35 Festive Cranberry Desserts That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated June 29, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Carson Downing
We've got delicious cranberry dessert recipes perfect for any occasion. Whether you're making your first pie or you're a baking pro, try any of these cranberry sweets for a holiday get-together or special weeknight dinner.
Start Slideshow

1 of 35

Apricot-Cranberry Panettones

Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Panettone is a traditional Italian sweet bread often made with dried fruit. We made a few swaps to create a tender, moist cake including a sweet orange glaze. Bake the panettones in a popover pan to create a mini dessert for each guest.

Buy It: Nordic Ware Nonstick Popover Pan, ($40, Williams Sonoma)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 35

Apple, Cranberry, and Pecan Galette

Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This homemade apple and cranberry galette is best served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top! For easier slicing, let the finished pastry cool slightly before cutting.

Test Kitchen Tip: Toast your pecans ahead of time and let cool before chopping and adding to the dish.

3 of 35

Cranberry Pie with Honey Meringue

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

As one reviewer shared, "Made this pie for Thanksgiving and loved it." Your guests will rave about the tart cranberry orange filling and the fluffy honey meringue. Just before serving, use a kitchen torch to lightly toast the meringue.

Buy It: Kitchen Torch, ($50, Williams Sonoma)

Advertisement

4 of 35

Cranberry Walnut Tart

BHG Nov 2018
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The orange zest in the tart crust and fresh orange in the filling give this cranberry dessert bright flavor. Hidden under the sweet cranberry filling are a luscious vanilla cream and crunchy walnuts.

Buy It: Rectangular Tart Pan, ($20, Williams Sonoma)

5 of 35

Cranberry-Chocolate Cheesecake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic cheesecake gets a decadent makeover with a little help from rich chocolate swirls and a sprinkling of beautiful ruby-red cranberries.

Test Kitchen Tip: Take this Thanksgiving dessert over-the-top with a sprinkle of sugared cranberries. To make, roll frozen cranberries in granulated sugar and serve.

6 of 35

Bourbon Cranberry Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bourbon and cranberries? Definitely a winning combo. A bourbon chocolate ganache adds even more luxury to the spiked cranberry cookies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 35

Sparkling Cranberry-Ginger Panna Cotta

Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layers of sweet cream and cranberry-ginger sauce star in this showstopping holiday dessert. Pour the prepared fillings into 5-ounce glasses and chill up to 24 hours before serving. Finish each glass with sugared cranberries and fresh mint.

8 of 35

Cranberry Orange Upside-Down Spice Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mandarin oranges and a ginger-cinnamon combo give an extra dimension to this cranberry cake. What makes the cake so soft? That’d be the 3/4 cup of Greek yogurt. Serve this cranberry orange dessert with a pile of homemade whipped cream.

9 of 35

Cranberry-Almond Wedges

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cranberry cakes are a great holiday-season snack. And if you love the dense, rich taste of almond cake, you'll adore this sweet-tart cranberry variation made with a sugar cookie mix.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 35

Cranberry-Chai Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You won't be able to say no to these spicy-sweet treats, especially if you love fresh cranberries. These holiday desserts are topped with sugared cranberries and our luscious chai and cream cheese frosting.

11 of 35

Crustless Cheesecake with Cranberry Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the crust! This cranberry dessert with cream cheese is enough to get your guests talking. Top off the creamy five-ingredient cheesecake with our luscious homemade cranberry sauce.

Buy It: Frieling Zenker Round Springform Pan in 8-Inch, ($17, Wayfair)

12 of 35

Cranberry-Cream Tartlets

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With a gingersnap crust and a cranberry cream filling, these cute mini tarts are a fun personalized dessert. The recipe calls for both dried and fresh cranberries, which means the cranberry flavor really comes through. To make a single tart, use a 10- or 11-inch tart pan instead of individual pans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 35

Apple-Cranberry Crisp

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

One part apple dessert, one part cranberry dessert, plus a brown sugar-cinnamon topping and lots of fresh fruit, this comfort dessert is ideal for entertaining out-of-town guests. We like to serve this cranberry crisp with a scoop of vanilla or lemon yogurt.

14 of 35

Toasted Coconut Cake with Walnuts & Cranberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Show off your baking prowess with a delectable cake filled with walnuts, dried cranberries, and luscious homemade coconut frosting. Top with flaked coconut for a stunning presentation—aren't cranberry cakes beautiful?

