15 Homemade Cranberry Sauce Recipes That Will Steal the Show
Double-Cranberry Sauce
This fresh cranberry recipe gets a little help from a cup of dried cranberries for both taste and texture. Molasses and cinnamon lend a bit of richness and spice. Top this homemade cranberry sauce recipe with fresh watercress for a peppery flavor.
Cranberry & Pear Conserve
Add festive ruby hues to your table with our twist on cranberry sauce served in cute jam jars. Make a double batch and follow our simple canning instructions to make an easy holiday gift that can be stored in your fridge for up to 2 weeks or frozen for up to 6 months. It looks like cranberry sauce in the spring is a definite possibility!
Tart Cherry Cranberry Relish
Add dried tart cherries to a fresh cranberry recipe for a sweet-tart relish that can’t lose. Fresh rosemary and a cinnamon stick add a bit of spice. Serve this cranberry sauce with orange juice up to one week after making it.
Layered Cranberry-Quince Mold
Give canned cranberry sauce a makeover by pairing it with a creamy lemon, quince, and walnut gelatin in a simple, elegant mold. For mini molds, try preparing in 12 individual 3/4 cup molds or ramekins. This festive cranberry sauce recipe can serve as a sweet appetizer or a dessert.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Mini Bundt Cake Pan, ($40, Williams Sonoma)
Spicy Cranberry Sauce
Turn up the heat with a bold cranberry sauce that gets mild spiciness from jalapeno jelly to become one of our favorite fresh cranberry recipes on the table. Serve plain or with cream cheese atop a crusty baguette for an easy cranberry spread.
Cranberry-Lime Relish
A cranberry relish recipe can be more of a treat than you imagine. You're just five ingredients away from this bright and versatile side dish that's sure to please. Get creative with a splash of bourbon, vodka, orange liqueur, or orange juice.
Pear-Cranberry Chutney
This cranberry chutney, featuring Bosc pears and a dash of cayenne pepper, is the perfect marriage of sweet and spicy. To start your holiday mornings off right, add a bit of the cranberry chutney to a bowl of oatmeal.
Related: Try Making a Homemade Fruit Chutney
Pineapple-Cranberry Relish with Toasted Coconut
Pineapple, jalapeno, and ginger add bright, fresh flavor to our coconut-topped spin on traditional cranberry sauce. The fruity-with-a-kick cranberry relish tastes so good over vanilla ice cream.
Cranberry-Fig Relish
Sweet figs offset tart cranberries in this versatile relish that fits any menu. Add snipped fresh mint leaves to the five-ingredient cranberry relish for a crisp flavor.
Cranberry Orange Chutney
Nothing complements chicken or fish like a sweet cranberry chutney. The secret to this easy cranberry orange sauce recipe? Cooking the entire recipe in bacon drippings.
Cranberry-Orange Spread
Looking for an easy cranberry sauce? This five-ingredient spread is slow-simmered with cinnamon sticks for a hard-to-resist flavor. Make extra and can a batch for a simple food gift idea.
Pecan-Cranberry Salad
This nutty and tart salad pairs perfectly with your Thanksgiving turkey or pork. Sprinkle the cranberry chutney with broken pecans before serving cold.
Cranberry Relish
This easy cranberry sauce calls for just five ingredients. A cup of red wine adds bold flavor to this cinnamon-infused relish. If you'd like to make the recipe without alcohol, simply swap in cranberry juice instead.
Test Kitchen Tip: This fresh cranberry sauce recipe can be made up to one week ahead and stored in the refrigerator.
Cranberry Sauce With Quince and Pear
Ginger and quince paste give this Thanksgiving cranberry sauce recipe unexpected flavor. Round out this simple side dish with chopped pears and serve with freshly sliced oranges.
Test Kitchen Tip: Make this whole cranberry sauce recipe with frozen berries. Simply thaw the cranberries before making.
Cranberry-Orange Relish
One reviewer raved this sauce was, "delish". This healthy cranberry sauce recipe is loaded with fresh orange, apples, and allspice. Make it up to one week ahead of Thanksgiving and store it in the fridge. Just before serving, top the whole berry cranberry sauce with fresh orange zest.