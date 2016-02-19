15 Canned Pumpkin Recipes That Use the Whole Can
Double Decker Pumpkin Bread
Sure, you could make a straight up classic pumpkin bread recipe with canned pumpkin. But with a few ingredients more, you can add a swirl of richness in the middle. You’ll also appreciate the sweet-tinged spark crystallized ginger adds to this recipe.
Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
There's no need to sit at the kids’ table to enjoy creamy macaroni and cheese. Thanks to savory canned pumpkin, the kid-friendly classic gets a grown-up makeover.
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
Here’s how to turn one can of pumpkin into 60 three-bite desserts! Topped with an irresistible brown sugar icing, these cookies rank as one of our top canned pumpkin recipes of all time. As one reviewer wrote, “They're worth 5 stars—if I could give 'em 10, I would!”
Pumpkin Spread
With zero fat and only 33 calories per serving, this is a healthy canned pumpkin recipe you can feel good about serving your health-conscious friends during the holiday season. It’s also a great make-ahead dip because it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.
Coconut-Pumpkin Soup
Salty, sweet, nutty, and hot—this canned pumpkin soup recipe pushes all the flavor buttons we love in classic Thai cooking. We also love the way the soup doesn’t require a blender or food processor, making it a great choice when you’re looking for easy canned pumpkin recipes you can effortlessly pull off at the end of a busy day.
Pumpkin Soup with Lentils
If you’re looking for healthy canned pumpkin recipes, you’ve found a winner! Each serving comes in at under 200 calories and contains 11 grams of good-for-you fiber.
Pumpkin, Bean, and Chicken Enchiladas
Even the most devoted fans of savory canned pumpkin recipes have probably never tried this enchilada recipe. You’ll love the way pumpkin’s autumnal flavor pairs with hot jalapeño peppers, chile powder, and pico de gallo for a healthy and satisfying Mexican-inspired entrée that’s oven-ready in 35 minutes.
Pumpkin Football Cakes
The only thing better than tasty canned pumpkin dessert recipes are tasty canned pumpkin desserts that are absolutely adorable too! These too-cute football cakes make a delicious addition to any game-day tailgate or sports-centric potluck celebration.
Curry Pumpkin Soup
This pumpkin soup made with canned pumpkin is a great choice for holiday entertaining. Serve the luscious fall or winter warmer as a sit-down first course to get everyone into the spirit of the season. Choose a great dinner roll recipe to serve alongside.
Pumpkin-Bourbon Pudding
Here’s one of our favorite easy pumpkin dessert recipes with canned pumpkin. It features a smooth custard and warm baking spices and offers touches of a classic pumpkin pie recipe. However, because it has a crisp topping instead of a crust, it’s lower in fat and calories.
Sara's Silky Pumpkin Pie
Of all the recipes using canned pumpkin in our files, pumpkin pie recipes are always the most popular. Here’s one that veers slightly off the beaten path; it calls for sweetened condensed milk for extra rich and silky appeal. But don’t worry—the nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves keep this close to the classic pumpkin pie!
Autumn Pumpkin Bars
The perfect pumpkin bar recipe with canned pumpkin is all right here: the light, spicy flavor; fantastically moist texture; and that rich cream cheese frosting. This is clearly the most classic bar in our entire collection of favorite pumpkin bar recipes.
Bourbon Pumpkin Bread with Spice Swirl
Conveniently, this moist pumpkin bread recipe with canned pumpkin makes two loaves. That means you can give one as a gift and keep one for yourself. Not ready to enjoy your loaf? Freeze it for later. Just be sure to add the optional icing after you’ve thawed the loaf.
Easy Pumpkin Roasted Red Pepper Mac and Cheese
We’ve said it before: We’re fans of canned pumpkin recipes whether they’re sweet or savory. Here’s another stellar example of the latter. It demonstrates how much richness (with a bonus of extra nutrition) canned pumpkin puree can bring to a simple casserole.
Cream of Pumpkin Soup
You’ve often heard us say “fresh is best,” but pumpkin may be the exception. We actually prefer making pumpkin soup with canned pumpkin for the most reliable, silky results. This savory soup is made hearty for winter with the addition of orzo or wild rice.