35 Festive Cranberry Desserts That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving
Apricot-Cranberry Panettones
Panettone is a traditional Italian sweet bread often made with dried fruit. We made a few swaps to create a tender, moist cake including a sweet orange glaze. Bake the panettones in a popover pan to create a mini dessert for each guest.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Nonstick Popover Pan, ($40, Williams Sonoma)
Apple, Cranberry, and Pecan Galette
This homemade apple and cranberry galette is best served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top! For easier slicing, let the finished pastry cool slightly before cutting.
Test Kitchen Tip: Toast your pecans ahead of time and let cool before chopping and adding to the dish.
Cranberry Pie with Honey Meringue
As one reviewer shared, "Made this pie for Thanksgiving and loved it." Your guests will rave about the tart cranberry orange filling and the fluffy honey meringue. Just before serving, use a kitchen torch to lightly toast the meringue.
Buy It: Kitchen Torch, ($50, Williams Sonoma)
Cranberry Walnut Tart
The orange zest in the tart crust and fresh orange in the filling give this cranberry dessert bright flavor. Hidden under the sweet cranberry filling are a luscious vanilla cream and crunchy walnuts.
Buy It: Rectangular Tart Pan, ($20, Williams Sonoma)
Cranberry-Chocolate Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake gets a decadent makeover with a little help from rich chocolate swirls and a sprinkling of beautiful ruby-red cranberries.
Test Kitchen Tip: Take this Thanksgiving dessert over-the-top with a sprinkle of sugared cranberries. To make, roll frozen cranberries in granulated sugar and serve.
Bourbon Cranberry Cookies
Bourbon and cranberries? Definitely a winning combo. A bourbon chocolate ganache adds even more luxury to the spiked cranberry cookies.
Sparkling Cranberry-Ginger Panna Cotta
Layers of sweet cream and cranberry-ginger sauce star in this showstopping holiday dessert. Pour the prepared fillings into 5-ounce glasses and chill up to 24 hours before serving. Finish each glass with sugared cranberries and fresh mint.
Cranberry Orange Upside-Down Spice Cake
Mandarin oranges and a ginger-cinnamon combo give an extra dimension to this cranberry cake. What makes the cake so soft? That’d be the 3/4 cup of Greek yogurt. Serve this cranberry orange dessert with a pile of homemade whipped cream.
Cranberry-Almond Wedges
Cranberry cakes are a great holiday-season snack. And if you love the dense, rich taste of almond cake, you'll adore this sweet-tart cranberry variation made with a sugar cookie mix.
Cranberry-Chai Cupcakes
You won't be able to say no to these spicy-sweet treats, especially if you love fresh cranberries. These holiday desserts are topped with sugared cranberries and our luscious chai and cream cheese frosting.
Crustless Cheesecake with Cranberry Sauce
Skip the crust! This cranberry dessert with cream cheese is enough to get your guests talking. Top off the creamy five-ingredient cheesecake with our luscious homemade cranberry sauce.
Buy It: Frieling Zenker Round Springform Pan in 8-Inch, ($17, Wayfair)
Cranberry-Cream Tartlets
With a gingersnap crust and a cranberry cream filling, these cute mini tarts are a fun personalized dessert. The recipe calls for both dried and fresh cranberries, which means the cranberry flavor really comes through. To make a single tart, use a 10- or 11-inch tart pan instead of individual pans.
Apple-Cranberry Crisp
One part apple dessert, one part cranberry dessert, plus a brown sugar-cinnamon topping and lots of fresh fruit, this comfort dessert is ideal for entertaining out-of-town guests. We like to serve this cranberry crisp with a scoop of vanilla or lemon yogurt.
Toasted Coconut Cake with Walnuts & Cranberries
Show off your baking prowess with a delectable cake filled with walnuts, dried cranberries, and luscious homemade coconut frosting. Top with flaked coconut for a stunning presentation—aren't cranberry cakes beautiful?
Layered Cranberry-Quince Mold
If you’re looking for easy cranberry desserts, canned cranberry sauce is your guy. Dress up the sauce by pairing it with creamy lemon, quince, and walnut in an elegant mold. For mini molds, try preparing in 12 individual 3/4-cup molds or ramekins.
