'll be your favorite cupcake recipe, even outside the fall season.
Pumpkin Pancake Ice Cream Sandwiches
These pumpkin pancakes are not for breakfast. With cinnamon ice cream sandwiched in the middle, pumpkin pancakes are a tasty, creative substitute for traditional cookies. Dip each ice cream sandwich in chocolate to add decadence and help hold them together.