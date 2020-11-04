The Best Thanksgiving Drink Recipes Loaded with Fall Vibes
Step aside, wine and beer. We’re thinking cocktail hour is in order this Thanksgiving! Whether you pair these Thanksgiving drink recipes with your menu or enjoy them before or after the big meal, these Thanksgiving cocktails are sure to get the party started. (Not doing booze? Skip the alcohol and replace it with club soda, juice, or another no-ABV mixer for a Thanksgiving mocktail recipe that’s fun and festive, too.)
Pomegranate Cider Sangria
Apple cider exudes fall vibes all on its own. Once you add warm spices like cinnamon and star anise and brighten things up with pomegranate, it’s all dressed up for the holiday! Especially if you spike your sangria with brandy for the 21+ crowd.
Snickerdoodle Cider Mimosa
Speaking of cider, why not start the Thanksgiving festivities at brunch with a cider mimosa? This sparkling wine cocktail is all autumn, all the time, thanks to that cider, cinnamon, vanilla-scented cream soda, and apple slices. Pair it with a cinnamon roll or piece of quiche and everyone will be in good spirits from the moment they wake up on Thanksgiving.
Orange-Ginger Pomegranate Punch
Pomegranate juice is packed with vitamins and sweet-tart flavor to complement the zesty ginger, earthy rosemary, and tangy orange liqueur in this festive punch. Fizzy Italian sparkling wine (aka Prosecco) makes it feel even more fitting for a holiday. Garnish each glass with a rosemary sprig, orange slice, and a few pomegranate arils for a showy, celebratory finish.
Apple-Cinnamon Winter Sangria
You’ll never go wrong with the classic autumnal duo of apples and cinnamon. Here, that dream team joins forces with a variety of sweet dried fruits and spicy Spanish red wine. Finish the pitcher cocktail with a splash of club soda and all of your Thanksgiving guests will be bubbling over with excitement.
Cider Moscow Mule
Crowd-pleasing Moscow mules are bound to be a hit as part of your Thanksgiving menu. The only extra step you need to take to turn the classic vodka cocktail into a fall sip? Add a splash of apple cider in with the ginger beer, liquor, and lime.
Cardamom Sidecar
Cozy cardamom is common in chai recipes and fall-spiced baked goods. Add it to this classic cocktail for a lovely warm element to balance out the rich cognac, tangy lemon juice, and sweet clementine syrup.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you anticipate being crunched for time on Thanksgiving, stir together the syrup up to 2 days ahead. Once guests arrive, it takes less than 10 minutes to shake up a batch of sidecars.
Pomegranate-Rosemary Shrub
In mixology, a shrub is often a mix of something fruity and something acidic (like vinegar) that’s concentrated and made to be added to club soda, mocktail recipes, or mixed drinks. This recipe is for the rosemary, red wine vinegar, cranberry, and pomegranate sub itself, which you can then spike with vodka, gin, or sparkling wine if desired.
Cider Mulled Wine
You might be familiar with mulling red wine around Christmas, but make it white wine-based and mulled wine makes for a surprisingly brilliant pairing for Thanksgiving dinner! Baking spices like cinnamon, cloves, and allspice meet honey, apple cider, and white wine in this party-starting Thanksgiving cocktail. Up the ante with a glug of rum, brandy, or bourbon.
Bourbon Citrus Sipper
Keep that bottle of bourbon handy for this cozy slow cooker Thanksgiving cocktail, too. Think of the whiskey recipe like a fall-flavored take on the hot toddy with apple cider instead of tea or hot water. Set your slow cooker ($25, Target) on “keep warm” and keep it toasty all holiday gathering long.
Cranberry Cider Sangria
We’re suckers for a make-ahead Thanksgiving recipe. And this Thanksgiving cocktail can be made up to 5(!) days ahead. Pomegranate molasses is key to its unique tangy flavor. Brandy, apple cider, orange slices, and warm spices complete the good-warm-or-chilled beverage.
Cognac Marmalade Champagne Cocktail
Take that jar of orange marmalade you normally use to spread on toast and biscuits and add it to this Champagne Thanksgiving cocktail recipe. It accentuates the citrus elements of the brandy. An orange slice, splash or sparkling wine, and fresh mint are the only other ingredients required to complete this easy Thanksgiving drink recipe.
Red Wine Hot Chocolate
Are you lucky enough to have an extra few ounces of red wine left after the big feast? Put it to delicious use in this 10-minute hot chocolate recipe. The rich and luscious Thanksgiving cocktail is the ideal way to cap off one truly epic holiday.