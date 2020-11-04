Cozy cardamom is common in chai recipes and fall-spiced baked goods. Add it to this classic cocktail for a lovely warm element to balance out the rich cognac, tangy lemon juice, and sweet clementine syrup.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you anticipate being crunched for time on Thanksgiving, stir together the syrup up to 2 days ahead. Once guests arrive, it takes less than 10 minutes to shake up a batch of sidecars.