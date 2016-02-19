19 Quick and Healthy Cranberry Recipes You Can Make Tonight
Bursting with tart flavor, cranberries are a tasty addition to any meal. But they're extra special around the holidays, when fresh cranberries are readily available. Start making your own cranberry sauce, fresh cranberry salads, chicken smothered in cranberries, and more cranberry recipes that are great any time of year. Bonus: Cranberries are packed with antioxidants. Each of these healthy cranberry recipes is ready in under 50 minutes, so you can serve a nutritious home-cooked meal any night.
Roasted Acorn Squash with Sausage-Cranberry Stuffing
Fall favorites star in this healthy recipe with cranberries. Fill halved acorn squash with a flavorful mix of turkey sausage, chopped apple, and dried cranberries. Fresh herbs like sage, rosemary, and thyme give the dish big flavor—save some to sprinkle on top just before serving.
Cranberry-Chipotle Chicken
Keep the ingredients on hand for this festive but easy-to-produce entrée and you can whip it up on short notice—ideal for spontaneous gatherings of friends and family. Toss it in the slow cooker and you'll have a delicious dinner in just three hours.
Roasted Cranberry Chicken
With succulent savory chicken thighs as the base, this is one of our favorite fresh cranberry recipes of fall (or whenever we can get our hands on fresh cranberries!). It only takes five ingredients to create a healthy chicken dinner starring gorgeous tart cranberries. Snag an extra bag of fresh cranberries on your next grocery run to store in the freezer so you can enjoy this recipe any time of year.
Bacon-Wrapped Salmon with Fruit Chutney
Heart-healthy salmon and antioxidant-rich cranberries team up for a healthy dinner recipe in about 20 minutes! Yes, 20 minutes. Wrap a couple strips of bacon around each salmon fillet, and skillet-cook for only 6 to 8 minutes while you whip up a flavor-packed chutney of apricot jam, fresh cranberries for that delicious hit of tart, and herbs. It’s a upscale-restaurant-looking entrée perfect for a hectic evening.
Fresh Citrus and Cranberry Salad
Yes, this healthy fresh cranberry recipe does require a bit of chill time, but we're still including it in this collection of fast and fresh cranberry recipes because you can chill for up to two days. That means, if you plan ahead, you could finish assembling this recipe in about 5 minutes on a busy weeknight. Serve this salad as is, or add your favorite protein to make it an all-in-one meal.
Turkey Cranberry Sandwiches
Part of the speediness factor of this healthy sandwich recipe depends upon the usual Thanksgiving leftovers of turkey and fresh cranberry sauce. But if you don't have these things leftover, canned whole cranberry sauce and purchased precooked turkey work perfectly. It's like eating your Thanksgiving meal between a bun, and you'll catch us making it year-round.
Cranberry Turkey Cabbage Wraps
Here’s a way with Thanksgiving leftovers we bet you haven’t tried: hot cabbage wraps with a cranberry sauce. While this healthy recipe doesn’t call for fresh cranberries per se, it does use whole cranberry sauce, which is a great stand-in when you can’t find fresh. But you could easily swap in a homemade cranberry sauce made from fresh cranberries if you want the ultimate fresh flavor.
Cranberry-Orange Relish
Five simple ingredients and you can make this healthy homemade cranberry sauce perfect for spooning over turkey or pork chops or as a sandwich spread. Heck, we won’t tell if you eat it with a fork as its own side dish. Natural sweetness from an orange and apples means you only need to add a small amount of sugar, unlike most sugar-loaded cranberry sauces.
Roasted Cauliflower with Cranberries
A one-pan fresh cranberry side dish that doesn’t feel like it has to be for Thanksgiving is possible, as you can see from this sheet-pan recipe. Only 15 minutes of hands-on time, then let the veggies (and fruit) roast while you cook up a stove-top entrée. It’s an elegant side dish any time of year—or yes, for Thanksgiving.
Cranberry-Orange Chutney
It’s the classic cranberry flavor combination: cranberry-orange. It’s used all the time for good reason. Tart fresh cranberries are deliciously complemented by sweet, juicy oranges. However, this chutney gets a savory twist from smoked bacon. Use it on salmon, pork, chicken, or your whatever protein is in your kitchen.
Cranberry-Lime Relish
Consider showing off this pretty blend of lime, bourbon, and cranberries in a glass bowl on your brunch buffet. This healthy cranberry recipe is great with yogurt for breakfast, atop your favorite sandwich, or eaten exactly as is for a snack recipe.
Tarragon Chicken Salad with Cranberries
Without question, this salad has visual appeal: tart berries, toasted almonds, and fresh tarragon brighten the dish. Present it as a salad course over mixed greens or healthy lunch. The 15-minute recipe can be customized with chopped walnuts or pecans.
Cranberry Borscht
At just 122 calories per serving, you can indulge in this healthy fresh cranberry recipe and still have room for dessert. A savory blend of beets, potatoes, and horseradish is brightened up with a cup of chopped cranberries and fresh parsley. Finish your bowl with a dollop of sour cream.
Hamburger Sliders with Cranberry Chutney
Take your grilled burger recipe to the next level with a spicy homemade chutney. To make the topping, you'll need leftover cranberry sauce, chopped apple, and zippy horseradish. Pile it on burgers, fish, or chicken for a fresh take on dinner.
Beef Short Ribs and Cranberry Gravy
Cue the comfort food! This healthy cranberry recipe cooks low and slow in the oven but can also be made in your slow cooker. Make the flavorful gravy with cranberry juice, beef broth, and frozen cranberries. Just before serving, top the dish with fresh thyme sprigs.
Cranberry Pistachio Meatloaf
Canned cranberry sauce and salted pistachios transform Tuesday night meatloaf into a dinner party-ready dish. Use lean ground beef and add curry powder, chopped green onion, and fresh cilantro to boost the flavor without additional fat.
Cranberry-Sauced Hot Turkey Sandwiches
Leftover lovers rejoice! This healthy cranberry recipe puts mashed potatoes, cooked turkey, and whole berry cranberry sauce to good use. Pile them on thick toasted bread and smother with a homemade sauce and a sprinkle of fresh arugula.
Cranberry and Sage Squash Casserole
Butternut squash stands in for the pasta in this layered take on lasagna. A creamy sage sauce ensures each bite is filled with flavor. Spoon it over layers of squash, cranberries, blue cheese, and walnuts. Bake until bubbly and serve with a sprinkle of fresh sage.
Kale, Cranberry, and Roasted Root Vegetable Salad
This colorful salad makes a showstopping holiday side dish. Only you'll know just how easy it is to make. Roast carrots, cranberries, and beets in the oven. While they're cooking, toss fresh kale with a homemade honey mustard dressing. Combine the kale salad, roasted cranberries and vegetables, and toasted pecans—that's it!