Buy It: Nordic Ware 12-Cavity Bundt Cupcake Pan, ($18, Target)
Cranberry-Orange Tea Ring
Store-bought dough makes this a surprisingly easy-to-bake cranberry dessert. Dried cranberries, orange peel, pecans, and lots of spice combine into this delicious tea ring that's perfect for any fall party.
Fluffy Cranberry Mousse
Topped with tart cranberry sauce, this creamy mousse takes only 20 minutes to make and is a light, elegant dessert option for any occasion. Have we proven to you how many easy cranberry desserts exist yet?
Mixed Berry Crumble
For a sweet indulgence that's festive enough for a holiday party but simple enough for a weeknight dessert, try this dried cranberry dessert recipe. For extra texture, stir in a cup or two of frozen cranberries at the end of cooking.
Cranberry-Cashew Clusters
Cranberry cookies are surprisingly addictive. Keep a stash of these vanilla, nut, and dried cranberry no-bake treats on hand for unexpected guests—or for yourself.
Cranberry, Pear & Walnut Cake
This party-worthy cranberry dessert is chock-full of classic fall ingredients. Homemade caramel sauce adds a special touch.
Cranberry Tarts
These mini fresh cranberry desserts are great for brunch or dessert. If you like to plan ahead, you can place the tarts in freezer bags and freeze for up to 4 months.
Cranberry Crunch Cookies
If you're a cookie lover, these chewy and crunchy cranberry cookies are for you. The secret ingredients? Crunchy cereal with cranberries and almonds. They're easy to make and a treat to eat.
Pear-Cranberry Deep-Dish Pie
The warm flavors of ripe pears and tart cranberries come together with ginger and nutmeg in this delicious homemade pie. The best part? An extra-deep baking dish means there's more of this cranberry dessert to love.
Buy It: Deep Glass Pie Dish, ($13, Crate & Barrel)
Creamy Cranberry Fudge
Pistachios, dried cranberries, and orange peel lend super-sweet white chocolate fudge some much-needed fall flavor. The seven-ingredient sweet is the perfect example of an easy cranberry dessert that’s not just centered around cranberries.
Cranberry-Pumpkin Gingerbread with Sherry-Cream Cheese Drizzle
Sure, cranberry cakes are delicious, but so are pumpkin cakes and gingerbread—this treat boasts all your favorite fall flavors in one bite. A rich drizzled frosting infused with sherry and cream cheese tops off this fall dessert.
Nuts About Cranberries Tart
This cranberry dessert let's other ingredients share the spotlight—a sweet mixture of pears, cranberries, almonds, and pistachios fills this gorgeous tart. You can make the rich and buttery pastry crust yourself or use a store-bought crust.
Cranberry-Orange Caramel Corn
Almonds, dried cranberries, and orange juice give this crunchy caramel corn recipe a festive twist. Who says cranberry desserts require an oven?
Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake
Topped with poached apples, pears, cranberries, and warm caramel sauce, this decadent cake is a delicious ending to any meal. The fresh cranberries stand out, but also let the chocolate cake do its thing.
White Chocolate-Cranberry Crispy Treats
Classic crispy rice cereal treats get a holiday makeover with white chocolate, dried cranberries, a dash of nutmeg, and some toasted pecans. Simply mix the ingredients together, scoop into a greased pan, and let stand—your easy cranberry desserts are ready to be eaten.
Cranberry Crackle Bars
These salty-sweet bars feature mixed nuts, dried cranberries, white chocolate, and pretzel bits. To give them as gifts, put a few of these cranberry sweets on a pretty plate and tie a bow around them.
Cranberry-Pear Bars
A layer of cranberry infused with pear nectar fills these hearty, nutmeg-spiced oat bars. We promise these cranberry sweets look a lot more difficult to make than they actually are.
Apple-Cranberry Pie
Apple and cranberry desserts are both very central to fall, so when served together the combo is a guaranteed holiday knockout. Orange peel and lemon juice add a hint of citrus to the pie.
