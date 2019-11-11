A Turkey Butter Sculpture Is Just What Your Thanksgiving Table Needs This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to spices, sauces, and condiments on Thanksgiving, but there's one thing that everyone at the table reaches for: Butter. (Because butter makes everything butter.) But you shouldn't be using the usual stick of butter or some out of the tub this year. Your Thanksgiving feast is a special occasion, and it deserves a turkey-shape butter sculpture to serve with the mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, and sides of corn.

Each salted buttery bird comes in a 4-ounce package containing 8 tablespoons of butter and retail for around $3 each. They're available at grocery stores across the country, according to Keller's Creamery, the company behind these sculptures, but only for purchase in-store as the product is fragile. (If you do head out on a hunt to find one of these turkeys, make sure you wear your face mask.) Right now, you can find the turkeys at Target. To see if your local store has them, enter in your zip code on the Target website, and it will show the nearest location that has the butter turkeys in stock.

Keller's Creamery also caters to our other favorite food-filled holidays with a bunny-shape sculpture for Easter and a Christmas tree (be on the lookout for this one soon). The seasonal shapes add a conversation starter to any event.