15 of 35

Layered Cranberry-Quince Mold

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you’re looking for easy cranberry desserts, canned cranberry sauce is your guy. Dress up the sauce by pairing it with creamy lemon, quince, and walnut in an elegant mold. For mini molds, try preparing in 12 individual 3/4-cup molds or ramekins.

Buy It: Nordic Ware 12-Cavity Bundt Cupcake Pan, ($18, Target)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 35

Cranberry-Orange Tea Ring

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Store-bought dough makes this a surprisingly easy-to-bake cranberry dessert. Dried cranberries, orange peel, pecans, and lots of spice combine into this delicious tea ring that's perfect for any fall party.

17 of 35

Fluffy Cranberry Mousse

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Topped with tart cranberry sauce, this creamy mousse takes only 20 minutes to make and is a light, elegant dessert option for any occasion. Have we proven to you how many easy cranberry desserts exist yet?

18 of 35

Mixed Berry Crumble

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a sweet indulgence that's festive enough for a holiday party but simple enough for a weeknight dessert, try this dried cranberry dessert recipe. For extra texture, stir in a cup or two of frozen cranberries at the end of cooking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 35

Cranberry-Cashew Clusters

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cranberry cookies are surprisingly addictive. Keep a stash of these vanilla, nut, and dried cranberry no-bake treats on hand for unexpected guests—or for yourself.

20 of 35

Cranberry, Pear & Walnut Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This party-worthy cranberry dessert is chock-full of classic fall ingredients. Homemade caramel sauce adds a special touch.

21 of 35

Cranberry Tarts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These mini fresh cranberry desserts are great for brunch or dessert. If you like to plan ahead, you can place the tarts in freezer bags and freeze for up to 4 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 35

Cranberry Crunch Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're a cookie lover, these chewy and crunchy cranberry cookies are for you. The secret ingredients? Crunchy cereal with cranberries and almonds. They're easy to make and a treat to eat.

23 of 35

Pear-Cranberry Deep-Dish Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The warm flavors of ripe pears and tart cranberries come together with ginger and nutmeg in this delicious homemade pie. The best part? An extra-deep baking dish means there's more of this cranberry dessert to love.

Buy It: Deep Glass Pie Dish, ($13, Crate & Barrel)

24 of 35

Creamy Cranberry Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pistachios, dried cranberries, and orange peel lend super-sweet white chocolate fudge some much-needed fall flavor. The seven-ingredient sweet is the perfect example of an easy cranberry dessert that’s not just centered around cranberries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 35

Cranberry-Pumpkin Gingerbread with Sherry-Cream Cheese Drizzle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sure, cranberry cakes are delicious, but so are pumpkin cakes and gingerbread—this treat boasts all your favorite fall flavors in one bite. A rich drizzled frosting infused with sherry and cream cheese tops off this fall dessert.

26 of 35

Nuts About Cranberries Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cranberry dessert let's other ingredients share the spotlight—a sweet mixture of pears, cranberries, almonds, and pistachios fills this gorgeous tart. You can make the rich and buttery pastry crust yourself or use a store-bought crust.

27 of 35

Cranberry-Orange Caramel Corn

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Almonds, dried cranberries, and orange juice give this crunchy caramel corn recipe a festive twist. Who says cranberry desserts require an oven?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 35

Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Topped with poached apples, pears, cranberries, and warm caramel sauce, this decadent cake is a delicious ending to any meal. The fresh cranberries stand out, but also let the chocolate cake do its thing.

29 of 35

White Chocolate-Cranberry Crispy Treats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic crispy rice cereal treats get a holiday makeover with white chocolate, dried cranberries, a dash of nutmeg, and some toasted pecans. Simply mix the ingredients together, scoop into a greased pan, and let stand—your easy cranberry desserts are ready to be eaten.

30 of 35

Cranberry Crackle Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These salty-sweet bars feature mixed nuts, dried cranberries, white chocolate, and pretzel bits. To give them as gifts, put a few of these cranberry sweets on a pretty plate and tie a bow around them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 35

Cranberry-Pear Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A layer of cranberry infused with pear nectar fills these hearty, nutmeg-spiced oat bars. We promise these cranberry sweets look a lot more difficult to make than they actually are.

32 of 35

Apple-Cranberry Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Apple and cranberry desserts are both very central to fall, so when served together the combo is a guaranteed holiday knockout. Orange peel and lemon juice add a hint of citrus to the pie.

Related: How to Make a Lattice Piecrust

33 of 35