The Best Thanksgiving Recipes We've Ever Tasted
Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing
Thanksgiving is all about tradition, so be sure to add our best Thanksgiving stuffing recipe to your holiday menu. It's got everything you're looking for from this classic side, including celery, onion, carrots, and seasoned bread cubes.
Green Bean Casserole
Frozen green beans, canned soup, and store-bought bread crumbs equal a delicious green bean casserole that is super easy and perfect for busy holidays. It's no wonder this is one of our top-rated Thanksgiving dishes!
Green Beans and Lime
It's not green bean casserole, but this veggie dish is still one of our best Thanksgiving recipes. This zesty green bean side dish will quickly become a favorite at your table—parsley, rosemary, lime juice, and a splash of olive oil infuse flavor; chopped hazelnuts add crunch.
Cheesy Mashed Potato Pots
Brimming with cream and cheese, these scrumptious mini casseroles are the ultimate creative mashed potato recipe. Dinner guests will love having their own personal dish of the smooth and fluffy side, so be sure to add this recipe to your Thanksgiving menu.
Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans
Are sweet potatoes on your Thanksgiving dinner menu yet? They should be! Top creamy whipped sweet potatoes with toasted marshmallows and pecans for a new take on the classic sweet potato casserole. Bonus: The dish can be chilled for up to 24 hours ahead, then reheated for a low-stress, make-ahead recipe.
Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Here it is: the perfect mashed potatoes recipe. One of our best Thanksgiving recipes, these potatoes are deliciously rich, creamy, and full of robust garlic flavor. Plus, it's one of our top slow cooker recipes of all time.
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Cranberries and potatoes are Thanksgiving dinner staples, and this Thanksgiving menu idea blends the best of the two. Filled with cranberry relish and walnuts, this six-ingredient holiday side-dish recipe boasts a hint of tangy sweetness and nutty crunch in every bite.
Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Try a new twist on two classic Thanksgiving dinner ideas: mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes. Stir in goat cheese to make them extra creamy and delicious.
Potato-Apple Gratin
This cheesy potato bake also has a touch of something sweet—Granny Smith apples—and makes for a comforting side dish on your Thanksgiving menu.
Hasselback Potatoes with Seasoned Breadcrumbs
These wow-worthy spuds take only seven ingredients, and they can be partially prepped 24 hours in advance. Simply cut the potatoes, store in water, and bake this showy Thanksgiving dish the next day.
Orange-Sage Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Make your sweet potato side even sweeter with a glaze made from orange juice concentrate, brown sugar, sage, and thyme. Crumble bacon on top of this Thanksgiving dish for a savory touch that balances the sweetness of the glaze and sweet potatoes.
New Cranberry Sauce
Spice up your cranberry sauce with ingredients such as persimmon and rosemary. This easy-to-make Thanksgiving dish takes only a half an hour to prepare!
Classic Dinner Rolls
Who doesn't love seeing warm, flaky dinner rolls on the Thanksgiving menu? We love these pull-apart buttery dinner rolls—they're a must-have at every Thanksgiving dinner.
Apple, Bacon, and Onion Stuffing Muffins
Spice up your Thanksgiving menu with this fun take on traditional stuffing recipes. Since this side dish bakes in a muffin tin, each diner gets plenty of crispy edge pieces (the best part, right?).
Buttermilk Mashed Creamers
Your Thanksgiving menu isn't complete without mashed potatoes, and this recipe is one of our favorites. You need only potatoes, butter, buttermilk, sea salt, and freshly ground pepper to make this instant holiday classic.
Creamy Macaroni and Cheese
We can't share our best Thanksgiving recipes without including mac and cheese. Warm and creamy, this homemade mac and cheese recipe has everything you love about the bubbly casserole: cheese, cheese, and more cheese! This casserole recipe uses cheddar cheese, American cheese, and cheese soup to give every bite rich, delicious flavor.
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits
Flaky layers, butter-browned tops, and a smooth buttermilk flavor make these our go-to Thanksgiving menu biscuits (the fact that they require just 10 minutes of prep time doesn't hurt, either!).
Pumpkin Crescent Rolls with Honey Butter
Pumpkin is the ultimate ingredient when it comes to fall and Thanksgiving dishes, so we weren't surprised when these warm, melt-in-your-mouth crescent rolls showed up as one of your favorites. Add honey butter to every bite—yum!
Roasted Vegetables and Chickpeas
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of your veggies, like in the carrots, sweet potatoes, and onions here. A brown sugar-rosemary dressing is the under-the-radar star of this Thanksgiving dinner idea.
Persimmon, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate Salad
Some Thanksgiving dishes are lacking in fruit, but not this salad. This fruity and exotic side will give your holiday table a pop of color; to save time you can prepare the pine nut-persimmon vinaigrette a few days beforehand.
Pumpkin Bean Soup
Pie isn't the only place pumpkin can show up on your Thanksgiving dinner menu. In just 15 minutes, make this warm-you-up fall soup with six ingredients as a simple and scrumptious starter.
Wild Mushroom-Herb Bread Pudding
Herbed focaccia adds to the flavor of this savory bread pudding, a great addition to any Thanksgiving dinner. To save prep time, make the dish and chill for up to 24 hours before baking and serving.
Apple Cider Punch
Don't overlook festive holiday drinks when you're thinking of Thanksgiving dinner ideas; this apple cider punch can be on your table in five minutes. To make it an adults-only option, switch out the grape juice for champagne for an extra sparkly drink.
Marmalade-Glazed Roast Turkey
This Thanksgiving turkey is a must-have recipe. It has a citrus marmalade glaze, homemade gravy, garlic-roasted root veggies, and a bread-and-cranberry stuffing. Just add dessert, and your Thanksgiving menu will be complete!
Honey Roast Turkey
Give this best Thanksgiving turkey recipe a burst of flavor by injecting it with seasoned liquid—we put a mixture of honey, sage, garlic, and olive oil directly into the meat before roasting it.
Classic Roast Turkey
Making a Thanksgiving turkey is easier than you think! For this best Thanksgiving turkey recipe, all you need is vegetable oil, salt, and pepper for a fully flavored delicious holiday entree.
Maple-Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie
Maple-laced pumpkin pie is one of our best Thanksgiving desserts—and the best way to end any holiday feast. Just slice, top with a spoonful of maple whipped cream, and serve to your dinner guests.
Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie
This cinnamon-spiced apple dessert may not be one of your usual Thanksgiving dessert recipes, but it's one of our most popular recipes of all time! Chopped pecans, rolled oats, and sugar make up the delicious crumb topping that takes this dish from run-of-the-mill to extraordinary!
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
In addition to pie, serve up cookies with your spread of Thanksgiving dessert recipes. Pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg turn these cookies into absolute showstoppers. When topped with homemade frosting and a touch of cinnamon, the soft cookies become even more irresistible.
Sara's Silky Pumpkin Pie
Nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger add classic spice to this luxurious pumpkin pie recipe, sure to be an immediate Thanksgiving favorite. One bite, and this pie just might replace all of your other go-to Thanksgiving dessert recipes.