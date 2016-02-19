Roasted Cranberry Chicken
With succulent savory chicken thighs as the base, this is one of our favorite fresh cranberry recipes of fall (or whenever we can get our hands on fresh cranberries!). It only takes five ingredients to create a healthy chicken dinner starring gorgeous tart cranberries. Snag an extra bag of fresh cranberries on your next grocery run to store in the freezer so you can enjoy this recipe any time of year.
Bacon-Wrapped Salmon with Fruit Chutney
Heart-healthy salmon and antioxidant-rich cranberries team up for a healthy dinner recipe in about 20 minutes! Yes, 20 minutes. Wrap a couple strips of bacon around each salmon fillet, and skillet-cook for only 6 to 8 minutes while you whip up a flavor-packed chutney of apricot jam, fresh cranberries for that delicious hit of tart, and herbs. It’s a upscale-restaurant-looking entrée perfect for a hectic evening.
Fresh Citrus and Cranberry Salad
Yes, this healthy fresh cranberry recipe does require a bit of chill time, but we're still including it in this collection of fast and fresh cranberry recipes because you can chill for up to two days. That means, if you plan ahead, you could finish assembling this recipe in about 5 minutes on a busy weeknight. Serve this salad as is, or add your favorite protein to make it an all-in-one meal.
Turkey Cranberry Sandwiches
Part of the speediness factor of this healthy sandwich recipe depends upon the usual Thanksgiving leftovers of turkey and fresh cranberry sauce. But if you don't have these things leftover, canned whole cranberry sauce and purchased precooked turkey work perfectly. It's like eating your Thanksgiving meal between a bun, and you'll catch us making it year-round.
Cranberry Turkey Cabbage Wraps
Here’s a way with Thanksgiving leftovers we bet you haven’t tried: hot cabbage wraps with a cranberry sauce. While this healthy recipe doesn’t call for fresh cranberries per se, it does use whole cranberry sauce, which is a great stand-in when you can’t find fresh. But you could easily swap in a homemade cranberry sauce made from fresh cranberries if you want the ultimate fresh flavor.
Cranberry-Orange Relish
Five simple ingredients and you can make this healthy homemade cranberry sauce perfect for spooning over turkey or pork chops or as a sandwich spread. Heck, we won’t tell if you eat it with a fork as its own side dish. Natural sweetness from an orange and apples means you only need to add a small amount of sugar, unlike most sugar-loaded cranberry sauces.
Roasted Cauliflower with Cranberries
A one-pan fresh cranberry side dish that doesn’t feel like it has to be for Thanksgiving is possible, as you can see from this sheet-pan recipe. Only 15 minutes of hands-on time, then let the veggies (and fruit) roast while you cook up a stove-top entrée. It’s an elegant side dish any time of year—or yes, for Thanksgiving.
Cranberry-Orange Chutney
It’s the classic cranberry flavor combination: cranberry-orange. It’s used all the time for good reason. Tart fresh cranberries are deliciously complemented by sweet, juicy oranges. However, this chutney gets a savory twist from smoked bacon. Use it on salmon, pork, chicken, or your whatever protein is in your kitchen.
Pork Medallions with Cranberry Chutney
Keep the ingredients on hand for this festive but easy-to-produce entrée and you can whip it up on short notice—ideal for spontaneous gatherings of friends and family.
Cranberry-Citrus Compote
Consider showing off this pretty blend of oranges, grapefruit, and cranberries in a glass bowl on your brunch buffet. Licorice-like anise gives the sweet-tart fruit just a bit of bite. This healthy cranberry recipe is great with yogurt for breakfast, atop your favorite meat or fish, or eaten exactly as is for a snack recipe.
Cranberry Mixed Greens Salad
Without question, this salad has visual appeal: tart berries, sweet apple, lusty beets, textured greens, and a mustardy dressing brighten the dish. Present it as a salad course of its own or as a side dish to a light protein. The 30-minute side dish serves eight, so it makes a quick side dish that serves extra dinner guests, too.